Best patio heater deals in the US

Warmlec Electric Space Heater With Remote Warmlec Electric Space Heater With Remote | $147.99 now $108.99 at Wayfair (save 26%)

This electric tower heater provides a maximum 1500 watts of instant heat, with high heating efficiency to save energy. Not only is this heater silent in operation, but it also has an adjustable thermostat. View Deal

Uthfy 150RT RT001 Patio Heater Uthfy 150RT RT001 Patio Heater| $209.99 now $159.99 at Amazon (save $50)

With two heat levels (maximum of 1500W) this electric heater has a heat range of three to five metres. The head and height of the heater can be adjusted, and it heats up in seconds. It comes with a tip-over function, which will automatically switch off the heater if it gets knocked over. View Deal

46,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater 46,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater | $259.99 now $203.98 at Wayfair (save 20%)

Thanks to its wheels, you can move this gas heater where you need it with ease. It provides 46,000 BTU of heat output and has an auto switch off if it tips over. You can adjust the heat setting to choose the required heat output to suit the outdoor temperature. View Deal

Copeland Outdoor Patio Aluminum Propane Fire Pit Copeland Outdoor Patio Aluminum Propane Fire Pit | $938 now $479 at Wayfair (save 49%)

Safe for use on a patio or a wooden deck, this propane fire pit is made from aluminum with a wicker rattan effect. Tempered glass beads fill the center of the design to create an eye-catching effect. A statement centerpiece to your outdoor living space. View Deal

Mr Heater portable gas propane heater Mr Heater portable gas propane heater | $178.99 now $114.99 at Target (save $64)

This easy portable propane heater is designed for decks, porches and other small spaces. Perfect for heating area up to 225 square feet, it features a swivel regulator and fold-down handle.



Best patio heater deals in the UK

2KW Outdoor Quartz Electric Garden Patio Heater 2KW Outdoor Quartz Electric Garden Patio Heater | £58.99 now £54.99 at Amazon (save £4)

Offering three different heat setting ranging from 650w to 2000w, this electric heater is a smart addition to your space. The height of the pole and the tilt of the heater can be adjusted to direct heat where you need it most. It's waterproof for outdoor use and also comes with a tip-over safety switch.

Gasdepot Real Flame Outdoor Pyramid Patio Heater Gasdepot Real Flame Outdoor Pyramid Patio Heater | £269.99 now £249.99 at Amazon (save £20)

Offering 46,000 BTUs of heat output, you'll stay warm outdoors with this on your patio. It has a safety auto shut off if the heater tilts over or the gas run out. It also can accommodate up to a 13kg gas bottle. View Deal

Holly Infrared Electric Patio Heater Holly Infrared Electric Patio Heater | £129.99 now £105.99 at Wayfair (save £24)

With a heat output of 1500w, this aluminium and stainless steel electric heater comes with a handy remote control. The silver and black finish gives it a sleek, modern look. It's also silent and economical to run with no fumes. A smart choice for your space. View Deal

3kW IP44 Wall Mounted Electric Patio Heater 3kW IP44 Wall Mounted Electric Patio Heater | £279.99 now £249.99 at Primrose (save £30)

As this is IP44 rated, this heater is safe to be used outdoors. It's wall mounted and comes with the fixings and mounting bracket you'll need to attach it to the wall. There are two heat settings, a 2m power cord and a remote control for easy operation. View Deal

Square Cocoon Gas Fire Pit in Grey Norfolk Leisure 76cm Square Cocoon Gas Firepit in Grey | £849 now £778 at Primrose (save £64)

With its contemporary design and concrete look this gives the appearance of a fire without having to deal with the hassle of a real one! It can be left outside all year round due to being made from composite materials, this also means they're resistant to extreme heat and cold. Comes with 4 logs and 4kg of lava stones. View Deal

Black Friday patio heater deals: what to expect

Last year's best patio heater deals were available at Amazon and also Wayfair. While we saw some discounts on electric patio heaters, the largest discounts were on gas heaters. We saw discounts of up to $300 on gas patio heaters and fire pits on Black Friday itself, and the deals started coming in as early as three weeks before Black Friday even started.

This year, we're expecting fewer sellout patio heater deals because people are increasingly returning to indoor entertainment. We think this will work in favor of deal-hunters, because you'll be more likely to grab the perfect heater for you before it sells out.

