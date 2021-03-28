Best chimineas 2021: 8 steel, clay and cast iron chimineas
The best chimineas in 2021 will create a cosy outdoor space, no matter now small the size you're working with. If you want a way to add some heat to your garden this spring, buying a chiminea will make a great alternative to the best fire pits.
Chimineas are better suited to some households, because the fire is contained and smoke is directed up and out of the chimney. Some of the best chimineas in our guide also have grill inserts to offer you a space to cook, or in-built storage for firewood.
There's also a huge range of styles to choose from, so whether it's a rustic clay chiminea or a sleek and durable cast iron or steel chiminea, we've found some fantastic options from MADE, Argos, La Hacienda and more. Keep reading for our full list of the 10 best chimineas in 2021.
The best chimineas for your garden
1. MADE Abura Metal Chimenea
Best large chiminea: a modern design with large proportions for entertaining
Pure style and large in size, the MADE Abura Metal Chimenea is a sleek chiminea for modern gardens.
Large design
106cm high and 55cm wide, the MADE Abura Metal Chimenea is larger than most chimineas out there and perfect for entertaining or larger spaces.
Modern finish
With a gold base, this chiminea adds a pop of gold to tie in to any garden decoration. It's easy to assemble, as the chimney slots easily onto the base, and storage will be easy as it only weighs 9.85kg.
2. Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage
Best chiminea with storage: can be used with wood or charcoal
The Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage from All Things Brighton Beautiful is a lovely modern chiminea. It's got storage for firewood built right in, and had a sturdy square frame.
Modern design
If you want the best chiminea for modern style, the Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage is made of sturdy steel and comes with a square frame. The chimney is tall and circular and straight, perfect for those who want a tall but slim chiminea.
Storage built in
No need to worry about where you'll keep your firewood, because the Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage has a square storage area directly underneath its frame. You can use charcoal and wood, but avoid coal.
3. Black Steel Chiminea
Best chiminea for classic style: a classic look
If you want a chiminea with a classic and more traditional look, this is the top pick for you. It's made of steel and has curved accent legs.
Two sizes
A great choice for most gardens, the Garden Leisure Black Steel Chiminea comes in two sizes. The medium size is 90cm high and 37cm wide, and the large size is 110cm high and the same width.
Weather resistant
The Garden Leisure Black Steel Chiminea is made of steel and coated in weather reistant paint. There is also an included rain lid to prevent the inside from getting wet
4. MADE Dakryn Chiminea
Best looking chiminea: a sleek concrete look
Simple and classic, the MADE Dakryn Chiminea is a stylish choice for any garden. It's a medium size and made of durable concrete.
Sturdy
Steel and concrete combine to make a weatherproof chiminea. It's a shame there's no rain lid, but you can cover when not in use.
Minimalistic
Some steel chimineas rust as time goes on, but the black concrete finish of the MADE Dakryn Chiminea makes it more durable than many chimineas.
5. La Hacienda Colorado Steel Chiminea
Best 360 chiminea: enjoy this chiminea from all angles
The La Hacienda Colorado Steel Chiminea is a top choice for those who want a chiminea to entertain the whole family on evenings in the garden.
360-degree design
The mesh grate covers all around the chiminea, so you can enjoy the heat and flames even when sat in a circle in the evenings.
Modern design
The La Hacienda Colorado Steel Chiminea has a modern look, featuring an angular chimney and triangular body.
6. La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea
Best clay chiminea: an affordable and simple clay chiminea
If you want the best clay chiminea, the La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea is our top pick. It has an embossed floral design and comes with a metal stand included.
Affordable
Most chimineas cost around £100, making the La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea a super affordable option.
Compact
It's on the smaller side with a 70cm height and 30cm width. It will be too small for some gardens but if you're dealing with a smaller space, the La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea is a perfect choice.
7. Garden Leisure Kilya Two Piece Clay Chiminea With Grill
Best chiminea with grill: the two piece design separates for cooking
Want something to take the place of the best BBQ as well as being a chiminea? The Garden Leisure Kilya Two Piece Clay Chiminea With Grill is a great choice.
Grill feature
Remove the chimney top of the Garden Leisure Kilya Two Piece Clay Chiminea With Grill for a multi-functional cooking area. It also comes with a grill and cooking tool included.
All-weather design
The clay design is painted with a striking Inca pattern, and there's a rain lid to prevent the inside getting wet.
8. zxz Cast Iron Chiminea
Best cast iron chiminea: durable and high quality
The zxz Cast Iron Chiminea is a lovely looking chiminea that's available to buy straight from Amazon. It's got a cast iron design that's not prone to rust, and assembly is easy.
Self assembly requires
You do have to assemble the zxz Cast Iron Chiminea yourself, but it comes in only a few pieces and slots easily together.
Safe design
The mesh front on the zxz Cast Iron Chiminea is designed to lock into place for safely containing your firewood or charcoal.
What are chimineas used for?
Along with the best pizza oven and the best BBQ, the best chimineas sell out fast every year. That's because they're perfect for garden entertaining.
Where to buy the best chimineas
Chimineas serve two purposes. They're great for creating heat in your garden and acting as an alternative to the best patio heaters, and some of the top 360-degree chimineas will heat everyone who sits around it.
Another reason to buy the best chiminea is for the heat they create. By creating a crackling fire from wood or charcoal, these garden heaters will give off a classic glow for your garden in the evenings.
The style of a chiminea is perfectly suited to patios and compact spaces, which is why there are compact chimineas and more generously sized options in our guide.
Check out our outdoor heating ideas for more inspiration.
