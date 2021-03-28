Best chimineas 2021: 8 steel, clay and cast iron chimineas

These are the 8 best chimineas in 2021, including options from MADE, La Hacienda and Argos

Best chimineas
(Image credit: Argos)
The best chimineas in 2021 will create a cosy outdoor space, no matter now small the size you're working with. If you want a way to add some heat to your garden this spring, buying a chiminea will make a great alternative to the best fire pits

Chimineas are better suited to some households, because the fire is contained and smoke is directed up and out of the chimney. Some of the best chimineas in our guide also have grill inserts to offer you a space to cook, or in-built storage for firewood. 

There's also a huge range of styles to choose from, so whether it's a rustic clay chiminea or a sleek and durable cast iron or steel chiminea, we've found some fantastic options from MADE, Argos, La Hacienda and more. Keep reading for our full list of the 10 best chimineas in 2021. 

The best chimineas for your garden

Best chimineas

(Image credit: MADE)

1. MADE Abura Metal Chimenea

Best large chiminea: a modern design with large proportions for entertaining

Specifications
Material: Steel
Size: H106 x W55
Reasons to buy
+Sleek gold base+No assembly needed+Matte finish
Reasons to avoid
-It will rust naturally over time 

Pure style and large in size, the MADE Abura Metal Chimenea is a sleek chiminea for modern gardens.

Large design

106cm high and 55cm wide, the MADE Abura Metal Chimenea is larger than most chimineas out there and perfect for entertaining or larger spaces.

Modern finish

With a gold base, this chiminea adds a pop of gold to tie in to any garden decoration. It's easy to assemble, as the chimney slots easily onto the base, and storage will be easy as it only weighs 9.85kg. 

best chiminea

(Image credit: Dunlem)

2. Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage

Best chiminea with storage: can be used with wood or charcoal

Specifications
Material: Steel
Size: H136.3 x W38.4cm
Reasons to buy
+Multi-fuel chiminea design+Raised design+Designed to age over time
Reasons to avoid
-Needs to be stored away when not in use

The Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage from All Things Brighton Beautiful is a lovely modern chiminea. It's got storage for firewood built right in, and had a sturdy square frame. 

Modern design

If you want the best chiminea for modern style, the Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage is made of sturdy steel and comes with a square frame. The chimney is tall and circular and straight, perfect for those who want a tall but slim chiminea.

Storage built in

No need to worry about where you'll keep your firewood, because the Steel Chiminea With Wood Storage has a square storage area directly underneath its frame. You can use charcoal and wood, but avoid coal. 

Best chimineas

(Image credit: La Hacienda)

3. Black Steel Chiminea

Best chiminea for classic style: a classic look

Specifications
Material: Steel
Size: H90x W37cm
Reasons to buy
+Two sizes+Decorative design+Mesh door and rain lid included
Reasons to avoid
-Not the largest

If you want a chiminea with a classic and more traditional look, this is the top pick for you. It's made of steel and has curved accent legs.

Two sizes

A great choice for most gardens, the Garden Leisure Black Steel Chiminea comes in two sizes. The medium size is 90cm high and 37cm wide, and the large size is 110cm high and the same width. 

Weather resistant

The Garden Leisure Black Steel Chiminea is made of steel and coated in weather reistant paint. There is also an included rain lid to prevent the inside from getting wet

best chiminea

(Image credit: MADE)

4. MADE Dakryn Chiminea

Best looking chiminea: a sleek concrete look

Specifications
Material: Iron & concrete
Size: H76 x W35cm
Reasons to buy
+Concrete design+Easy to clean+Sleek and durable look
Reasons to avoid
-No lid or grate

Simple and classic, the MADE Dakryn Chiminea is a stylish choice for any garden. It's a medium size and made of durable concrete.

Sturdy

Steel and concrete combine to make a weatherproof chiminea. It's a shame there's no rain lid, but you can cover when not in use. 

Minimalistic

Some steel chimineas rust as time goes on, but the black concrete finish of the MADE Dakryn Chiminea makes it more durable than many chimineas. 

Best chiminea

(Image credit: La Hacienda)

5. La Hacienda Colorado Steel Chiminea

Best 360 chiminea: enjoy this chiminea from all angles

Specifications
Material: Steel
Size: H120 x W43cm
Reasons to buy
+360-degree design+Fuel grate and safety tool included+Steel construction
Reasons to avoid
-No rain lid or waterproof design

The La Hacienda Colorado Steel Chiminea is a top choice for those who want a chiminea to entertain the whole family on evenings in the garden. 

360-degree design

The mesh grate covers all around the chiminea, so you can enjoy the heat and flames even when sat in a circle in the evenings.

Modern design

The La Hacienda Colorado Steel Chiminea has a modern look, featuring an angular chimney and triangular body. 

La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea

(Image credit: La Hacienda)

6. La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea

Best clay chiminea: an affordable and simple clay chiminea

Specifications
Material: Clay
Size: H70 x D30 x W30cm
Reasons to buy
+Incredibly affordable+Steel stand and rain lid+Simple floral design
Reasons to avoid
-Needs to be covered when left outside

If you want the best clay chiminea, the La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea is our top pick. It has an embossed floral design and comes with a metal stand included. 

Affordable

Most chimineas cost around £100, making the La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea a super affordable option. 

Compact

It's on the smaller side with a 70cm height and 30cm width. It will be too small for some gardens but if you're dealing with a smaller space, the La Hacienda Arlington Clay Chiminea is a perfect choice. 

Kilya Two Piece Clay Chiminea With Grill

(Image credit: Garden Leisure)

7. Garden Leisure Kilya Two Piece Clay Chiminea With Grill

Best chiminea with grill: the two piece design separates for cooking

Specifications
Material: Clay
Size: H84cm x W39cm
Reasons to buy
+Grill insert+Striking clay design+Hand painted Inca detail
Reasons to avoid
-Smaller than most

Want something to take the place of the best BBQ as well as being a chiminea? The Garden Leisure Kilya Two Piece Clay Chiminea With Grill is a great choice.

Grill feature

Remove the chimney top of the Garden Leisure Kilya Two Piece Clay Chiminea With Grill for a multi-functional cooking area. It also comes with a grill and cooking tool included. 

All-weather design

The clay design is painted with a striking Inca pattern, and there's a rain lid to prevent the inside getting wet. 

Best chimineas

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. zxz Cast Iron Chiminea

Best cast iron chiminea: durable and high quality

Specifications
Material: Cast iron
Size: H115 x W38cm
Reasons to buy
+Design is not prone to rust+Easy to assemble+Modern design
Reasons to avoid
-Not the cheapest

The zxz Cast Iron Chiminea is a lovely looking chiminea that's available to buy straight from Amazon. It's got a cast iron design that's not prone to rust, and assembly is easy.

Self assembly requires

You do have to assemble the zxz Cast Iron Chiminea yourself, but it comes in only a few pieces and slots easily together. 

Safe design

The mesh front on the zxz Cast Iron Chiminea is designed to lock into place for safely containing your firewood or charcoal. 

What are chimineas used for? 

best chiminea

(Image credit: MADE)

Along with the best pizza oven and the best BBQ, the best chimineas sell out fast every year. That's because they're perfect for garden entertaining. 

Chimineas serve two purposes. They're great for creating heat in your garden and acting as an alternative to the best patio heaters, and some of the top 360-degree chimineas will heat everyone who sits around it.

Another reason to buy the best chiminea is for the heat they create. By creating a crackling fire from wood or charcoal, these garden heaters will give off a classic glow for your garden in the evenings. 

The style of a chiminea is perfectly suited to patios and compact spaces, which is why there are compact chimineas and more generously sized options in our guide. 

Check out our outdoor heating ideas for more inspiration. 

