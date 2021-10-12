These are the biggest outdoor Halloween trends this year – from Gothic wreaths to soft pastels

This year's biggest outdoor Halloween trends are in, and they're much more exciting than the same old carved orange pumpkins and black cats. If you want something a bit different – and stylish – this fall, then let these gorgeous looks inspire you.

The outdoor Halloween decor ideas that are the most popular this season range from boho and rustic to polished looks perfect for urban front yards and porches. Take your pick.

1. Halloween wreaths – from jolly to spooky

(Image credit: Woodland Wreath Company)

Halloween wreaths are coming in a wide variety of styles this year. As Melissa Woodland, designer at Woodland Wreath Company, says, 'This year people are going all out for Halloween decor – from classic pumpkin and gourd covered dual-purpose wreaths to last through October and November to more dark and spooky offerings to adorn their doors for a week or two in the run-up to the 31st.'

Melissa adds that their 'cobweb-covered Gothic Crow wreath has been hugely popular' – a monochrome and romantic take on a spooky wreath. It's very Miss Havisham and we really like it.

2. Rustic outdoor Halloween dining

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

If you're looking for outdoor dining ideas for Halloween, look towards Sophie Allport's pretty, rustic arrangement that's cozy and homely, and uses mellow colors to create a relaxed look. Sophie says that mixing Halloween decor 'with autumnal and cozy vibes' is 'certainly becoming a seasonal trend'. Her new outdoor design 'combined the two, perfect for the lead-up to Halloween and celebrating the season! It has a beautiful stone-blue background dotted with white and neutral pumpkins. We also have our scene tea towel and mug, which I loved designing. It took me right back to my childhood!'

3. Soft pastels

(Image credit: Dobbies)

If you want a sophisticated, urban look for your outdoor Halloween decor, then try replacing orange pumpkins with pale off-white or pale orange ones. They just instantly give a more formal, trendy look and pair so well with a pastel front door color. We've seen light pumpkins everywhere this season, on both sides of the Atlantic, from Trader Joe's to Dobbies, so it's a big trend to watch.

If you can't get your hands on pale-colored pumpkins, why not use the latest pumpkin painting ideas to give your traditional pumpkins a more modern makeover?

4. Creative lighting

(Image credit: Lights4fun)

If you're looking for cool outdoor lighting ideas for Halloween, don't settle for traditional fairy lights. Try mixing up colored fairy lights (try Lights4Fun) in otherworldly shades of red, purple, and blue or green.

These colors also pair very well with traditional carved giant orange pumpkins, and the cooler the colors you choose the more mysterious the effect will be.

5. Etched pumpkin displays

(Image credit: Alt Farms)

Finally, if you're up for a crafty challenge this spooky season, try a trendy alternative to traditional pumpkin carving ideas by going for etched pumpkins instead. The delicate designs will fit right in with rustic or boho schemes and celebrate your pumpkin harvest as well as Halloween.

Jessie Alt of Alt Farms, produces stunning etched pumpkin designs and says that the pumpkin etching runs in the family. She explains that 'etching pumpkins provides me with another creative outlet beyond color and size variation of pumpkins.'

Making your own etched pumpkins is different to carving. According to Jessie, it 'takes a bit of planning as you etch while the pumpkin is still growing on the vine. When the pumpkin is full size but before the skin hardens, etch the design with a tool of choice.'

The beauty of this method is that 'the pumpkin then continues growing and heals up just like it would from a bug bite. Unlike a bug bite, the result is a wonderful raised scar giving the etched effect. Harvest the pumpkin at normal time when fully mature.'