Best gazebos 2021: add shade and shelter to the garden

Looking for the best gazebo? Whether you want to add shade to the garden when the sun’s beating down or create a shelter from the drizzle on a less than perfect day, a gazebo is a really useful item to have stashed in the garage for when it’s most needed.

Perfect for shelter over the hot tub, to create a shady kids play area on the lawn, or to provide protection from the elements at the all too familiar drizzly British barbecue, a gazebo will make your outside space a more weather-resistant place to be.

Gazebos come in many varieties, from permanent hard-topped structures to temporary pop-ups, and from cheap and cheerful sun shades to more expensive waterproof designs. In this guide, we’re focusing on the best self-assembly and pop-up gazebos for stylish cover, along with the cheapest options for affordable shelter from the elements.

Once you've found your perfect gazebo in our selection, don't forget to check out our guides to the best BBQ so you can cook up an alfresco storm, and the best hot tubs guide has everything you need to create the ultimate outdoor relaxation area under your new gazebo.

Best gazebo 2021

Best gazebos overall

Our top three picks of the best gazebo overall. Find more information about each in the category listings below.

(Image credit: Sunmer)

1. SUNMER 3x3m Pop-Up Gazebo with 4 Sides Best pop-up gazebo: a robust waterproof gazebo with detachable sides Specifications Dimensions: H330 x W300 x D300cm Materials: Steel & PVC Type of assembly: Pop-up Weight: 28kg Colours: Grey, white & black Reasons to buy + Easy to assemble pop-up design + Waterproof + Good on any surface + Four detachable sidewalls + Wheeled carry bag + Four sandbag weights, tent pegs and guide ropes Reasons to avoid - Maybe not the most stylish option TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you're looking for a super functional gazebo that's easy to assemble, will keep you dry when it's raining, and offers robust shelter from the wind, then the Sunmer pop-up gazebo comes top of our wishlist.

Fully waterproof and equipped with sandbags, tent pegs and guide ropes that allow it to be erected on grass, decking or sand, we think this is one of the strongest pop-up gazebos out there.

(Image credit: Argos Home)

2. Argos Home 2.4m x 2.4m Pop Up Garden Gazebo Cheapest pop-up gazebo: simple set-up at a pocket-friendly price Specifications Dimensions: H250 x W240 x D240cm Materials: Steel & polyester Type of assembly: Pop-up Weight: 11.5kg Colours: Green Reasons to buy + Easy to assemble pop-up design + Affordable + Lightweight so easy to transport + Guide ropes and pegs included Reasons to avoid - No side protection - Basic design - Harder to secure on a decking or a patio TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Although there are cheaper self-assembly gazebos on our list (scroll down to find them) for ease and convenience we love the usability of this Argos Home pop-up gazebo.

One of the cheapest pop-up gazebos out there, it may be a little basic, but if you just want some shade on a sunny day, and enough protection to keep off the drizzle when the skies are grey, then this budget gazebo does the job.

(Image credit: Maisons Du Monde)

3. Maisons Du Monde Sail Shade Gazebo 3m x 3m Best sail shade gazebo: perfect for a contemporary style space Specifications Dimensions: H270 x W31 x D312cm Materials: Epoxy-treated metal & polyester Type of assembly: Self-assembly Weight: 37kg Colours: Grey & white Reasons to buy + Contemporary design + Freestanding + Ideal for decking or a patio Reasons to avoid - No side protection - Not so good on grass - Self-assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you're looking for the best gazebo that will offer plenty of shade whilst also delivering in the style stakes, then we think a sail shade is the way to go.

This contemporary Ombre sail shade from Maisons Du Monde will create a statement look in a modern garden, allowing you to add freestanding shade to a patio or decking area, and offering an easy way to zone an outdoor dining or lounging area.

Cheapest gazebos

If affordability is your key criteria, then these budget gazebos could be the ones for you:

(Image credit: Homebase)

1. HOMEBASE ALFRESCA GAZEBO 2.7 x 2.7m Cheapest gazebo overall: simple self-assembly at a budget price Specifications Dimensions: H250 x W270 x D270cm Materials: Powder-coated steel & polyethylene Type of assembly: Self-assembly Colours: White Reasons to buy + Super affordable + Shower-resistant + Guide ropes and pegs included Reasons to avoid - No side protection - Self-assembly required - Harder to secure on a decking or a patio TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you're looking for the cheapest best gazebo out there, then the bargain Alfresca gazebo from Homebase could well be it.

The 2.7m canopy offers plenty of shade for a smaller garden, and although the frame is pretty lightweight, there are tent pegs and guide ropes included that allow you to tether the gazebo to the lawn.

Although putting it together is fairly straightforward, the downside is that this gazebo is self-assembly rather than pop-up, so it's worth weighing up whether the cost saving is worth the slightly more labour-intensive set-up.

(Image credit: Argos Home)

2. ARGOS HOME 4M HEXAGONAL GARDEN GAZEBO WITH SIDE PANELS Cheapest gazebo with side walls: a light and spacious self-assembly gazebo Specifications Dimensions: H260 x W400 x D400cm Materials: Powder-coated steel & polyester Type of assembly: Self-assembly Weight: 11kg Colours: Blue Reasons to buy + Shower-resistant + Netting panels let in plenty of light and offer mosquito protection in the evening Reasons to avoid - Side panels don't offer much wind-resistance - Self-assembly required - Harder to secure on a decking or a patio TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

One of the cheapest gazebo with side walls, this 4m diameter hexagonal gazebo from Argos Home also offers plenty of internal space for guests.

The netting panels can be tied into drapes when the weather is good, and secured to offer shower-resistance if the clouds loom. And our favourite part? The netting side panels still let in plenty of light, feeling less claustrophobic and 'tent-like' than a thicker side-panelled gazebo. And when evening draws in the netting works to let in plenty of fresh summer air whilst keeping out the bugs and mosquitos that can be drawn to the light.

On the downside, this gazebo is fairly lightweight and although it comes with tent pegs and guide ropes to tether it to the lawn, it may not be the most robust in a breeze. It's also self-assembly, so you'll need to set aside some time to erect it before guests arrive - and we think you need at least two pairs of hands to get it set up.

(Image credit: B&Q)

3. BLOOMA BETTY WHITE RECTANGULAR GAZEBO 6m x 3m Cheapest large gazebo with side walls: the ideal party tent for large garden gatherings Specifications Dimensions: H281 x W596 x D297cm Materials: Steel & polyethylene Type of assembly: Self-assembly Weight: 42.5kg Colours: White Reasons to buy + Spacious + Great size for a party Reasons to avoid - Self-assembly required - Guide ropes and tent pegs not included TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you're looking for a large gazebo at an entry-level price point then the Blooma Betty rectangular gazebo from B&Q offers plenty of space to play with.

At 6m wide it's big enough to cater for a small party, and the water-resistant side panels with large see-through windows offer plenty of protection from the elements whilst keeping the interior bright.

It's self-assembly, and due to its size this gazebo isn't going to be a spur-of-the-moment decision to erect, although with two pairs of hands the instructions are straightforward enough to follow.

It's a shame the guide ropes and tent pegs aren't included in the price, but they're easy enough to add to your basket when you checkout.

Best pop-up gazebos

For the ultimate in quick and easy set-up, a pop-up gazebo would be our top recommendation. We've rounded up the best of the bunch:

(Image credit: Sunmer)

Shelter from the elements doesn't get any easier than a quick and simple pop-up design, and, in our opinion, the waterproof Sunmer gazebo is one of the strongest pop-up gazebos about.

The pop-up frame makes for fast and easy assembly when the clouds loom, whilst the waterproof roof offers plenty of protection from a full-on rain shower. If you want more protection then the four detachable side panels with see-through windows and two zipper doorways will provide plenty of shelter from the worst of the elements.

Although most gazebos aren't built for strong winds, the four 10kg sandbags included (you'll need to add sand yourself), tent pegs and guide ropes make this gazebo easier to secure than most and mean it's suitable for decking, patio, grass and more.

Even better it comes with a wheeled carry bag that makes manoeuvering it from the garage to the garden - or from the car to the campsite - easy as can be.

(Image credit: Argos Home)

Although there are cheaper self-assembly gazebo on our list, for ease and convenience we love the functionality of this Argos Home pop-up gazebo.

One of the cheapest pop-up gazebos out there, the design may be a little basic, but if you just want some shade on a sunny day, and enough protection to keep off the drizzle when the skies are grey, then this budget gazebo is a great option. You can whip it out of the garage and have set up on the lawn in no time.

Great for adding shade to a kid's play area, or covering a hot tub, there are guide ropes and pegs are included to help you secure it to the lawn, and the green colourway will blend nicely into the foliage.

(Image credit: Argos)

3. Argos Home 3m x 3m Pop Up Weather Resistant Garden Gazebo Cheapest pop-up gazebo with sides: stay sheltered from the weather with this handy buy Specifications Dimensions: H255 x W300 x D300cm Materials: Steel & polyester Type of assembly: Pop-up Weight: 19kg Colours: Navy Reasons to buy + Pop-up gazebo for easy assembly + Waterproof + Guide ropes and pegs included Reasons to avoid - Harder to secure on a decking or a patio - Only three side panels TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

One of the cheapest pop-up gazebo with sides, this 3m weather-resistant gazebo from Argos Home could be a great option if you want an affordable and quick-to-erect shelter.

Ideal for an impromptu garden gathering when the weather takes a turn, or for taking to the school fete or car boot sale for some shelter from the elements, the three-panelled design is water-resistant and a large window on the back panel ensures the interior is nice and bright.

Most stylish gazebos

Although the best gazebo are a brilliant functional item, let's face it, many of them are a bit of a compromise aesthetically. The most stylish options may not be the cheapest, or offer as much functionality as a waterproof option with side panels, but they are designed to offer shade, shelter, and look good whilst they do it:

(Image credit: Maisons Du Monde)

If you're looking for the best gazebo that will offer plenty of shade whilst also delivering in the style stakes, then we think a sail shade is the way to go.

This contemporary Ombre sail shade from Maisons Du Monde will create a statement look in a modern garden, allowing you to add freestanding shade to a patio or decking area.

Available in dark grey or bright white, the 3m square canopy offers plenty of space to cover a garden dining area or outdoor lounge area, and is a great way to zone an outdoor space. Just add one of the best outdoor rugs on our list to finish the look.

(Image credit: Maisons Du Monde)

2. Maisons Du Monde Malaga Ecru Gazebo 3m x 3m Best contemporary gazebo: a useful adjustable canopy Specifications Dimensions: H220 x W300 x D300cm Materials: Epoxy-treated metal & polyester Type of assembly: Self-assembly Weight: 35kg Colours: Ecru Reasons to buy + Contemporary design + Ideal for decking or a patio Reasons to avoid - No side protection - Self-assembly required - Not so good on grass TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

An alternative to the popular sail shade, this contemporary rectangular gazebo is another way to create modern shade in the garden.

The Malaga gazebo from Maisons Du Monde steps away from the traditional 'tent-style' gazebo to deliver simple minimalist style, with a rectangular metal frame draped in a UV-resistant canopy.

The best part about this gazebo is the versatility provided by the adjustable canopy. Always offering sun-protection directly overhead, the two weighted sides of the canopy can be pulled in either direction to combat the angle of the sun.

(Image credit: Dakota Fields)

3. Dakota Fields Rasco 1.5m x 2.4m Steel BBQ Gazebo Best BBQ gazebo: small and stylish with built-in shelves Specifications Dimensions: H250 x W250 x D152cm Materials: Steel & polyester Type of assembly: Self-assembly Weight: 19kg Colour: Beige Reasons to buy + Smart looks + Handy drinks shelves Reasons to avoid - Self-assembly required - No fixings included TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Marketed as a BBQ gazebo, the Rasco gazebo from Dakota Fields features a vented roof to let out the grill smoke and two handy shelves in the frame to rest plates and glasses.

One of the smallest best gazebo on our list, this option is great for compact courtyards or patios, although the lack of fixings or guide ropes does mean you'll need to be careful the wind doesn't get too strong.

And again, this gazebo is self-assembly, which does mean you'll have to plan ahead as to when you want to use it.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

4. Cox & Cox Fringed Gazebo 1.8m x 1.8m Best gazebo for classic looks: introduce pretty Riviera style to your space Specifications Dimensions: H210 x W180 x D180cm Materials: Metal, reclaimed wood & water-resistant treated canvas Type of assembly: Self-assembly Colours: Blue-stripe & white Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Pretty fringed detail Reasons to avoid - Small canopy - More of a parasol than a gazebo - Expensive TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

For a classic English-garden look, this pretty fringed gazebo from Cox & Cox is hard to beat, and you can pair with the matching fringed deckchair for a true Riviera feel.

Available in a coastal-feel blue and white stripe or a pretty plain white, this gazebo will make an attractive addition to the lawn - although at 1.8m square it doesn't offer as much shade as some of the other gazebos on our list.

Although we think it's more of a parasol than a true gazebo - with just one central pole to secure it into the ground - the attractive corner drapes have hidden pockets to weight them down and add stability - plus elegant aesthetics.

Where can I buy in-stock gazebos?

Just like the best garden furniture, the best gazebos are selling out fast this year. If our top choices aren't in stock when you want to buy, you can browse the best in-stock options below. Just scroll to the right to see more options.

How to choose the best gazebo

Size and style

Ultimately you'll want your best gazebo to fit your household and a couple of guests comfortably. Think about the garden space you have and when you're going to use it, then select the size accordingly.

When it comes to looks, going for a neutral or green colour will blend well into most garden settings, while if you'll be taking your gazebo camping or to the beach, you could consider a brighter colour or a pattern to help your canopy stand out playfully from the crowd.

Coverage

Will you be using your gazebo solely during the day for shade, to house a BBQ or picnic area? Or, will you want to host there in the evening? This will determine whether you need to choose a gazebo with side walls or panels, or not. Walls will make for a more comfortable setting come sundown, and it should keep mosquitos and the likes at bay.

Weather-resistance

All of the best gazebos we've included here are showerproof and built with sturdy metal frames that should be rust-resistant. However, should you wish to use yours in all seasons, you should steer more towards our heavy-duty options that are UV-resistant, completely waterproof, complete with sides and even wind vents to help keep them more stable in different weather conditions.

Assembly type

A pop-up gazebo is the most fuss-free option. These are also useful if you want your gazebo to be portable so you can take it to the beach or the car boot.

However, the cheapest gazebos are often self-assembly options - and assembly is generally pretty straightforward, although two pairs of hands can help. At the higher end of the price bracket, self-assembly gazebos can also offer more options in terms of style and aesthetics.

