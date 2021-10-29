Cozy patio ideas: 10 ways to create a warm and welcoming outdoor living space

If you're on the lookout for cozy patio ideas this season, you've come to the right place. There are plenty of ways to make a backyard feel welcoming, whatever time of year.

We all love spending time outdoors in the height of summer, but there's no reason to abandon our gardens when the cooler months come around. With the help of some gorgeous accessories and furniture, your patio ideas can take on a whole new look that will entice everyone to use the space.

To inspire you to make the most of your patio this season, we've brought together some of our favorite cozy patio ideas. From stunning fire pits and atmospheric lighting to comfy seating, you'll be sure to find a look you love from this mix.

Image AUTUMN OUTDOOR LIVING

10 cozy patio ideas to transform your backyard

There is something for all styles and budgets in this mix – get ready to be inspired.

1. Light up the scene

This inviting set-up, including the Monterey modular sofa, is from Bramblecrest (Image credit: Bramblecrest)

Introducing patio lighting ideas to your outdoor scheme can be quick and simple to do, and will reward you with a welcoming glow come nightfall. For the best effects, try layering up different styles while keeping the brightness warm and low.

Festoon lights can be strung up along fences or between trees for a laid-back look, then try dotting lanterns of different sizes on the ground, along mid-height walls, or on occasional tables. Pop LED tealights inside, as opposed to real ones – that way, you won't need to worry about fire hazards.

You could bring uplights into the mix too. They're a beautiful way to show off foliage at night. Wall lights are another option – pick a style that complements the exterior of your home for extra style points.

2. Turn heads with a fire sculpture

This striking design is from Glowbus, distributed by Ginique (Image credit: Glowbus)

'The wonder of warmth. That sense of togetherness, safety, and feeling of home. But how can you bring such a sensation to your patio this autumn?' asks Lifestyle Appliances. The solution: a fire pit.

'The bespoke beauty of a living flame needs no introduction,' continues Lifestyle Appliances. 'Its presence is as powerful as it is pleasant and makes a living flame a great patio centerpiece.'

There are so many styles of fire pit to choose from, but if you really want to turn heads, how about opting for something a little more sculptural? This gorgeous design is bound to be a talking point amongst guests and will keep everyone feeling toasty, too.

You can find more fire pit patio ideas in our guide.

3. Warm up with your own outdoor spa

This sleek tub is from RotoSpa (Image credit: RotoSpa)

Fancy bringing a touch of luxe to your cozy patio ideas? How about going all out and opting for your own private hot tub?

From wooden-clad designs to budget-friendly, inflatable styles, there's a hot tub for every garden. Add one to your own backyard, and we can guarantee it'll get everyone outdoors, no matter the weather. After all, it's hard to resist bathing in a warm pool of bubbles on a chilly day.

You can find lots more hot tub ideas in our feature.

4. Get cozy in a cocoon chair

The Chedworth triple cocoon chair from Bramblecrest (Image credit: Bramblecrest)

A cocoon chair provides the ultimate retreat throughout the seasons for one, two, or three people. And they're super-stylish, too, working well with any modern scheme.

'As the nights draw in, snuggle up with cozy blankets and scatter cushions,' suggest the team at Bramblecrest. 'Grab a mulled wine and accessorize with festoon lights and lanterns for that extra seasonal sparkle.'

If you're looking for new outdoor seating ideas, this is a great approach.

5. Opt for tabletop patio heaters

We adore this chic scene from Kettler (Image credit: Kettler)

There are plenty of chic patio heater ideas available on the market – from electric to gas designs. The great thing about them is how low-maintenance they are: there's none of the smoke and ash that comes with wood-fired styles.

Hanging pendant heaters are useful for covered patios, while there are many stylish freestanding products too. But we particularly love this tabletop design, which wouldn't look out of place in a living room. It's perfect for creating that cozy indoor-outdoor vibe.

Of course, it's hard to ignore the fire pit table here too, which provides a gorgeous focal point for the scene.

6. Stick to cozy colors

Add lots of cushions for extra comfort (Image credit: Dominic Blackmore/Future)

A well-chosen color scheme can transform a backyard and give it a sense of harmony.

For the cooler season, consider opting for scatter cushions and accessories in warm, autumnal tones like ochre, terracotta, and peach. Paired against a backdrop of charcoal grays and soft creams, the result will feel contemporary and welcoming. And don't forget to add plenty of gently glowing lanterns too, so you can admire the scene after dark.

This patterned patio paving has also caught our eye. It really helps to tie the scheme together while offering even more character and style.

7. Go for laid-back lounging with outdoor beanbags

Entertain in style with outdoor bean bags from Extreme Lounging (Image credit: Extreme Lounging)

Bean bags are the ultimate solution for laid-back lounging. And these days, you can find ones that are outdoor-suitable, with fade-resistant and waterproof fabrics, in a wide variety of colors.

Position a few around a fire pit for a welcoming and relaxed scene – the ideal place to entertain guests outdoors.

Bean bags are a great pick for budget patio ideas, too (and our guide has even more suggestions should you be on the lookout).

8. Cook up a storm on a wood-fired oven

Cook out in the open air this season with a wood-fired stove from Alfresco Chef (Image credit: Alfresco Chef)

A wood-fired oven is the perfect autumn accessory to keep the garden in use. 'Whether it's toasting marshmallows, roasting chestnuts, or traditional pizza, nothing beats that smoky smell on a cold evening,' says the team at Alfresco Brands.

As they explain, this model shown above is fuelled by kiln-dried hardwood (or wood pellets) to bring out an authentic wood-fired flavor in your food. It's also designed with ceramic insulation to maintain the temperature evenly throughout the cooking process, for the very best wood-fired food and pizza.

We've got more outdoor grill ideas in our guide if you're looking to elevate your entertaining or give your home-cooked family meals a boost.

9. Up the ambience with candles

Opt for pretty candle holders for your autumnal scene – these ones are from Premier Decorations (Image credit: Premier Decorations)

Candles are always a reliable way to turn up the romance with their flickering flames.

Look for pretty candle holders like these to dot around the space, clustering them in small groups for extra impact. And if you're not too keen on the idea of open flames, opt for outdoor-suitable LED ones which look just as effective as the real thing.

It's an affordable and easy approach for large and small patios alike. Your backyard will feel more intimate and enchanting in no time.

10. Try a portable fire pit

The Cosiscoop Terracotta Fire Lantern from Pacific Lifestyle (Image credit: Pacific Lifestyle)

Speaking of small patios, if space is at a premium but you love the idea of a fire pit, how about investing in a compact, portable design like this?

We're big fans of its sleek appearance. And, because it runs on gas, it's easy to switch on and off whenever you need it, which is super convenient.

Pop it on your outdoor table to instantly boost the atmosphere, whether it's night or day.

More top tips for making a patio feel cozy

Hopefully, our cozy patio ideas have given you plenty of inspiration to give your outdoor space a seasonal makeover. However, there are a few more tips you can try for that extra snug feel:

Make sure you have enough seating for everyone. Benches are useful as everyone can budge up to fit more guests in, while round dining tables offer space for more chairs.

Don't forget about cozy textiles – think snuggly blankets and even outdoor rugs underfoot.

For an extra sense of shelter, consider adding a patio cover to your space. A pergola, for instance, is a great base for an 'outdoor room'.

Planting up seasonal containers will instantly add color and life to your patio – our best winter plants for pots feature is full of lovely varieties to choose from.