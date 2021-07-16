Looking for the best Adirondack chairs? Designed in America back in 1903, this distinctive chair shape - some say based on the Adirondack mountain range after which they are named - has become something of a design classic, crossing the Atlantic to become just as popular on British shores as it is in the US.

And once you sit in one it's easy to see why. The angled backrest and sloped seat tip you into a state of perfect relaxation, and if you pair the chair with a matching footstool then you have the ideal outdoor lounger to while away a warm summer's day.

Traditionally made from planks of timber, a wooden Adirondack chair is the truest to the original design, but modern plastic polymer designs have introduced colour and low-maintenance upkeep into the equation.

Whether you're looking for plastic or wood, a space-saving folding design or a soothing rocker, we've rounded up the best Adirondack chairs on the Gardeningetc team's radar.

The best Adirondack chairs

(Image credit: VonHaus)

1. Sage Green Wooden Adirondack Chair Best Adirondack chair: classic design made from FSC-certified wood Specifications Size: H89 x W87 x D69cm Materials: FSC-certified eucalyptus wood Colour options: Sage green or natural wood Matching footstool?: Yes, £49.99 Reasons to buy + Great value + FSC-certified eucalyptus wood + Folding version available + Painted finish makes for low maintenance upkeep

This great value Adirondack chair has all the hallmarks of the classic design; a slanted fan-shaped backrest, a comfortable roll-edged sloped seat, and wide armrests perfect for resting a drink, or just taking things easy.

We like the contemporary twist of the sage green finish on this FSC-certified eucalyptus wood chair, but if you prefer a classic look it's also available in natural wood.

There's also a foldable version if you have a smaller patio or want a space-saving storage solution, plus a rocking chair for the ultimate in outdoor relaxation. And, last but not least, a matching footstool is available separately so you can put your feet up in style.

(Image credit: Futon Company)

2. Futon Company Adirondack Folding Chair Best contemporary Adirondack chair: a modern design that folds away when not in use Specifications Size: H80 x W74 x D80.5cm Materials: Eucalyptus wood Colour options: Natural wood Matching footstool?: No Reasons to buy + Contemporary design + Folds away for space-saving storage Reasons to avoid - No matching footstool available - Natural wood can require a little maintenance

If you love the Adirondack look, but prefer a contemporary feel, then the minimalist lines of this wooden Adirondack chair might well please.

Made from durable eucalyptus wood, the clever design is crafted to fold neatly away when it's not in use, making this option a great buy for a smaller outdoor space.

Wide arms are ideal for resting a book whilst you read, or a sundowner on a warm summer's evening, and the sloped seat is plenty relaxing - although you do feel quite low to the ground.

Our one bugbear? No footstool. But if you're looking for a space-saving solution then that could be a good thing.

(Image credit: Keter)

3. Keter Adirondack Wood Look Garden Chair Best plastic Adirondack chair: a maintenance free option with an underarm drinks holder Specifications Materials: Polypropylene Colour options: Grey Matching footstool?: No Reasons to buy + Plastic is maintenance-free + Drinks holder hidden underarm Reasons to avoid - No matching footstool available - Not the most environmentally friendly

If you want a maintenance-free Adirondack chair, then this plastic polymer design by Keter offers a good solution.

Especially useful for coastal properties where salty air can be particularly abrasive on wood, the polypropylene design means you don't need to worry about repainting or using a wood preservative. Although as this option isn't made from recycled plastic, it isn't the most environmentally-friendly choice.

A scalloped backrest with ergonomically curved lines makes for a comfortable seat though, and you'll find a useful drinks holder hidden under the armrest - great for securing that all-important cold beverage.

(Image credit: VonHaus)

4. VonHaus Rocking Adirondack Chair Best rocking Adirondack chair: get comfortable in this great-value rocker Specifications Size: H94 x W74 x L92cm Materials: Acacia wood Colour options: Wood Matching footstool?: Yes, £49.99 Reasons to buy + Rocker Reasons to avoid - Natural wood can require a little maintenance

What could get more relaxing than a chair already designed for the ultimate outdoor relaxation? Adding a rocker to the base of course.

The rocker on this Adirondack chair is fairly shallow, but it creates a soothing lilt as you gently tip back and forth. You can also pair with the matching footstool for when you've rocked yourself into a state of deep relaxation and need to put your feet up for a little snooze. Bliss.

(Image credit: La Redoute)

5. La Redoute Theodore Adirondack-Style Garden Armchair Best colourful Adirondack chair: make a statement with on-trend burgundy Specifications Size: H95 x L68 x D93cm Materials: Acacia wood Colour options: Burgundy or grey Matching footstool?: No Reasons to buy + Statement colour + Painted finish makes for low maintenance upkeep Reasons to avoid - No matching footstool available

The distinctive shape of an Adirondack chair can already make for a striking focal point in the garden, but if you want to create even more of a statement then opting for a coloured design is a great way to do it.

We love the on-trend colourway of this burgundy option, although there is also a dark charcoal grey finish if you prefer a more muted look.

Sadly there's no footstool available, but this design does come in a rocker alternative, either in a charcoal grey or untreated wood finish - perfect if you want to add your own vibrant shade.

(Image credit: Lordship Chairs)

Best Adirondack chair set: two chairs plus footstools and side table included Specifications Size: Chair: H95 x W71cm x D95cm, Footrest: W71 x D50cm, Table: H42 x W39 x D60cm Materials: Larch wood Colour options: Wood Matching footstool?: Yes, included Reasons to buy + Everything you need for two in one package + Shaped backrests make for comfortable lounging + Also available in a set of four Reasons to avoid - An investment - Natural wood can require a little maintenance

There'll be no arguments over who gets the best seat on the terrace with this wooden Adirondack set. Including two traditionally designed Adirondack chairs, two footstools plus a matching side table, this set might be an investment, but it will be furniture you can enjoy in the garden for years to come.

Made from attractive larch wood which you can top up with an oil to preserve the golden honey colour, or allow to weather to a silver-grey patina over time, the chairs have the usual angled seat and backrest, but on these chairs, the backrest is also gently curved for a more comfortable lounging experience.

More people to seat? The range is also available in a set of four. And there are fitted cushions available separately for a super comfortable recline.

How to buy the best Adirondack chair

Classic design

Adirondack chairs are named after the Adirondack mountains in the USA, as they were initially designed specifically for use there. The slanted seat was crafted to make sitting on steep hills more comfortable, but even on flat terrain (such as a back garden or patio) this makes for an extremely relaxing position. The slatted wood frame and high back optimise comfort, while the extra-wide armrests are a practical spot for your drink or plate.

Wide choice of materials

These simple garden chairs have become something of a style icon. Wood designs are the best option if you're looking for a timeless design, but you can also find them in other materials such as recycled plastic, which can be a good choice if you want an easy-to-clean, low-maintenance option.

Modern updates

There are lots of modern alternatives to the classic design out there if you're looking for something a little different. Adirondack chairs are now available in a wide range of designs, with options including integrated footrests, double seats, and a multitude of vibrant colours to give the chair a more contemporary feel.

Set the scene

