The indoor trend that's making its way outdoors

The corner sofa as long been a favorite for living rooms in our homes, but it seems this versatile furniture design is the most in-demand buy for outdoor spaces in 2022 as well.

Now we can entertain friends and family again in our gardens and backyards, we’re plumping for the space-saving, seat-maximising, super-stylish corner sofa, according to Richard Searle, garden furniture expert and head of products at Kettler.

'Following a challenging couple of years, consumers are looking forward to entertaining again. Bringing friends and family together in the perfect outdoor setting has never been more important,' he says. 'These low lounge sets will continue to be really popular as more people look to bring the indoors outside and want all the comforts of their house in their garden.'

So if you're looking to upgrade your space with the best garden furniture this year, here's why an outdoor corner sofa should be on your shopping radar.

(Image credit: Go Modern Furniture)

Take indoors outside

'Choosing a sofa which has a similar style to your indoor furniture helps to create a seamless flow,' says Tim Pennell, head of sales at garden furniture company Bramblecrest. 'Outdoor sofa sets can mirror the indoor trends of L-shape corner sofas and U-shapes.'

If you want to invest your outdoor furniture budget wisely and maximize value for money, pick a shape you’re as comfortable with outdoors as indoors – and that includes for relaxing as well as entertaining.

'Who doesn’t enjoy lounging on a lovely comfy couch after a long day?' adds Kettler's Richard Searle. A corner outdoor sofa offers plenty of space to stretch out, and even take an afternoon nap.

(Image credit: Harbour Lifestyle)

As the barriers between indoor and outdoor living space blur, we’re mirroring our color schemes in the garden, says Jonny Brierley, CEO of Moda Furnishings. 'That’s why the grey corner sofa for outdoors is such a classic choice, it’s echoing the stylish look of our customers’ homes in their gardens.

'People want to see a flow from their interiors to their exteriors, and the best way to achieve this seamlessness is through creating an aesthetic that you can carry through both spaces.'

(Image credit: Dobbies)

Space savers

Corner sofas are a popular with owners of small gardens and backyards too because they create a welcoming focal point and fit neatly into an awkward corner, maximizing the available seating area.

'Corner sofas are space-efficient as they hug the corner of a patio, terrace or lawn area,' says Tim Pennell.

Designs typically feature in-built tables to keep precious patio floor space clear too. For maximum space-saving flexibility, some corner sofas are modular designs so can be made shorter or longer. Extra stand-alone seats will often be modular too, allowing you to tailor the seating to suit the patio space available.

With so many benefits to this outdoor seating option, will you be investing in a corner sofa to update your patio furniture ideas this summer?