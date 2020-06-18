The best outdoor furniture covers will keep your garden furniture in top condition whatever the weather. Whether you're looking to protect your expensive dining set from the rain, or are concerned about discolouration from UV light, the covers on our list will keep your garden furniture looking as though you've just bought it. We've chosen the best covers for every shape and type of outdoor furniture – browse them all below.

The best outdoor furniture covers

1. John Lewis & Partners 6-8 Seater Outdoor Round Furniture Set Cover The best furniture cover: large and durable design Specifications Best for: Large dining sets Size: H110 x W250 x D250cm Colours: Grey Reasons to buy + Large + Breathable + UV30+ protection Reasons to avoid - Water will pool around it

Large sized

Have a large outdoor dining set? This durable and strong furniture cover from John Lewis will protect a large table and up to eight chairs, making it a great option for larger gardens.

Breathable

It's secured with a handy toggle, so you won't get water getting in, and is made from a breathable synthetic material that prevents mildew and mould.

Good to know

One thing to bear in mind is that during very wet weather, it's likely you'll have water pooling at the sides of the cover.

2. Bosmere bistro set cover Best outdoor furniture cover for bistro sets: perfect for compact dining furniture Specifications Best for: Bistro sets Size: L124cm x W63cm x H80cm Colours: Storm black Reasons to buy + Windproof fastening + Effective against bird droppings and sap + Five-year guarantee Reasons to avoid - Small

Protects from more than just water

This bistro cover set is so much more than waterproof covering for your metal or wooden furniture. It's guaranteed to keep out bird droppings, tree sap, UV radiation, and dust, and keep your bistro set in pristine condition.

Secure

It also won't get blown away by the wind thanks to cord and lock fixings made from brass. When it gets dirty, simply wipe clean.

Good to know

Just bear in mind that it is quite small, so don't expect anything to fit underneath apart from your bistro set.

3. Argos Home Rattan Garden Chair Cover - Set of 2 The best outdoor furniture cover for rattan: cover multiple items with this double set Specifications Best for: Rattan furniture Size: H80 x W75 x L150cm Colours: Green Reasons to buy + Durable, robust material + Set of two covers Reasons to avoid - Bulky plastic material

Protects rattan

This furniture cover from Argos is specifically designed to protect rattan seating –sofas, benches, or chairs. It is completely waterproof and has a drawstring to make sure no moisture gets in.

Green colour blends in

We also like the green colour, as it blends in better with the garden. Made from durable plastic, it's unlikely to need to throw these away any time soon.

4. Amazon Basics Round Dining Table Cover Best outdoor furniture cover for round sets: keep circular tables under cover with this woven polyester design Specifications Best for: Round tables Size: Dia.120cm Colours: Off white Reasons to buy + Click-close straps + Splash protective base + High-quality woven polyester Reasons to avoid - Fastening tethers designed for four legs

This is a premium quality furniture cover at a very affordable price. It's not made from plastic, but from high-density woven polyester that will keep water and even snow out, while letting your table breathe.

We also like the design and the attractive cream colour, although you might need to wipe it clean every once in a while. The only drawback to this cover is that it's designed for securing around a four-leg table design; if you have a pedestal garden table, you'll need to secure the cover with pegs.

What is the best outdoor furniture cover?

The best outdoor furniture cover is the John Lewis & Partners 6-8 Seater Outdoor Round Furniture Set Cover. Made from high quality material, this cover will hold even a huge dining set with lots of chairs, protecting them from the elements without developing mildew or mould.

How to buy the best furniture cover

Size

This is an obvious one, but always check the dimensions to see whether your chosen furniture cover will actually fit your furniture set. A bit of give is fine, but if it's too large, it might not be as effective at keeping water out.

Breathability

Look out for furniture covers that are made from breathable materials such as polyester, Oxford cloth, or other synthetic weaves. A non-breathable material may end up growing mildew inside.

Can it be secured?

A furniture cover should have loops and ties to fasten it tightly round your furniture, ensuring the cover doesn't get blown away by strong winds.

UV resistant?

Protecting your furniture from UV light is important to prevent it from fading or discolouring. The best furniture covers will also be effective against plant pollen and bird droppings.