Mulching: a guide on when and how to mulch your garden
Mulching is one of the best ways to cut down on maintenance time and give your plants a boost – here's everything you need to know to get started
By Sarah Giles
If you haven't done it before, mulching might sound like a garden procedure that's going to be complicated. But rest assured, it's actually a very simple concept. All it is, is adding a protective top layer to your soil. And this will bring rewards too numerous to count. In fact, if you do one thing before the weather gets cold it should be this.
Mulching is even easier than learning how to compost – which in itself is straightforward. Combine the two and you'll give your garden a real boost and save hours of time on maintenance, whether you're growing ornamental plants, fruit and vegetables, or a mixture of both.
There are two kinds of mulch: organic and inorganic. Both are laid on the soil around plants to lock in moisture and nutrients and to help suppress weeds. In winter, an organic mulch can also be used to protect the roots of more delicate plants. But there are all kinds of mulches which fit into these categories, some more decorative than others. Plus, there are plenty of useful tips to know when applying your mulch, so you can get the very most out of it.
Mulching: everything you need to know
To help you get started, we've rounded up tons of advice, including tips from the experts, on how to mulch.
What are the benefits of mulching?
Angela Slater, Gardening Expert at Hayes Garden World, explains all the different benefits of mulching.
Firstly, it's a fantastic weed suppressant. Not only does this save you hours of back-breaking weeding, Angela says, but it also helps your plants get all the nutrients available without having to compete with the weeds.
Mulching is also good for moisture retention. 'Saving water in the garden is a hot topic as we see less and less rainfall over the summer months. Not only do the plants benefit from having moisture all year round but if you are on a water meter you also save money,' Angela says. 'Always make sure the soil is well watered before applying the mulch.'
It's also useful to protect your plants, especially when the temperature drop. 'Cutting down herbaceous perennials, then adding a good layer of mulch in late autumn, will provide winter protection to the crowns. This gives them a good start the following spring,' she says.
Organic mulches will also improve your soil structure. 'Gradually the worms will drag the mulch down into the soil, improving aeration and drainage.' It will improve the nutrient content of the soil too. Some are more effective in this way than others, for instance whilst 'the nutrient content of chipped bark is minimal, your own home-made compost or leaf mould will add considerably to the soil nutrients and beneficial micro-fauna.'
Some mulches are also useful at deterring slugs and snails. 'The rough bark of the mulch will deter slugs and snails as it is too rough to negotiate,' Angela says.
And finally, mulching can boost the aesthetic value of your flowerbeds and borders. 'A layer of mulch over the herbaceous borders looks tidy and colored glass nuggets covering the top of a container can be an added design feature and really make the plants stand out.'
What organic mulches can you use?
'Applying a mulch of organic matter over soil will not only supply your crops and plants with additional nutrients to thrive, it will also aid in reducing waste from surface evaporation thus helping water retention,' says Sarah Dixon of Hozelock. They will also help to suppress weeds.
This type of mulch is made up of natural materials. We've listed some of the most popular varieties below.
1. Leaf mould
Once you learn how to make leaf mould, you'll never throw away garden leaves again. To create a basic leaf mould, all you need to do is gather up leaves, pack them in a black bin bag with holes at the bottom for drainage and wait for them to decompose over a period of several months until you have a rich and crumbly leaf mould to feed your soil.
It's one of the best mulching materials around – nothing says autumn quite like the smell of leaf mould, and in terms of what it can do it should become your new best friend.
2. Garden compost
In terms of a rich and beneficial mulch for the soil, compost is hard to beat. And if you make your own, it's free!
Pile it on thickly for the best results. You can also mix in the old compost that's left over from summer pots and containers to make it stretch a bit further. Want to have a go? Our buying guide to the best compost bins will help you get prepared.
3. Mushroom compost
Mushroom compost is great for lightening heavy soils, but be sure to choose an organic variety to cut down on any chemicals that may be left in the mix.
Get it delivered in bulk then start spreading – it's really easy to handle. It is alkaline though, so won't be suitable for mulching some fruit bushes.
4. Straw
Straw is one of the best mulching materials you can use around your vegetable and fruit plants, especially if you're learning how to grow potatoes or even how to grow strawberries.
It's clean, light and breaks down relatively easily. Some straw mulches may be mixed with hay, so look for a supplier that sells guaranteed weed-free straw.
5. Cocoa shells
A good choice for late autumn, cocoa shells are lightweight and easy to handle, so ideal for working into heavy soil or piling up around plants. They contain nitrogen, phosphate and potash, which add beneficial nutrients to the soil.
Used on the surface they remain a very attractive coppery color that looks great in winter when plants and greenery are few and far between.
6. Seashells
There are times when you need a decorative mulch or one that does not break down quickly. Utilizing seashells as a mulch is a great garden hack. It looks good, they add calcium and phosphates to the soil, and are also a deterrent for snails and slugs too as they don't like the sharp edges of the shells.
You can find more tips on how to get rid of slugs in our useful guide.
7. Jute mats
Compostable mulch mats made from recycled jute coffee sacks fit neatly into pots or directly onto beds to protect plants. Just slot them around a plant and leave them to do their thing.
Slugs and snails don't like them, and they provide nutrients for plants as they compost down, which takes up to two years.
8. Garden shreddings
If you have a lot of trees and shrubs in the garden it might be worth hiring a shredder (or invest in one our best garden shredders) and loading in all the prunings when you have a large enough pile. Leave them for about three months afterwards to break down – that way they don't use up too much nitrogen from the soil when you spread them.
9. Bark chippings
Chipped mulches add a lovely decorative element to borders. They are usually quite chunky and coarse textured.
They're easy to get hold of, especially as free mulch from the council – a great solution if you're after free garden ideas. Be careful what you use though as while some mulch products specify the exact ingredients, others do not and you might be getting a mixed bag.
10. Farmyard manure
If you're using farmyard manure for your mulch, 'Make sure this is at least two years old, contains plenty of straw and is well broken down otherwise it will burn the roots,' advises Angela Slater, Gardening Expert at Hayes Garden World.
'It is available bagged in garden centres or a lot of farmers will be only too pleased for you to take it away. It improves soil microbial activity which is beneficial for plant growth.'
11. Dried composted bracken
'This is available in bags as "Lakeland Gold" from the garden center,' explains Angela Slater of Hayes Garden World. Not only does it improve soil structure but it also benefits the environment by reducing the invasive bracken in the wild.
12. Grass clippings (for lawns)
It's not just your containers, raised garden beds, and flowerbeds that will benefit from mulch – your lawn will too, as an alternative to chemical fertilizers. You can mulch a lawn just after you mow it, as explains Andy Wain, Head Gardener at Euridge Manor and spokesperson for Stihl, by chopping the clippings into tiny pieces then returning them to the turf.
'As the grass clippings de-compose they add vital nitrogen back into the lawn,' says Mark Lane, QVC’s Gardening Expert. Some mowers have a specific mulching function which makes it super simple to do.
It is, however, very important to ensure that your lawn is weed-free before you do this, to avoid escalating the problem. Our guide on how to get rid of lawn weeds is full of practical advice.
What inorganic mulches can you use?
Inorganic mulches include landscape fabrics and, more controversially, black plastic sheeting. Neither are as attractive in a garden setting as organic mulches and are more suitable for the veg patch, or where you need to clear a patch of ground of grasses and perennial weeds before planting into it later on.
Although inorganic mulches suppress weeds (arguably even more effectively than their organic counterparts) and help to retain moisture, they can't play a part in enriching the soil as they don't break down. There are now a few biodegradable options on the market, though, that can be used in the same way but can then simply be dug into the soil at the end of the growing season.
What inorganic mulches like landscape fabrics and black plastic sheeting do very well is warm the soil in spring ready for the first fledgling vegetables to be planted, and then retain heat throughout the season – useful when you're growing crops like aubergines and chillies outdoors.
Other inorganic mulches are ideal for adding to the tops of compost in pots, again to help retain moisture and keep weeds at bay – these include slate or stone chippings, pebbles, smooth nuggets of glass, and gravel.
How to get the most from mulch
Organic mulches need to be applied fairly thickly to be effective – between 5cm and 8cm deep is ideal. Remove all weeds first and water well if the weather has been dry. You can apply organic mulches over a whole bed or just around the base of individual plants or trees – in which case, try to extend the mulch out so that it’s the same diameter as the plant or the tree canopy.
If you’re using inorganic or biodegradable landscape fabric or sheeting, there’s no need to weed first, but do water well before laying it over the whole bed. Then cut crosses at regular intervals in the fabric and pop your plants in through these.
What type of plants are suitable for mulching?
In the garden, all shrubs, perennial and herbaceous plants, trees and fruit bushes will benefit from an organic mulch. And in the veg patch, young vegetable and salad plants will grow much better if they don’t have to compete with weeds for water and nutrients when a layer of landscape fabric is used as an inorganic mulch to keep them at bay.
What time of year should you add mulch?
You can spread mulch around plants at any time of year, but mid to late spring is ideal as annual weeds are yet to make an appearance then, so you’ll be smothering them before they have a chance to take hold. Top up the mulch whenever you notice it’s starting to look a little sparse. In autumn, spreading a thick layer of mulch around more tender plants like dahlias, gladioli, Verbena bonariensis and salvias means they’re more likely to come through the winter unscathed.
Avoiding problems with mulch
- Be sure the ground is moist (by watering it if necessary) before adding any kind of mulch – laying it onto very dry soil will just exacerbate the problem.
- Although almost any organic material that would otherwise go to waste in the garden can be used as a mulch, avoid fresh lawn clippings or newly pruned woody material – these take nitrogen from the soil as they decompose, leaving less for plant growth.
- In the first season, weeds often appear in the mulch itself as it may have already been harbouring seeds. These weeds will be very easy to pull out, and then shouldn’t trouble you again.
- Leave a narrow gap between the mulch and the stems of trees or shrubs – if it touches them, it may soften and weaken them, making them vulnerable to disease.
- Slugs can be a nuisance if they decide to use the mulch as a nice, warm place to shelter. Be vigilant and use slug control techniques to keep numbers down (beer in a shallow dish is one of the most effective methods).
Taking mulching to the next level
The ‘no dig’ method of gardening, especially in the veg patch, is gaining an ever-increasing following among gardeners. The idea is that you simply cover all your soil with garden compost or well-rotted manure as a mulch each year, rather than laboriously digging it over as is traditional. This feeds the micro-organisms in the soil without disturbing them, giving you a productive garden that's much less labour intensive. And there are fewer weeds too, because the seeds harboured in the soil haven’t been brought to the surface by digging.
The greatest exponent of the no-dig method is garden guru Charles Dowding. ‘Soil that you cover with compost is then aerated and drained by well-fed worms and other soil life, and it looks gorgeous,’ says Charles. ‘You are then free to concentrate on sowing, planting and harvesting: gardening becomes quick, easy and super productive.’ We've got lots more advice on how to use this method in your garden in our no dig gardening guide.
Sarah is a freelance journalist and is lucky to be able to write about her two main passions: gardening and food. Ten years ago she moved from a house with a tiny town garden to a much bigger space in the country and since then she's slowly been putting into practice all the garden design ideas she's been mulling over for years. Trouble is, as soon as she's got the garden looking how she thinks she wants it, she decides to start on a new project so it's a constant 'work in progress'. She took on an allotment last year too, and is really loving growing all her own fruit and veg then bringing it home to try out in new recipes for her food and gardening blog, A Cook's Plot.
