The best outdoor wall lights: illuminate your garden in style
With our pick of the best outdoor wall lights you can light up pathways, patios and porches with ease
Lighting is a vital element of your garden design, and outdoor wall lights are an important part of the mix. Garden lighting means you can use it as an outdoor living space, plus highlight its features in a way you can appreciate both while you’re out there, and when you’re looking at it from inside your home.
Outdoor wall lighting can provide atmospheric illumination, and show off planting and walls, as well as lighting the way to a door, bi-folds or sliding doors in the back garden, and to the entrance door in the front.
We’ve tracked down the very best outdoor wall lights around for all styles of garden, so check out our brilliant selection. Want to get savvy about outdoor wall lighting? Scroll down for our expert tips, then check our best outdoor lights feature for everything from solar designs to festoon lights.
The best outdoor wall lights
1. John Lewis & Partners Strom LED Outdoor Wall Light
Best outdoor wall light: sleek design that washes light up and down
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This smart design washes light up and down the wall to create a decorative effect.
Single or group
This attractive light would look great on its own beside a door, or you could go for a group to create a welcoming ambience.
Colour options
If the copper finish isn’t your preference, you can opt for a steel finish or black to create a different mood.
Bulb swap
Most integrated LED modules can’t be replaced, but you can fit a new bulb to this light when the time comes.
- Buy the John Lewis & Partners Strom LED Outdoor Wall Light
2. Garden Trading Outdoor Barn Light
Best outdoor wall light for rustic settings: go for a simple design with lasting good looks
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
In a sage green shade, this weatherproof light is the perfect complement to a
garden filled with cottage plants.
Traditional look
This design is based on the type of lamps that were used on outbuildings and stables for checking on animals in the dark and, with its unfussy lines, it’s a design you won’t tire of.
Durable finish
The natural colourway ensures this light will blend in with the palette of hues in a country-style garden.
Swap over
The glass housing is easy to remove to change the bulb for a new one.
- Buy the Garden Trading Outdoor Barn Light
3. B&Q Blooma Edna Matt Charcoal Grey LED Outdoor Wall Light
Best outdoor wall light for contemporary style: this metal fitting lets you adjust the beam of light
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Whether it’s by the front door, or lighting up a garden wall, this streamlined design will create a fabulous finish.
Fuss free
This design puts the focus on the light itself rather than the fitting; it washes the wall above and below it. The spread of light can be adjusted from top and bottom to create the effect you prefer.
Welcome home
The warm white of the light makes this an ideal choice by the front door, or creating ambience in a garden seating or dining area.
Contemporary choice
Its square shape will complement gardens with clean lines and architectural planting.
- Buy the B&Q Blooma Edna Matt Charcoal Grey LED Outdoor Wall Light
4. Strothers Swan Neck Outdoor Fisherman Light
Best outdoor wall light for a nautical look: evoke seaside style wherever you live with this curvaceous light
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Introduced some nautical touches to your garden and put in typical coastal plants? This fisherman’s lamp is the perfect finishing touch.
Light the way
Ideal by a door, or on the patio, this light is also suitable for illuminating a passageway or path.
Traditional feature
The shape of this light is a classic, and a decorative filament bulb adds to its appeal.
Easy care
Made from metal, this light is durable, and any cobwebs or dirt can be removed with a dry cloth.
- Buy the Strothers Swan Neck Outdoor Fisherman Light
5. Philips Ecomoods Bridge Outdoor Wall Light
Best outdoor wall light for automatic switch on: this modern design has a motion sensor for light on arrival
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Assuring 80 per cent energy savings compared to traditional light sources, this design could reduce your electricity bill.
Many hours
The bulb included with this light promises up to 20,000 hours of operation, so you shouldn’t need to change it in a hurry.
Motion sensor
Try this light at your front door: it will turn on at your presence so you can see clearly to put your keys in the lock. Or fit it for the patio so it switches on as soon as you step outside.
Match windows
With an anthracite finish, this light is perfect for picking up the colour of bi-fold doors or window frames for a pulled-together look.
- Buy the Philips Ecomoods Bridge Outdoor Wall Light
6. Argos Home Indira Grey Outdoor Cage Wall Lantern
Best industrial look outdoor wall light: create a vintage look – and at a great price
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This low-priced light won’t look like a budget design on the wall of your home, and is ideal for porch or patio.
Great glow
The glass diffuser of this design ensures a wonderfully warm glow through the aluminium cage of the light.
Industrial style
Vintage-style lights like this one are a perennial favourite, and you won’t tire of the look of this model.
Over to you
You will need to put this light together yourself, and it doesn’t come with a bulb, so don’t forget to add one to your shopping basket.
- Buy the Argos Home Indira Grey Outdoor Cage Wall Lantern
How to choose the best outdoor wall light
Outdoor wall lights are a functional choice, but they can create atmosphere, too, adding inviting illumination to the best garden furniture and creating an outdoor entertaining space that can be enjoyed well into the evening.
Picking the right design means thinking about where the light will be located and therefore what benefits it needs to provide, but also how its appearance complements your garden.
Types of wall light
Wall light designs include both the contemporary and more traditional. The best options will echo the style of your garden for a pulled-together effect. Think about the finish, too. Cooler metal tones have more standout, while warmer ones will add subtle highlights, black finishes can be classically smart, and coloured finishes could blend with the tones of your planting.
Outdoor safety
Lights are given an IP (ingress protection) rating that shows how well protected the fittings is against moisture and foreign bodies like dirt. The higher the rating, the more water and dirt-proof the light is. We recommend opting for a minimum rating of IP44 for an outdoor wall light to be sure it can withstand heavy rain.
Motion detection
Think about whether you’d like your wall lights to be fitted with a passive infrared sensor (PIR). These can detect motion within a certain range which turns the light on. Wall lights with motion sensoring are useful at the front of the house so you don’t need to leave a light on when you’re out.
Light bulbs
Outdoor wall lights that take LED bulbs save a massive amount of energy compared to incandescent bulbs plus the bulbs last longer. Be aware, though, that the LED bulbs in some outdoor wall lights cannot be replaced.
