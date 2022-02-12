Hot tub shelter ideas: 11 enclosures, canopies, and more for your jacuzzi

Hot tub shelter ideas are a simple way to elevate an outdoor spa. So, if you're planning on adding a jacuzzi to your plot, or want to give your existing one a boost in practicality and style, then an overhead structure is definitely something to consider.

One of the benefits of adding a shelter to your hot tub is that they extend the amount of time you can use it. By keeping off the rain, or adding welcome shade in midsummer heat, they'll make the space more comfortable to use whatever the weather. They're valuable for upping the sense of privacy, too. Plus, they can have aesthetic appeal, adding to the overall look of your backyard zone as a stylish feature.

There are all kinds of designs to choose from, so you can easily find one that complements the hot tub ideas you already have. We've rounded up some of our favorite looks for you to peruse.

11 hot tub shelter ideas that are practical and stylish

Even the best hot tubs can benefit from some sort of shelter, whether it's a built-in enclosure, canopy, or something else. These looks will have you inspired for your own relaxing outdoor space.

1. Install an elegant wooden structure

This timber pergola has timeless appeal (Image credit: Fotosearch/Getty Images)

Pergola ideas are one of the most popular approaches when it comes to adding shelter to an outdoor living space, and they can work well over a hot tub, too.

This timber design is an elevated version of the standard, flat-topped style, with its high, angled shape. Sure, it won't keep much rain out, but it's perfect for providing a bit of shaded relief from searing sunshine.

And of course, with the help of the best climbing plants, it can be transformed into a beautiful, botanical feature – the perfect backdrop for a relaxing soak.

2. Opt for a versatile awning over your spa

This vibrant awning will provide plenty of shade for this tub from Hydrolife (Image credit: Hydrolife)

If you're looking for versatility, you can't go wrong with awning ideas. They'll provide reliable shelter when you need it, but can easily be retracted when you want to make the most of the sun in your tub.

Plus, there are all sorts of colors and patterns to choose from. A bright red shade like this adds an instant statement to the scene and looks great alongside hot-hued plants, while pale hues will add a sense of pared-back elegance.

3. Up the privacy with an elegant garden 'room'

A leafy view can still be admired from this stylish enclosure (Image credit: myfault1/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

If you're looking for hot tub enclosure ideas that provide a good level of privacy and look super stylish, then a structure like this could be the perfect solution.

Made of timber, it will easily blend into leafy surroundings at the bottom of your plot. And it ties in beautifully with decking, too. We particularly love the trellised walls which offer ample screening from neighbors while also allowing plenty of light and air into the space. What's more, it will help keep fallen leaves and other debris out, making hot tub maintenance easier.

4. Extend a modern pergola over your outdoor living space

A modern setup, featuring a jacuzzi from Hydrolife (Image credit: Hydrolife)

Metal pergolas are low maintenance, durable, and great as contemporary patio covers. And if you look for a design with polycarbonate panels, you can enjoy ultimate shelter from rain or even snow without blocking any light.

To define a stylish outdoor living zone, opt for a structure that's large enough to accommodate your hot tub and a nearby seating area. That way, you'll have the perfect entertaining space no matter the weather.

5. Make a statement with a unique build

Turn heads with a show-stopping garden building like this (Image credit: Edward Westmacott/Alamy Stock Photo)

Looking for hot tub shelter ideas that feel a little more unique? If you have the space (and the budget), then a bespoke building like this can make a stunning addition to a more rustic garden.

The double doors can be thrown open in summer to welcome in views of the garden and plenty of fresh air, while in winter, the built-in fireplace will ensure everyone stays super toasty.

And, the windows up high will allow plenty of natural light in, meaning you can lie back and watch the clouds or even the stars while being safely sheltered. Bliss!

6. Try a high-tech, louvered design

This contemporary canopy is from Garden House Design (Image credit: Garden House Design)

If you're after hot tub enclosure ideas that suit a more contemporary space, then a canopy like this might be just the thing your plot needs.

With a sliding door and an adjustable louvered roof and sides that are water-tight when shut, it's easy to switch up the level of shelter. And if you want to go a step further, consider adding mod cons such as LED lighting, heating, and even speakers to the space for the ultimate relaxation experience.

It looks super sleek and stylish too – a great addition to modern garden ideas.

7. Embrace a natural look with a tall rockery

Recreate the natural landscape around your outdoor spa (Image credit: IPGGutenbergUKLtd/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

If you prefer a naturalistic vibe, there are more organic ways to shelter your spa. One example is building a rockery around one side of your tub, using an array of large boulders and colorful blooms.

It won't protect you from rain, but it will provide a barrier against strong winds while offering an element of privacy. Plus it looks beautiful, too.

You can find lots more inspiration for modern rock garden ideas in our feature.

8. Keep it bright and airy with canvas covers

A perfect look for an urban plot (Image credit: Botanic World/Alamy Stock Photo)

This wooden structure is a stylish addition to an outdoor living space, and we love how the canvas covers offer a pleasing visual contrast in their pale hue. They can also be easily removed, which is good for winter storage if needs be, and will help keep them looking tip-top for longer.

And, they're great for overlooked, urban plots, as they will provide privacy. You can find lots more hot tub privacy ideas in our dedicated guide.

The sturdy beams are also useful for attaching outdoor lights, meaning the space can be enjoyed whether day or night. The surrounding raised beds filled with plants also add to the appeal, providing a welcome dose of texture and color to balance the harder lines.

9. Pick a pergola that blends into the backdrop

This scene ties together well (Image credit: Missing35mm/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

If you've added your hot tub to your garden as part of your decking ideas, then choosing the same materials and color for your shelter can help bring a sense of harmony to the scene.

Take this backyard, for instance, where the pergola matches the nearby railings for a smart finish. It's a simple yet effective approach. Then, just add some containers nearby filled with seasonal plants for a pretty finishing touch.

10. Add lights for an after-dark glow

Recreate a starry sky with LED lights (Image credit: ARCTIC IMAGES/Alamy Stock Photo)

Enclosing three sides of your jacuzzi, as well as including a roof, can be a good option if you want to be able to use your hot tub all year round. Plus, with a design like this, you can incorporate twinkling lights into the ceiling for a truly magical experience once the sun sets.

Alternatively, there are other outdoor lighting ideas that can be added once you have a structure in place. Just ensure they're installed by a professional to reduce any safety hazards.

We like the dark gray color used here too, which evokes a very modern and industrial-chic tone, while the decking surround adds warmth to the scene.

11. Opt for a hot tub with a built-in shelter

This compact design is ideal for smaller plots (Image credit: Edward Westmacott/Stockimo/Alamy Stock Photo)

This look is a little different from your classic hot tub canopy ideas, but it's still a great solution and we think it looks fantastic, too.

You can benefit from the boost of added privacy and shelter against harsh winds, depending on where you position it in your plot. And, as it's wood-fired, it's perfect if you're looking for a more natural approach to bathing outdoors.

Should you add a shelter to an inflatable hot tub?

Inflatable hot tubs are fabulous if you're looking for something you can take with you when you move house. Plus, they tend to be cheaper than permanent installations.

Lay-Z-Spa always recommends putting an inflatable hot tub under a shelter for a variety of reasons. 'First, in the colder months, it protects from the elements meaning you can use it whatever the weather,' they say. 'And, it reduces wind chill and will therefore decrease the amount of heat loss.

'A shelter is also beneficial in the summer. Inflatable hot tubs shouldn't really be left for extended periods of time in direct sunlight and, for the wellbeing of your water quality, you shouldn't use your hot tub using any cosmetics such as sun lotion. Therefore, a shelter offers protection for both the user and the hot tub.'

The team continues: 'We see a lot of creative shelter ideas from Lay-Z-Spa owners. The most common is DIY or off-the-shelf pergolas and pagodas made of timber. These are generally more aesthetically appealing and can double up as a sheltered seating area when the hot tub isn't set up.' You can learn how to build a pergola with our guide if you're handy with a bit of DIY.

'For non-permanent structures, Lay-Z-Spa offers a dome which is like a large tent that suits inflatable hot tubs. It can be fully enclosed in winter and has removable sides for use in summer.'