Black Friday trampoline deals: find cheap trampolines for every age group

If you are searching for Black Friday trampoline deals, then we're here to help. Amazon, Wayfair and many more have already listed loads of cheap trampolines, which means that you can snap up a deal before everyone else. Whether you've got your eye on one of the best trampolines or you just want something smaller to keep little ones entertained, look no further.

Below, you can find plenty of UK and US trampoline deals to ensure you won't break the bank when treating the kids – or when it comes to trying to wear them out. We've found deals on round trampolines, hexagonal and rectangular ones, all in a range of sizes to suit your garden size. These ought to get them away from their screens and keep them entertained after school or during the weekend. Grab a deal before demand peaks in spring next year – and prices inevitably go up again.

Simply sit back and keep scrolling to see the best buys on offer right now. Plus, don't miss our Black Friday garden deals page for more discounted buys for your outside space.

Want to scroll through the trampoline sales yourself? Use these quicklinks to take you to the sale sites below, for both US and UK, or scroll down to see our top picks.

Trampolines in the UK:

Trampolines in the US:

Cheap trampoline deals: UK

Chad Valley My First 4ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline & Enclosure | £65 Chad Valley My First 4ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline & Enclosure | £65 £52.50 (save £12.50) at Argos

The perfect buy for a little one who is lusting after having their very own trampoline at home, this 4ft option is even on sale. An inner safety net means they can bounce for hours whilst giving you peace of mind, plus you'll collect 52 Nectar points when you buy.

Thierry 4ft hexagon trampoline | £91.99 Thierry 4ft hexagon trampoline | £91.99 £87.99 (save £4) at Wayfair

This 4ft above ground trampoline is a great choice for younger children and will fit well in a small garden. It comes with a safety enclosure, a zipped entrance for easy access and the maximum weight limit is 50kg.

Sportspower 8ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline with Enclosure | £130 at Argos Sportspower 8ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline with Enclosure | £130 at Argos

Although not currently on sale, we had to include this buy in our selection as it's such a brilliant price if you're looking for ways to keep the kids entertained on a budget. The enclosures mean all the main safety features are catered for, plus the enclosure folds down for easy storage. Also available as a 10ft version for £165.

Plum Wave Springsafe 10ft Trampoline with Enclosure | £199.99 at Amazon Plum Wave Springsafe 10ft Trampoline with Enclosure | £199.99 at Amazon

Suitable for ages 6+ and a maximum of two children at any one time, this 10ft enclosure is a great buy for your garden. There's safety padding on the frame and springs, plus a metal rim at the top of the enclosure for extra stability. The Springsafe 2G enclosure keeps children away from the springs for extra safety.



Sportspower 10ft x 8ft Rectangular Trampoline with Enclosure | £240 at Argos Sportspower 10ft x 8ft Rectangular Trampoline with Enclosure | £240 at Argos

A cheap price to pay for a rectangular trampoline, especially since it's wrapped with an enclosure and it comes with a safety mat. This Argos bargain is 10ft by 8ft in size and it's suitable for ages six and over. It'll tuck neatly into the corner of a garden, thanks to its rectangle shape.

Cheap trampoline deals: US

Americans 4.59' Hexagon Backyard Trampoline | Black Friday deal Americans 4.59' Hexagon Backyard Trampoline | $130 $77.48 (save $52.52) at Wayfair

To entertain your toddler indoors, this hexagonal trampoline is a steal. It has 46% off in the Wayfair Black Friday sale and it sits low to the floor for easy access. It has an arched door for them to climb through to jump within the net, and it's decorated to be blue and yellow to make it look fun. You can also use it outside in your yard since it's waterproof.

Gymax Kids Youth Jumping Round Trampoline Exercise W/ Safety Pad | $289.99 Gymax Kids Youth Jumping Round Trampoline Exercise W/ Safety Pad | $289.99 $109.99 (save $180) at Walmart

This trampoline is for smaller jumpers aged 3 - 6 years and they will be kept safe with the padded protective frame and surrounding net. There's a huge saving on this so not to be missed!

Skywalker Trampolines 8' Trampoline | $149 at Walmart Skywalker Trampolines 8' Trampoline | $149 at Walmart

Pay less than $150 for an 8-foot trampoline ahead of Black Friday. Designed for both small and large yards, this Skywalker trampoline is safe, durable and rust-resistant. It even comes with a safety net and a zipper to keep children safely inside.

Little Tikes Mega 10' Trampoline | $186.99 at Target Little Tikes Mega 10' Trampoline | $186.99 at Target

This is one of the cheapest 10-foot trampolines on the market right now. Buy yours from Target before they sell out, for year-round yard entertainment.

Morinome 12' Round Backyard Trampoline | $724 Black Friday deal Morinome 12' Round Backyard Trampoline | $724 $298.29 (save $425.71) at Wayfair

Complete with a safety enclosure, this 12-foot trampoline has 59% off—and it comes with a ladder included. Wrapped with a safety net for your peace of mind, it's rust-resistant so can live outside in your yard year-round.

Propel Trampolines 15' Round Trampoline with Safety Enclosure | $449.99 Black Friday deal Propel Trampolines 15' Round Trampoline with Safety Enclosure | $449.99 $394.99 (save $55) at Wayfair

As part of the Wayfair Black Friday sale, you can score $50 off this large trampoline. Not only does it measure a large 15-feet, but it has a built-in basketball hoop and it comes with a ball and safety net enclosure. This will be sure to tire them out!

Is Black Friday a good time to buy cheap trampoline deals?

Trampolines are usually at their cheapest over winter, even if the weather isn't always for the best for using one at the moment. Why? Because this is the time of year when the sales of trampolines are at their lowest, so you can pick up a bargain before the weather improves and everybody starts to think about getting outdoors.

Retailers are also keen to clear out stock of 2021 trampolines ready for the new 2022 models to arrive in the spring. So keep your eyes peeled for some bargain buys – or bookmark this page and we will keep ours peeled for you.

When it comes to Black Friday, you can usually find plenty of trampolines on sale, small and large, and in both the UK and US.

Cheap trampoline deals

Looking for more bargains? We have rounded up some trampoline deals by type, starting with our top rated buys.

Our best-rated trampolines at their best prices:

Cheap trampolines: