Green Friday: Primrose’s twist on Black Friday celebrates wellness & sustainability

You may be familiar with Black Friday, but have you heard of its sustainable sibling? Primrose, the online garden centre, has launched a green-thumbed alternative to the global shopping festival – aptly named Green Friday – and your homes and gardens will thank you for getting involved.

Yes, when it comes to Black Friday garden deals , Primrose’s timely sale is amongst the very best. The brand is offering 20% off all their house plants and 30% off selected fruit trees – for when the inevitable thoughts of sunny shores fill your mind this winter. Alongside this, Primrose will donate £2.50 for every tree purchase to The Tree Council charity.

The Tree Council plants trees in local communities throughout the UK – because Green Friday reaps benefits for your mental and physical health – and for the planet too.

Bird of Paradise, also known as Strelitzia reginae (Image credit: Primrose)

Sharing their indoor garden ideas on the verge of the big day, the gardens powerhouse praised houseplants for their anti-pollutant qualities before listing the best products and plants included in their sale.

And the best part? While this may be Green Friday, these offers are already live right now – because the only thing better than a day of deals is a whole week.

Amongst our favourite picks is the Bird of Paradise (Strelitziatrelitza Reginae) tree (above) that exhibits a combination of tropical orange and blue flowers. We also love this Spineless Yucca and the Swiss Cheese Plant (below) that will struggle to fall out of style.

The Swiss Cheese plant is one of the most popular houseplants (Image credit: Primrose)

We're also adding this Large Elephant Ear Plant to our basket. Its deep-green, angular leaves (as seen below) are certain to add structure to your room – and it is almost guaranteed to accentuate the houseplants you may already own.

In terms of fruit trees, this Victoria Plum Tree is included in Green Friday, alongside this Egremont Russet’ Dessert Apple Tree – a fruit so good, it was awarded a Garden Merit by the Royal Horticultural Society. And, when the RHS shares the best fruit trees to grow in pots , we take note.

(Image credit: Primrose)

As well as selling many of the best indoor plants, the online retailer offers everything from outdoor heating to garden furniture. If you can’t see any Green Friday furniture deals over at Primrose, however, then fear not. Our best garden furniture guide will point you to the pieces that are perfect for your exteriors – long after Black Friday (or, rather, Green Friday) concludes. Happy shopping.