Best Adirondack chairs: sit back and relax in our favourite designs

The best Adirondack chairs are super comfy and will make a great addition to any garden space. Even though the Adirondack chair was designed back in 1903, the slanted back and wide arm rests of the original chairs have certainly stood the test of time. What's more, modern updates mean this design classic is now just at home in a contemporary outdoor space as it is in a traditional country garden. 

We've rounded up the best designs for you – from vibrant colours and eco-friendly materials to rocking chairs and even a seat designed for two. Read on to find your favourite and get prepared for a maximum summer comfort. 

The best Adirondack chairs

blue Adirondack chair

(Image credit: Wayfair)

1. Corrinne Adirondack Chair

Best coloured Adirondack chair: this brilliant blue design is made from recycled plastic

Specifications
Material: Recycled plastic
Colours available: Cobalt, cactus green, greystone, espresso, onyx
Reasons to buy
+Eco-friendly material+Vibrant colour
Reasons to avoid
-Some assembly required

Adirondack chairs are always going to be a statement piece, but this bold blue design takes things one step further ensuring it will stand out against your garden greenery. 

Made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, this design is as eco-friendly as it is stylish. The frame is weather and UV resistant so will last for many years to come, plus it's easy to keep clean with just a quick wipe down with soap and water. It's worth bearing in mind that some assembly is required for this chair. 

Buy the Corrinne Adirondack Chair

wooden rocking Adirondack chair

(Image credit: Ebay)

2. Woodside Rocking Adirondack Chair

Best rocking Adirondack chair: rock back and forth on this chunky grained design

Specifications
Material: Fir wood
Colours available: Brown
Reasons to buy
+Soothing rocking motion+Chunky design
Reasons to avoid
-Some may prefer a static chair

There's something so relaxing about sitting in a rocking chair, and that soothing motion combined with the unrivalled comfort of an Adirondack chair is, let's face it, a bit of a dream. 

This design caught our eye as we love the exposed grain of the wood and the extra chunky legs. A word of warning: this is undoubtedly going to be the chair that the whole family fight over, so we highly recommend buying more than one. 

The natural wood means you could also paint this chair in the colour of your choice if you want to refresh its look in a couple of years. Some assembly is required for this chair. 

Buy the Woodside Rocking Adirondack Chair

white lounger Adirondack chair

(Image credit: Wayfair)

3. Trainor Adirondack Chair

Best lounging Adirondack chair: adjustable back and footrest makes for ultimate relaxation

Specifications
Material: Solid wood
Colours available: White
Reasons to buy
+Great for sunbathing+Lounger and chair in one
Reasons to avoid
-Larger than other designs so not ideal for small patios

This two-in-one design offers several seating options, so whatever the occasion and whatever your mood, your chair can adapt with you. The removable footrest means you can go all out and soak up the sun in a stretched out sunbathing position, or if you're sitting chatting with friends, simply remove the footstool, prop up the back, and you've got yourself a classic Adirondack style chair again. It's a winner all round. 

Made from solid wood with a classic white finish, the chair can be folded up after use for easy storage. Some self assembly is required. 

Buy the Trainor Adirondack Chair

grey modern Adirondack chair

(Image credit: Wayfair)

4. Shallon Adirondack chair

Best modern Adirondack chair: this sleek design blends old with new

Specifications
Material: Solid wood
Colours: Taupe/grey, honey
Reasons to buy
+Modern design and colour+Price
Reasons to avoid
-Assembly is required

Got a contemporary garden? This is the Adirondack chair for you. Its design is slightly sleeker than the classic shape, with slimmer legs, slimmer arms, and an overall less chunky design, and the darker colour will suit a more modern garden scheme. 

That said, it retains the essential elements of a classic Adirondack chair, with its slanted seat, slatted frame and wide arms, so you're still getting the comfort factor.

Made from solid wood, the natural wood knots are visible, which adds to the character of the design. Full assembly is required. 

Buy the Shallon Adirondack chair

two person white Adirondack chair

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Vida double Adirondack chair

Best two-seater Adirondack chair: relax together in optimum comfort

Specifications
Material: Wood
Colours: White and brown
Reasons to buy
+Two people can sit together
Reasons to avoid
-Only one armrest each

If you haven't got space in your garden for two Adirondack chairs (and don't fancy sharing your own one with your other half all the time!), this double Adirondack chair could be your answer. 

Providing all the great features of the classic design, this provides optimum comfort with the added bonus of being able to share the seat with your nearest and dearest. Whether that means alfresco story time with the kids, or cosy snuggles with your partner, do it in style with this unique and functional twist on the classic. Assembly is required for this design. 

Buy the Vida double Adirondack chair

red Adirondack chair cushion

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Adirondack chair seat, back and head cushion

Best Adirondack chair cushion: make it extra luxurious with this soft and stylish cushion

Specifications
Material: Polyester
Colours: Red, cream, black, dark green, light green, navy
Reasons to buy
+Makes your chair extra comfy+Stylish splash of colour

Now you've found your chair, we've found the perfect cushion for it too. This comfy Adirondack chair cushion will be the ideal, high-quality addition to your piece. As a seat, back and neck cushion all in one, it'll make your chair even more comfy (who knew that was possible?) making it a real luxury. The cushion straps securely to the chair with ties, for a perfect fit. This is also water, stain, oil and colour fade resistant, so you'll be relishing the comfiest outdoor chair ever for years to come. 

Buy the Adirondack chair seat, back and head cushion 

How to buy the best Adirondack chair 

Classic design

Adirondack chairs are named after the Adirondack mountains in the USA, as they were designed specifically for use here. The slanted seat was designed to make sitting on steep hills more comfortable, but even on flat terrain (such as a back garden or patio) this makes for an extremely relaxing position. The slatted wood frame and high back optimise comfort, while the extra wide arm rests are a practical spot for your drink and plate. 

Wide choice of materials

These simple garden chairs have become something of a style icon. Wood designs are the best option if you're looking for a timeless design, but you can also find them in other materials such as recycled plastic, which can be a good choice if you want an easy-to-clean, low-maintenance option. 

Modern updates

There are lots of modern alternatives to the classic design out there if you're looking for something a little different. Adirondack chairs are now available in a wide range of designs, with options including integrated footrests, double seats, and a multitude of vibrant colours to give the chair a more contemporary feel.

