Looking for the best hammock to add serious summer vibes to your garden? A hammock is the perfect addition to a relaxing space, and with many of us looking at a staycation this summer, it’s essential for all the lounging around in the sun we’re planning to do.
We’ve rounded up our pick of the best hammocks on sale right now, taking into account comfort, style and practicality. There’s a range of designs, so you’re sure to find one that works for your space – but if you want to take a look around for yourself, we’ve also included a handy guide to how to buy a hammock at the bottom of the page, as well as how to set yours up. We’ll see you outside, cocktail in hand, in the sunshine soon.
The best hammock for 2020
1. Amazonas Rio Hammock
Best macrame-inspired hammock for adding instant bohemian style
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Made from recycled cotton and polyester, this Amazonas Rio hammock has eco-credentials and looks good to boot.
Style
Lovers of boho design will love this hammock, with its woven macrame design and fringing detail. it’s available in two colours: a subtle cream shade and a patterned red wine colourway aptly called ‘Bordeaux’. Made in Brazil using traditional crafting methods, it will add Bohemian charm to any garden. You can rest assured that you’re making a good-for-planet purchase, too: the blend of recycled cotton and polyester avoids the wasteful production of new materials.
Care
There are no care instructions for this hammock, but we’d recommend treating it like the other hammocks on this list, spot cleaning and wiping with a dry cloth when necessary. The hammock comes with a storage bag so you can pack it away safely come winter.
Buy the Amazonas Rio Hammock
2. Maisons du Monde Tanger Cotton Hammock
Best design for adding elegant French Riviera style to your garden
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As much as we love a tropical print or boho design, we’ve fallen for the sophisticated style of this Maisons du Monde Tanger cotton hammock, with a leaf print in an elegant white and blue colourway.
Style
With its chic blue and white pattern and rope ends, this hammock is the perfect finishing touch to complement any scheme, whether contemporary or classic – we think it will look incredible paired with a chic metal bistro set and some carefully-chosen climbing plants. Do note the underside of the hammock: unlike some of the other designs in our list, the pattern is limited to the top area.
Care
Maisons du Monde notes that you should avoid keeping this hammock out overnight as night-time conditions can change the colour of the fabric. In the winter months, store the hammock away in a warm, dry place.
Buy the Maisons du Monde Tanger Cotton Hammock
3. AM.PM Bregnac Hammock
Best eye-catching hammock for a dramatic garden scheme
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A black hammock is a rarity, so we had to include this La Redoute AM.PM Bregnac hammock for lovers of dark colours.
Style
If your garden fences are painted black and you love a light-dark contrast, then this hammock is for you. The bold colour is softened by the rope and fringing detail, so you can still achieve a boho scheme if you’re embracing the dark side. Set against lush green planting for a juxtaposition that’s pleasing to the eye.
Care
We’d recommend spot cleaning this hammock as it’s made of cotton and could shrink in the wash. As with the other products on our list, make sure you bring it in when not in use to keep it in the best condition.
Buy the AM.PM Bregnac Hammock
4. B&Q Blooma Rural Multicolour Striped Hammock
Best value hammock made from natural materials
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you’re looking for an on-trend design at a low price, you’ll love this striped Blooma Rural multicolour striped hammock.
Style
The wide striped pattern and muted red colour gives this hammock a rustic feel, completed by the woven rope ends. There’s none of the ugly black attachments you see on some hammocks, so this one feels more like a feature than an eyesore.
Care
This hammock is hand wash only, which can be a bit of a faff, but unless you’re hanging it under a tree where birds nest, you shouldn’t have to wash it too often. The simple rings at each end of the hammock mean it can be attached to a frame or hung on hooks, and it folds down into a small bag when not in use so you can easily pack it away.
Buy the B&Q Blooma Rural Multicolour Striped Hammock
5. Zipcode Design Kaia Double Hammock
Best hammock for two with a bold stripe design
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
There's room for two in this Zipcode Design Kaia double hammock, so you'll never have to fight over whose turn it is to have a go. It comes with a frame for easy assembly – so it's one for people who aren't keen on attaching their hammock to a wall.
Style
While this hammock is a little less elegant than some of the others we've recommended, it's certainly not unattractive – and its bold design would work well in a modern garden. We like the white frame, which feels less imposing than some of the other styles on the market.
Care
Praise be: this hammock is machine washable, so all you have to do is bung it into the washing machine every so often. The product comes with a storage bag for stowing away the material, but you should cover the frame in bad weather to protect it from rusting.
Buy the Zipcode Design Kaia Double Hammock
6. Anyoo Outdoor Cotton Hammock
Best comfortable hammock with cool coastal style
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Not being able to get away doesn't feel so bad when you have a hammock with seaside vibes to chill out in. This super-comfortable Anyoo outdoor cotton hammock is a steal at less than £40.
Style
This product comes in three colour combinations, but we're particularly taken by the blue and white stripe for its coastal associations – it's like a Brighton beach hut in a hammock. The slightly faded blue tone is nice, too: it makes the overall effect more subtle.
Care
The cotton-polyester blend makes this hammock fairly durable, but you can still stow it away in the accompanying drawstring bag when not in use to protect it from the elements.
Buy the Anyoo Outdoor Cotton Hammock
How to buy a hammock
Before you commit to buying a hammock, there are a few things to think about in terms of the technicalities of setting it up. We’ve outlined them below so you can make an informed choice.
Material and maintenance
Most of the hammocks on this list are made from cotton – great for complementing a natural garden scheme, but sometimes tricky to keep clean. You can spot clean when necessary, but you’ll need to bring the hammock in when you’re not using it. It’s not a big deal – hammocks can be rolled up tightly and take up little room – but if you think you’re likely to forget on a regular basis, you might want to opt for a wipe-clean design, like the Made hammock we’ve listed above.
Setup
All of the hammocks on this list can be attached to a tree or wall hook with the right equipment, which you will need to buy separately. B&Q’s Visoke hammock support is resistant against rain and a good choice if you want to secure your hammock around a tree. We’d also recommend the Easy+ wall hook from Cuckooland: it’s subtle enough to be able to attach to a surface without looking out of place. If you don’t fancy screwing anything into a wall, you might prefer a stand-alone frame – we love the GÅRÖ hammock stand from Ikea.
