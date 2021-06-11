Best fire pits 2021: our top 10 fire pits for your garden

The best fire pits will extend your evenings and provide a feature for any outdoor space. Many of the top fire pits in our guide run on fire wood, which recreates all the classic charm of a campfire, but without the damage to your lawn.

Not only do fire pits look the part, but they can also act as nature's best patio heaters to keep your hands toasty when the sun goes down. While some are undeniably an investment, our best fire pit guide features some affordable fire pits for under £50, as well as gas fire pits that create the same glow and warmth but without the smoke or mess to clean up after.

Our top ten guide features exclusively fire pits, because we have a separate guide dedicated to the best chimineas for more options. Keep reading for stylish matte black options with smooth lines and striking designs, or more classic rusted metal options that will stand the test of time.

The best fire pits 2021

(Image credit: Made)

1. Josper Low Metal Black Fire Pit Best fire pit: sleek style with a detachable bowl for easy maintenance Specifications Material: Metal Size: H87xDia.87cm Style: Open bowl Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Generous proportions bring lots of heat + Stylish with detachable bowl for easy clean up Reasons to avoid - The open bowl should not be left unattended TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Designed by the Made studio, the fire pit has a very contemporary feel that should suit sleek outside spaces. The matt black colour of the sturdy metal means it will blend into any scheme. The bowl rests on a stylish crisscross base but isn’t fixed to it, so it’s easy to pick it up and dispose of the ashes when it has cooled.

(Image credit: Waitrose Garden)

2. Nest Iron Fire Pit Bowl Best small fire pit: this modest fire pit is made of a striking twig-style design Specifications Material: Stainless steel Size: H37xDia.65cm Style: Bowl Fuel: Firewood Reasons to buy + Chic textured look + Inner bowl can be removed for cleaning + Compact low-lying design Reasons to avoid - Not the most sturdy TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

The Nest Iron Fire Pit Bowl from Waitrose Garden is small enough to be stored easily, and has a hammered twig-style construction that elevates the bowl for safety. The bowl can be removed which makes cleaning a cinch.

This option is also one of the best budget fire pits, and it's covered by a five year guarantee.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

3. Lyneham Fire Pit Best fire pit with a solid stand: a sleek and modern design Specifications Material: Steel and fibre clay Size: H38 x W55 x D55cm Style: Modern Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Comes in two simple parts + Feet come with stoppers to protect your floor + Mesh keeps you safe but displays the fire Reasons to avoid - Quite a small option TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

The Lyneham Fire Pit is a top choice for small gardens and patios thanks to the solid fibre clay base. The pit comes in two parts, so assembly is extremely straightforward, and the contemporary design is designed to rust over time.

It is recommended you cover this fire pit when it's not in use, but it is frost and (of course) heat resistant, so durability shouldn't be an issue.

(Image credit: MADE)

4. MADE Ivy Line Outdoor Fire Pit Best brazier fire pit: this iron brazier is a great size for most gardens Specifications Material: Iron Size: 33 x 73 x 78.5 cm Style: Open bowl Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Gets better with age + Simple to assemble + Suitable for most gardens + Low design is perfect for sitting around Reasons to avoid - Not the largest TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

With the classic handles and bowl shape you'd expect from a Kadai bowl, the MADE Ivy Line Outdoor Fire Pit nods to tradition. It comes in black or in rust, and is guaranteed to work as a wonderful centrepiece for alfresco parties or evenings in the garden. It’s a mid-size option for those who want a roaring fire but without taking up too much space in their home.

We love the style of this fire pit. The finish will give it a matte look, which is understated and unfussy. It will only get better as the iron ages, too.

(Image credit: Graham & Greene)

5. Woodland Fire Bowl Best statement design: garden art that also offers lots of heat Specifications Material: Steel Size: H66xDia.58cm Style : Globe Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + A piece of art even when not in use + Globe shape means fire is more contained Reasons to avoid - A more expensive option TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Shop now

A celebration of nature, the flickering flames make a mesmerising display at the heart of a charming woodland scene. Crafted from steel the copper-coloured fire bowl is an impressive accessory for alfresco family meals or larger gatherings. It will age over time to take on a rusty patina.

(Image credit: The Forest & Co)

6. The Forest & Co Steel Fire Pit Best design for big gatherings: large enough to keep the whole party warm Specifications Material: Steel Size: H37 x W75 x D75cm Style: Bowl Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Impressively large size + Stylish look that improves with age + Three sizes available Reasons to avoid - Open style means it shouldn't be left unattended TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Large and striking, this fire pit is a great focal point for any garden soirée. The fire pit can hold a lot of logs so will spread the heat across a wide area while the sloping sides keep everything safely in the centre. And it’ll only improve with age as the surface oxidises over time to take on a warm rusted finish.

(Image credit: Femor)

7. Femore Fire Bowl Best fire pit for cooking: pack this and take it camping to cook and to keep warm Specifications Material: Metal Size: 56.6 x 56.6 x 15.5 cm Style: Lidded bowl Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Dual use as both a fire pit and barbecue + Useful lid to keep the flames contained + Portable and foldable Reasons to avoid - You probably wouldn't have this model as a permanent feature in your garden TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Want to be able to pack up your fire pit and take it with you for a camp out? This Femore Fire Bowl is portable, so you can take it with you on trips. It also doubles up as a BBQ so you can cook up your dinner on it too. It's really lightweight and easy to use, you just fold it up when done.

(Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse)

8. Hestia Garden Fire Pit Best gas fire pit: a real feature piece with easy ignition Specifications Material: Aluminium and glass Size: W68 x D68 x H67cm Style: Gas fire pit Fuel: Gas Reasons to buy + Provides storage space for the gas container + Removable glass protects but still displays the flames + Simply switches on Reasons to avoid - Self assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

The best gas fire pit comes from Barker and Stonehouse, whose Hestia Garden Fire Pit has a thick outer ledge that can be used as a table when not in use. The glass shields are removable and there is a convenient door to open up the storage space underneath the fire pit for gas canisters.

If you want a gas fire pit for entertaining, you'll love how easy this is to turn on. There is a simple switch to the side that can be adjusted depending on your desired look, making it very low-maintenance.

(Image credit: Made.com)

9. MADE Fumega Metal Bowl Fire Pit Best modern design: this large fire pit really brings the heat Specifications Material: Steel Size: H51xW68xD68cm Style: Bowl Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Slanted design + Simple and striking + Easily assembled Reasons to avoid - Rusting will happen over time - Can't be left out in the rain TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

The Fumega Metal Bowl Fire Pit from MADE has a matte black steel design and striking slanted bowl. It comes on a stand and is elevated to a 51cm height. This fire pit has a great look, and it's also secure because of the solid bowl dimensions with will cradle the firewood as it burns. You can leave the Fumega Metal Bowl Fire Pit outdoors, but take it in when it rains.

The asymmetrical design will direct all the warmth and heat towards you, which is great for smaller gatherings but not ideal for sitting around, campfire style.

(Image credit: Notonthehighstreet)

10. Garden Leisure Tripple Steel Firepit Best for travel: take this fire pit apart for easy assembly on the go Specifications Materials: Steel with bronze paint finish Size: H30xW50xD56cm Style: Square Fuel: Wood briquettes Reasons to buy + Comes in three parts + Has an adaptable grate for cooking + Three size options Reasons to avoid - Assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This steel firepit comes in three distinct parts that are simply placed together to form a space-age style pit that’s easy to take on the go. It comes in three size options and has an optional cooking grate that can be adjusted in height for campfire grilling and more.

How to use the best fire pits

Caring for your fire pit

When not in use, most large metal fire bowls can be left outside. It is best to stand them on their side, leaning against a wall in a sheltered spot so water and debris doesn't gather in the bottom. Alternatively, buy a special cover for it. The metal may rust naturally over time, producing an oxidised coating that will protect the bowl and enhance its looks. The structural integrity should be unaffected.

Consider the look

The best fire pits can be fantastic focal pieces for entertaining, but knowing how to design your space around them can be daunting. Take a look at some fire pit ideas for inspiration, and have a spot in mind when you buy so you can choose something with the right look and measurements.

Using your fire pit

Place on a level and stable surface. If using on a patio, put on another protective slab of stone or concrete at least 5cm thick, so your terrace won't be damaged by the heat. Always use the recommended fuel, such as wood. Don't throw in plastic which will melt and can cause fumes.

Fire pit safety

Position fire pits and braziers away from the house or combustible materials. Keep children and pets away while it's lit or still hot, and don't leave it unattended or try to move it. Allow the fire to die down and peter out naturally. Don't pour on cold water as this could damage its structure.

Maintaining your fire pit

After use, let your fire put cool before emptying out any ash. Coat the surfaces with cooking oil to maintain it and reapply a suitable heat-retardant paint as needed.

Want to have a go at building your own fire pit from scratch? Head over to our guide on how to build a fire pit for all the advice you'll need to get started.