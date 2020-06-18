Best Adirondack chairs: sit back and relax in our favourite designs
Choose from our list of the best Adirondack chairs. From classic designs to modern updates, there's one to suit every garden
By Amelia Smith
The best Adirondack chairs are super comfy and will make a great addition to any garden space. Even though the Adirondack chair was designed back in 1903, the slanted back and wide arm rests of the original chairs have certainly stood the test of time. What's more, modern updates mean this design classic is now just at home in a contemporary outdoor space as it is in a traditional country garden.
We've rounded up the best designs for you – from vibrant colours and eco-friendly materials to rocking chairs and even a seat designed for two. Read on to find your favourite and get prepared for a maximum summer comfort.
Want more outdoor furniture ideas? Find outdoor dining sets, garden loungers and sofa sets, plus lots more in our guide to the best garden furniture.
The best Adirondack chairs
1. Corrinne Adirondack Chair
Best coloured Adirondack chair: this brilliant blue design is made from recycled plastic
Adirondack chairs are always going to be a statement piece, but this bold blue design takes things one step further ensuring it will stand out against your garden greenery.
Made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, this design is as eco-friendly as it is stylish. The frame is weather and UV resistant so will last for many years to come, plus it's easy to keep clean with just a quick wipe down with soap and water. It's worth bearing in mind that some assembly is required for this chair.
Buy the Corrinne Adirondack Chair
2. Woodside Rocking Adirondack Chair
Best rocking Adirondack chair: rock back and forth on this chunky grained design
There's something so relaxing about sitting in a rocking chair, and that soothing motion combined with the unrivalled comfort of an Adirondack chair is, let's face it, a bit of a dream.
This design caught our eye as we love the exposed grain of the wood and the extra chunky legs. A word of warning: this is undoubtedly going to be the chair that the whole family fight over, so we highly recommend buying more than one.
The natural wood means you could also paint this chair in the colour of your choice if you want to refresh its look in a couple of years. Some assembly is required for this chair.
Buy the Woodside Rocking Adirondack Chair
3. Trainor Adirondack Chair
Best lounging Adirondack chair: adjustable back and footrest makes for ultimate relaxation
This two-in-one design offers several seating options, so whatever the occasion and whatever your mood, your chair can adapt with you. The removable footrest means you can go all out and soak up the sun in a stretched out sunbathing position, or if you're sitting chatting with friends, simply remove the footstool, prop up the back, and you've got yourself a classic Adirondack style chair again. It's a winner all round.
Made from solid wood with a classic white finish, the chair can be folded up after use for easy storage. Some self assembly is required.
Buy the Trainor Adirondack Chair
4. Shallon Adirondack chair
Best modern Adirondack chair: this sleek design blends old with new
Got a contemporary garden? This is the Adirondack chair for you. Its design is slightly sleeker than the classic shape, with slimmer legs, slimmer arms, and an overall less chunky design, and the darker colour will suit a more modern garden scheme.
That said, it retains the essential elements of a classic Adirondack chair, with its slanted seat, slatted frame and wide arms, so you're still getting the comfort factor.
Made from solid wood, the natural wood knots are visible, which adds to the character of the design. Full assembly is required.
Buy the Shallon Adirondack chair
5. Vida double Adirondack chair
Best two-seater Adirondack chair: relax together in optimum comfort
If you haven't got space in your garden for two Adirondack chairs (and don't fancy sharing your own one with your other half all the time!), this double Adirondack chair could be your answer.
Providing all the great features of the classic design, this provides optimum comfort with the added bonus of being able to share the seat with your nearest and dearest. Whether that means alfresco story time with the kids, or cosy snuggles with your partner, do it in style with this unique and functional twist on the classic. Assembly is required for this design.
Buy the Vida double Adirondack chair
6. Adirondack chair seat, back and head cushion
Best Adirondack chair cushion: make it extra luxurious with this soft and stylish cushion
Buy the Adirondack chair seat, back and head cushion
How to buy the best Adirondack chair
Classic design
Adirondack chairs are named after the Adirondack mountains in the USA, as they were designed specifically for use here. The slanted seat was designed to make sitting on steep hills more comfortable, but even on flat terrain (such as a back garden or patio) this makes for an extremely relaxing position. The slatted wood frame and high back optimise comfort, while the extra wide arm rests are a practical spot for your drink and plate.
Wide choice of materials
These simple garden chairs have become something of a style icon. Wood designs are the best option if you're looking for a timeless design, but you can also find them in other materials such as recycled plastic, which can be a good choice if you want an easy-to-clean, low-maintenance option.
Modern updates
There are lots of modern alternatives to the classic design out there if you're looking for something a little different. Adirondack chairs are now available in a wide range of designs, with options including integrated footrests, double seats, and a multitude of vibrant colours to give the chair a more contemporary feel.
