Best Adirondack chairs 2021: take a seat on an iconic design
The best Adirondack chairs; from classic wood to contemporary plastic, relaxing rockers to space-saving folding chairs, these are our favourite designs
By Amy Lockwood
Looking for the best Adirondack chairs? Designed in America back in 1903, this distinctive chair shape - some say based on the Adirondack mountain range after which they are named - has become something of a design classic, crossing the Atlantic to become just as popular on British shores as it is in the US.
And once you sit in one it's easy to see why. The angled backrest and sloped seat tip you into a state of perfect relaxation, and if you pair the chair with a matching footstool then you have the ideal outdoor lounger to while away a warm summer's day.
Traditionally made from planks of timber, a wooden Adirondack chair is the truest to the original design, but modern plastic polymer designs have introduced colour and low-maintenance upkeep into the equation.
Whether you're looking for plastic or wood, a space-saving folding design or a soothing rocker, we've rounded up the best Adirondack chairs on the Gardeningetc team's radar.
Want to see more outdoor furniture options? Discover alfresco dining and lounging ideas in our guide to the best garden furniture of the year.
The best Adirondack chairs
1. Sage Green Wooden Adirondack Chair
Best Adirondack chair: classic design made from FSC-certified wood
Specifications
Reasons to buy
This great value Adirondack chair has all the hallmarks of the classic design; a slanted fan-shaped backrest, a comfortable roll-edged sloped seat, and wide armrests perfect for resting a drink, or just taking things easy.
We like the contemporary twist of the sage green finish on this FSC-certified eucalyptus wood chair, but if you prefer a classic look it's also available in natural wood.
There's also a foldable version if you have a smaller patio or want a space-saving storage solution, plus a rocking chair for the ultimate in outdoor relaxation. And, last but not least, a matching footstool is available separately so you can put your feet up in style.
2. Futon Company Adirondack Folding Chair
Best contemporary Adirondack chair: a modern design that folds away when not in use
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you love the Adirondack look, but prefer a contemporary feel, then the minimalist lines of this wooden Adirondack chair might well please.
Made from durable eucalyptus wood, the clever design is crafted to fold neatly away when it's not in use, making this option a great buy for a smaller outdoor space.
Wide arms are ideal for resting a book whilst you read, or a sundowner on a warm summer's evening, and the sloped seat is plenty relaxing - although you do feel quite low to the ground.
Our one bugbear? No footstool. But if you're looking for a space-saving solution then that could be a good thing.
3. Keter Adirondack Wood Look Garden Chair
Best plastic Adirondack chair: a maintenance free option with an underarm drinks holder
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you want a maintenance-free Adirondack chair, then this plastic polymer design by Keter offers a good solution.
Especially useful for coastal properties where salty air can be particularly abrasive on wood, the polypropylene design means you don't need to worry about repainting or using a wood preservative. Although as this option isn't made from recycled plastic, it isn't the most environmentally-friendly choice.
A scalloped backrest with ergonomically curved lines makes for a comfortable seat though, and you'll find a useful drinks holder hidden under the armrest - great for securing that all-important cold beverage.
4. VonHaus Rocking Adirondack Chair
Best rocking Adirondack chair: get comfortable in this great-value rocker
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
What could get more relaxing than a chair already designed for the ultimate outdoor relaxation? Adding a rocker to the base of course.
The rocker on this Adirondack chair is fairly shallow, but it creates a soothing lilt as you gently tip back and forth. You can also pair with the matching footstool for when you've rocked yourself into a state of deep relaxation and need to put your feet up for a little snooze. Bliss.
5. La Redoute Theodore Adirondack-Style Garden Armchair
Best colourful Adirondack chair: make a statement with on-trend burgundy
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The distinctive shape of an Adirondack chair can already make for a striking focal point in the garden, but if you want to create even more of a statement then opting for a coloured design is a great way to do it.
We love the on-trend colourway of this burgundy option, although there is also a dark charcoal grey finish if you prefer a more muted look.
Sadly there's no footstool available, but this design does come in a rocker alternative, either in a charcoal grey or untreated wood finish - perfect if you want to add your own vibrant shade.
6. Lordship Two Adirondack Chairs with Footrests and Coffee Table
Best Adirondack chair set: two chairs plus footstools and side table included
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
There'll be no arguments over who gets the best seat on the terrace with this wooden Adirondack set. Including two traditionally designed Adirondack chairs, two footstools plus a matching side table, this set might be an investment, but it will be furniture you can enjoy in the garden for years to come.
Made from attractive larch wood which you can top up with an oil to preserve the golden honey colour, or allow to weather to a silver-grey patina over time, the chairs have the usual angled seat and backrest, but on these chairs, the backrest is also gently curved for a more comfortable lounging experience.
More people to seat? The range is also available in a set of four. And there are fitted cushions available separately for a super comfortable recline.
How to buy the best Adirondack chair
Classic design
Adirondack chairs are named after the Adirondack mountains in the USA, as they were initially designed specifically for use there. The slanted seat was crafted to make sitting on steep hills more comfortable, but even on flat terrain (such as a back garden or patio) this makes for an extremely relaxing position. The slatted wood frame and high back optimise comfort, while the extra-wide armrests are a practical spot for your drink or plate.
Wide choice of materials
These simple garden chairs have become something of a style icon. Wood designs are the best option if you're looking for a timeless design, but you can also find them in other materials such as recycled plastic, which can be a good choice if you want an easy-to-clean, low-maintenance option.
Modern updates
There are lots of modern alternatives to the classic design out there if you're looking for something a little different. Adirondack chairs are now available in a wide range of designs, with options including integrated footrests, double seats, and a multitude of vibrant colours to give the chair a more contemporary feel.
Set the scene
Once your outdoor seating is sorted it's time to think about the extras. It may not seem like it when there are grey skies above, but on a sunny day you'll no doubt be appreciative of some shade; find some versatile options in our guide to the best garden parasols, or create a stylish outdoor living area by zoning your relaxation space - and adding some comfort underfoot - with the best outdoor rugs.
Amy writes about interiors and decoration for Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Real Homes, bringing her design expertise outdoors into the garden for Gardeningetc.
Initially honing her green thumb growing indoor plants in her first-floor apartment, Amy greatly appreciates the benefits we gain from coexisting with plants, including improved wellbeing, air purification, and reductions in the chemical VOCs that are slowly released into our homes from manmade materials.
Amy’s wider interest in gardening embraces the design principles of permaculture; considering how we can best balance our valuable outdoor spaces to restore health to our own patches of soil, boost diversity for plants and wildlife, grow healthy nutritionally-dense food, and embrace outdoor living with style-conscious design that helps us to relax, entertain and improve our overall wellbeing through relationship with nature.
