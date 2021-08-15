It's a moment of panic for any holiday-maker who doesn't have helpful neighbours to look after their plants while they're away. What will happen to your beautiful plant collection if you're going away for several weeks?

Fortunately, if you live in or around London, you have an absolutely fabulous option – a newly reopened plant hotel that now offers a plant spa. Now that's treatment worthy of the best indoor plants.

(Image credit: Patch)

Run by Patch, the online plant shop, the Patch Plant Hotel is reopening for the holiday season (which itself has only just about reopened), and now will offer a plant spa. Experienced plant specialists will be watering plants regularly and ensure that they are kept at the right temperature, with just the right amount of light. Some will be regularly misted, while thirstier plants will receive a 'deep tissue drenching' session.

Whether you own a collection of cacti and are planning to close your window blinds or shutters while away, or your plants are tropical and will wilt if watering plants while away on vacation isn't an option, Patch will look after them all. There are designated areas for different types of plants, with a care regimen assigned to each.

(Image credit: Patch)

The hotel is open both to individual plant lovers and to businesses concerned about the health of the plants left behind in offices during the pandemic. Freddie Blackett, CEO at Patch, said: 'It’s hard to relax on holiday if you’re worrying about how your plants are getting on at home. There’s nothing worse than leaving a flourishing jungle and returning to a plant graveyard. We wanted to open the hotel to give a helping hand to the increasing number of ''plant parents', and a well deserved treat to their favourite lockdown companions. It’s best to book in as soon as possible; we booked out within two days of the grand opening last time!'

Located in London, the plant hotel now has double the capacity it did in 2019. There are 200 exclusive ‘suites’ for every type of plant. Reservations are open until 5 September 2021. To book one of the rooms for your plant, you'll need to head to the Patch Plant Hotel booking page.