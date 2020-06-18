Best outdoor furniture covers: keep garden furniture looking its best
Come rain or shine, these outdoor furniture covers will keep your garden furniture protected all year long
The best outdoor furniture covers will keep your garden furniture in top condition whatever the weather. Whether you're looking to protect your expensive dining set from the rain, or are concerned about discolouration from UV light, the covers on our list will keep your garden furniture looking as though you've just bought it. We've chosen the best covers for every shape and type of outdoor furniture – browse them all below.
Looking for some new garden furniture? Head over to our best garden furniture buying guide .
The best outdoor furniture covers
1. John Lewis & Partners 6-8 Seater Outdoor Round Furniture Set Cover
The best furniture cover: large and durable design
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Large sized
Have a large outdoor dining set? This durable and strong furniture cover from John Lewis will protect a large table and up to eight chairs, making it a great option for larger gardens.
Breathable
It's secured with a handy toggle, so you won't get water getting in, and is made from a breathable synthetic material that prevents mildew and mould.
Good to know
One thing to bear in mind is that during very wet weather, it's likely you'll have water pooling at the sides of the cover.
Buy the John Lewis & Partners 6-8 Seater Outdoor Round Furniture Set Cover
2. Bosmere bistro set cover
Best outdoor furniture cover for bistro sets: perfect for compact dining furniture
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Protects from more than just water
This bistro cover set is so much more than waterproof covering for your metal or wooden furniture. It's guaranteed to keep out bird droppings, tree sap, UV radiation, and dust, and keep your bistro set in pristine condition.
Secure
It also won't get blown away by the wind thanks to cord and lock fixings made from brass. When it gets dirty, simply wipe clean.
Good to know
Just bear in mind that it is quite small, so don't expect anything to fit underneath apart from your bistro set.
Buy the Bosmere bistro set cover
3. Argos Home Rattan Garden Chair Cover - Set of 2
The best outdoor furniture cover for rattan: cover multiple items with this double set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Protects rattan
This furniture cover from Argos is specifically designed to protect rattan seating –sofas, benches, or chairs. It is completely waterproof and has a drawstring to make sure no moisture gets in.
Green colour blends in
We also like the green colour, as it blends in better with the garden. Made from durable plastic, it's unlikely to need to throw these away any time soon.
Buy Argos Home Rattan Garden Chair Cover - Set of 2
4. Amazon Basics Round Dining Table Cover
Best outdoor furniture cover for round sets: keep circular tables under cover with this woven polyester design
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is a premium quality furniture cover at a very affordable price. It's not made from plastic, but from high-density woven polyester that will keep water and even snow out, while letting your table breathe.
We also like the design and the attractive cream colour, although you might need to wipe it clean every once in a while. The only drawback to this cover is that it's designed for securing around a four-leg table design; if you have a pedestal garden table, you'll need to secure the cover with pegs.
Buy the Amazon Basics Round Dining Table Cover
What is the best outdoor furniture cover?
The best outdoor furniture cover is the John Lewis & Partners 6-8 Seater Outdoor Round Furniture Set Cover. Made from high quality material, this cover will hold even a huge dining set with lots of chairs, protecting them from the elements without developing mildew or mould.
How to buy the best furniture cover
Size
This is an obvious one, but always check the dimensions to see whether your chosen furniture cover will actually fit your furniture set. A bit of give is fine, but if it's too large, it might not be as effective at keeping water out.
Breathability
Look out for furniture covers that are made from breathable materials such as polyester, Oxford cloth, or other synthetic weaves. A non-breathable material may end up growing mildew inside.
Can it be secured?
A furniture cover should have loops and ties to fasten it tightly round your furniture, ensuring the cover doesn't get blown away by strong winds.
UV resistant?
Protecting your furniture from UV light is important to prevent it from fading or discolouring. The best furniture covers will also be effective against plant pollen and bird droppings.
- Shop the best garden dining sets for every space
- Best bistro sets for small spaces
- Transform your space with our design ideas for modern gardens
-
-
Gravel patio ideas: 12 chic ways to style stony outdoor living spaces
Ideas From country-classic pea gravel patio ideas to more contemporary looks, you'll find tons of gorgeous inspiration here
By Holly Crossley •
-
Patio furniture deals: the best outdoor sales of 2021
Furniture Find a bargain with these patio furniture deals; the biggest savings in this month's outdoor furniture sales from cheap outdoor sofas to discount dining sets
By Amy Lockwood •
-
Aldi is selling a fire pit for under $60 in the latest garden furniture drop
Outdoor living Aldi's latest offering includes plenty of garden buys for celebrating the summer in style
By Millie Hurst •
-
How to clean outdoor furniture: give your tables, chairs, and garden rugs a spruce
How To Follow our advice on how to clean outdoor furniture to keep your wooden, metal, stone, fabric, and rattan pieces looking their best
By Laura Crombie •
-
Best garden dining sets: dine alfresco in style with our top picks
Buying Guide Our edit of the best garden dining sets will make eating and hosting outdoors a breeze – all you need is some fancy tableware…
By Ellen Finch •
-
Best Adirondack chairs: sit back and relax in our favourite designs
Buying Guide Choose from our list of the best Adirondack chairs. From classic designs to modern updates, there's one to suit every garden
By Amelia Smith •
-
Best bistro sets: the perfect buy for small patios
Buying Guide Small outdoor space? Take a look at our pick of the best bistro sets for small patios: seven of our favourite compact yet stylish buys
By Ellen Finch •
-
Best hammock 2021: our favourite buys for lazy summer days
Buying Guide Need help finding the best hammock for your garden? Our top picks are perfect for a chilled-out day in the sun
By Ellen Finch •