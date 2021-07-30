Best chimineas 2021: clay, steel, and cast iron chimineas for your garden

Buying the best chimineas can be tricky, because there are so many to choose from. In our best chimineas guide we've included clay, steel, and hardy cast iron chimineas for wood-fired warmth all year round.

There are few things in life more cosy than the crackling of a wood fire, and with the best chiminea you can capture all of the charm of the best fire pits, but without the open flame.

Because they have in-built chimneys, the best chimineas can be safer and more suitable for smaller gardens. Some even come with grill inserts, which means you can give the BBQ a break.

There's also a huge range of styles to choose from, so whether it's a rustic clay chiminea or a sleek and durable cast iron or steel chiminea, we've found some fantastic options from MADE, Argos, La Hacienda and more. Keep reading for our full list of the best chimineas in 2021.

The best chimineas for your garden

(Image credit: Dunlem)

1. Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage Best chiminea with storage: can be used with wood or charcoal Specifications Material: Steel Size: H136.3 x W38.4cm Reasons to buy + Multi-fuel chiminea design + Raised design + Designed to age over time Reasons to avoid - Needs to be stored away when not in use TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

The Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage from All Things Brighton Beautiful is a lovely modern chiminea. It's got storage for firewood built right in, and has a sturdy square frame.

Modern design

If you want the best chiminea for modern style, the Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage is made of sturdy steel and comes with a square frame. The chimney is tall and circular and straight, perfect for those who want a tall but slim chiminea.

Storage built in

No need to worry about where you'll keep your firewood, because the Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage has a square storage area directly underneath its frame. You can use charcoal and wood, but avoid coal.

(Image credit: La Hacienda)

2. Black Steel Chiminea Best chiminea for classic style: a classic look Specifications Material: Steel Size: H90x W37cm Reasons to buy + Two sizes + Decorative design + Mesh door and rain lid included Reasons to avoid - Not the largest TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you want a chiminea with a classic and more traditional look, this is the top pick for you. It's made of steel and has curved accent legs.

Two sizes

A great choice for most gardens, the Garden Leisure Black Steel Chiminea comes in two sizes. The medium size is 90cm high and 37cm wide, and the large size is 110cm high and the same width.

Weather resistant

The Garden Leisure Black Steel Chiminea is made of steel and coated in weather reistant paint. There is also an included rain lid to prevent the inside from getting wet

(Image credit: Aldi)

3. Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner Best large chiminea: with storage space for wood and an open display Specifications Material: Steel Size: 94 x 82 x 45cm Reasons to buy + Open design + Wide and perfect for groups + In-built storage Reasons to avoid - Steel will rust over time TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

Aldi's Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner is one of the more attractive chimineas on the market, and it's great for those who want a chiminea that can be used when entertaining.

Wide and open

The dimensions are generous, especially for the price, and the lifted chimney on top will make sure that your fire gets plenty of fresh air to keep it going all night long.

Value

The brushed steel effect is effortless and relaxed, and while it will rust over time, this will definitely add character.

As with all of Aldi's Gardenline range, it's immensely good value.

(Image credit: MADE)

4. MADE Abura Metal Chimenea Best large chiminea: a modern design with large proportions for entertaining Specifications Material: Steel Size: H106 x W55 Reasons to buy + Sleek gold base + No assembly needed + Matte finish Reasons to avoid - It will rust naturally over time TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Pure style and large in size, the MADE Abura Metal Chimenea is a sleek chiminea for modern gardens.

Large design

106cm high and 55cm wide, the MADE Abura Metal Chimenea is larger than most chimineas out there and perfect for entertaining or larger spaces.

Modern finish

With a gold base, this chiminea adds a pop of gold to tie in to any garden decoration. It's easy to assemble, as the chimney slots easily onto the base, and storage will be easy as it only weighs 9.85kg.

(Image credit: MADE)

5. MADE Dakryn Chiminea Best looking chiminea: a sleek concrete look Specifications Material: Iron & concrete Size: H76 x W35cm Reasons to buy + Concrete design + Easy to clean + Sleek and durable look Reasons to avoid - No lid or grate TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Simple and classic, the MADE Dakryn Chiminea is a stylish choice for any garden. It's a medium size and made of durable concrete.

Sturdy

Steel and concrete combine to make a weatherproof chiminea. It's a shame there's no rain lid, but you can cover when not in use.

Minimalistic

Some steel chimineas rust as time goes on, but the black concrete finish of the MADE Dakryn Chiminea makes it more durable than many chimineas.

(Image credit: La Hacienda)

6. La Hacienda Colorado Steel Chiminea Best 360 chiminea: enjoy this chiminea from all angles Specifications Material: Steel Size: H120 x W43cm Reasons to buy + 360-degree design + Fuel grate and safety tool included + Steel construction Reasons to avoid - No rain lid or waterproof design TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

The La Hacienda Colorado Steel Chiminea is a top choice for those who want a chiminea to entertain the whole family on evenings in the garden.

360-degree design

The mesh grate covers all around the chiminea, so you can enjoy the heat and flames even when sat in a circle in the evenings.

Modern design

The La Hacienda Colorado Steel Chiminea has a modern look, featuring an angular chimney and triangular body.

(Image credit: La Hacienda)

7. La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea Best clay chiminea: an affordable and simple clay chiminea Specifications Material: Clay Size: H70 x D30 x W30cm Reasons to buy + Incredibly affordable + Steel stand and rain lid + Simple floral design Reasons to avoid - Needs to be covered when left outside TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you want the best clay chiminea, the La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea is our top pick. It has an embossed floral design and comes with a metal stand included.

Affordable

Most chimineas cost around £100, making the La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea a super affordable option.

Compact

It's on the smaller side with a 70cm height and 30cm width. It will be too small for some gardens but if you're dealing with a smaller space, the La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea is a perfect choice.

(Image credit: Garden Leisure)

8. Garden Leisure Kilya Two Piece Clay Chiminea With Grill Best chiminea with grill: the two piece design separates for cooking Specifications Material: Clay Size: H84cm x W39cm Reasons to buy + Grill insert + Striking clay design + Hand painted Inca detail Reasons to avoid - Smaller than most TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Want something to take the place of the best BBQ as well as being a chiminea? The Garden Leisure Kilya Two Piece Clay Chiminea With Grill is a great choice.

Grill feature

Remove the chimney top of the Garden Leisure Kilya Two Piece Clay Chiminea With Grill for a multi-functional cooking area. It also comes with a grill and cooking tool included.

All-weather design

The clay design is painted with a striking Inca pattern, and there's a rain lid to prevent the inside getting wet.

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. zxz Cast Iron Chiminea Best cast iron chiminea: durable and high quality Specifications Material: Cast iron Size: H115 x W38cm Reasons to buy + Design is not prone to rust + Easy to assemble + Modern design Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

The zxz Cast Iron Chiminea is a lovely looking chiminea that's available to buy straight from Amazon. It's got a cast iron design that's not prone to rust, and assembly is easy.

Self assembly requires

You do have to assemble the zxz Cast Iron Chiminea yourself, but it comes in only a few pieces and slots easily together.

Safe design

The mesh front on the zxz Cast Iron Chiminea is designed to lock into place for safely containing your firewood or charcoal.

What are chimineas used for?

(Image credit: MADE)

Along with the best pizza oven and the best BBQ, the best chimineas sell out fast every year. That's because they're perfect for garden entertaining.

Chimineas serve two purposes. They're great for creating heat in your garden and acting as an alternative to the best patio heaters, and some of the top 360-degree chimineas will heat everyone who sits around it.

Another reason to buy the best chiminea is for the heat they create. By creating a crackling fire from wood or charcoal, these garden heaters will give off a classic glow for your garden in the evenings.

The style of a chiminea is perfectly suited to patios and compact spaces, which is why there are compact chimineas and more generously sized options in our guide.

Check out our outdoor heating ideas for more inspiration.