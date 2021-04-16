Best fire pits 2021: outdoor fire pits for evenings in the garden

It's time to reclaim the garden, even if evenings are still a little chilly. That's where the best fire pits come in. These fire pits can burn on firewood or gas to not only warm you as you sit outdoors, but create that cosy campfire feel from the comfort of your own home.

We've found ten of the very best fire pits from the likes of MADE, Cox & Cox, Wayfair, Not On The High Street and more top brands. This includes stylish matte black options with smooth lines and striking designs, and more classic rusted metal options that will stand the test of time and create an unfussy atmosphere.

You can even use some of the best fire pits in place of a grill, because it's possible to find grates to act as the best BBQ for your garden to cook sausages and toast s'mores. There are tabletop fire pits for placing on the patio, and large fire bowls around which you can assemble your nearest and dearest.

You can also find our top chiminea pick in this guide, but check out our comprehensive guide to the best chimineas for more options. For the best fire pits of 2021, keep reading.

The best fire pits 2021

(Image credit: Made)

1. Josper Low Metal Black Fire Pit Best fire pit: sleek style with a detachable bowl for easy maintenance Specifications Material: Metal Size: H87xDia.87cm Style: Open bowl Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Generous proportions bring lots of heat + Stylish with detachable bowl for easy clean up Reasons to avoid - The open bowl should not be left unattended TODAY'S BEST DEALS £159 View at Made.com UK Check Amazon

Designed by the Made studio, the fire pit has a very contemporary feel that should suit sleek outside spaces. The matt black colour of the sturdy metal means it will blend into any scheme. The bowl rests on a stylish crisscross base but isn’t fixed to it, so it’s easy to pick it up and dispose of the ashes when it has cooled.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

2. Industrial Style Fire Pit Best contemporary style: this industrial fire basket keeps your logs contained as they burn, and looks good too. Specifications Material: Steel Size: H66xW62xD62cm Style: Round basket Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Contemporary appearance + Neat shape keeps fire contained + Compact size Reasons to avoid - Probably not big enough for larger gatherings TODAY'S BEST DEALS £175 View at Cox and Cox £195 View at Cox and Cox Check Amazon

Those with children or smaller gardens may want a fire pit that gives off plenty of heat, but that feels more controlled. This Cox & Cox Industrial Style Fire Pit is the answer. It has a basket brazier that contains your logs as they burn, with slats that allow you to watch the glow. It comes on four legs to keep it stable, and it’s also available in a small or large size. A great option for those who want something a bit more modest, that still makes a statement.

(Image credit: MADE)

3. MADE Ivy Line Outdoor Fire Pit Best brazier fire pit: this iron brazier is a great size for most gardens Specifications Material: Iron Size: 33 x 73 x 78.5 cm Style: Open bowl Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Gets better with age + Simple to assemble + Suitable for most gardens + Low design is perfect for sitting around Reasons to avoid - Not the largest TODAY'S BEST DEALS £299 View at Made.com UK £299 View at Made.com UK Check Amazon

With the classic handles and bowl shape you'd expect from a Kadai bowl, the MADE Ivy Line Outdoor Fire Pit nods to tradition. It comes in black or in rust, and is guaranteed to work as a wonderful centrepiece for alfresco parties or evenings in the garden. It’s a mid-size option for those who want a roaring fire but without taking up too much space in their home.

We love the style of this fire pit. The finish will give it a matte look, which is understated and unfussy. It will only get better as the iron ages, too.

(Image credit: Graham & Greene)

4. Woodland Fire Bowl Best statement design: garden art that also offers lots of heat Specifications Material: Steel Size: H66xDia.58cm Style : Globe Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + A piece of art even when not in use + Globe shape means fire is more contained Reasons to avoid - A more expensive option TODAY'S BEST DEALS £285 View at Amazon

A celebration of nature, the flickering flames make a mesmerising display at the heart of a charming woodland scene. Crafted from steel the copper-coloured fire bowl is an impressive accessory for alfresco family meals or larger gatherings. It will age over time to take on a rusty patina.

(Image credit: The Forest & Co)

Large and striking, this fire pit is a great focal point for any garden soirée. The fire pit can hold a lot of logs so will spread the heat across a wide area while the sloping sides keep everything safely in the centre. And it’ll only improve with age as the surface oxidises over time to take on a warm rusted finish.

(Image credit: Femor)

6. Femor Fire Bowl Best fire pit for cooking: pack this and take it camping to cook and to keep warm Specifications Material: Metal Size: 56.6 x 56.6 x 15.5 cm Style: Lidded bowl Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Dual use as both a fire pit and barbecue + Useful lid to keep the flames contained + Portable and foldable Reasons to avoid - You probably wouldn't have this model as a permanent feature in your garden

Want to be able to pack up your fire pit and take it with you for a camp out? This Femor Fire Bowl is portable, so you can take it with you on trips. It also doubles up as a BBQ so you can cook up your dinner on it too. It's really lightweight and easy to use, you just fold it up when done.

(Image credit: MADE.com)

7. Abura Metal Chimenea Best chiminea-style fire pit: soft yet striking design makes a great focal point Specifications Material: Metal Size: H106xW55xD55cm Style: Chiminea Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Stylish looks + Two-tone design + Keeps fire contained Reasons to avoid - Not so easy to toast marshmallows over as an open flame TODAY'S BEST DEALS £169 View at Made.com UK Check Amazon

This steel chiminea style fire pit is sleek and stylish, finished in a matte black with brass accents. Thanks to its Scandi-style shape it's a real statement piece for your terrace. Its chiminea will direct smoke up and out which is perfect if you have a smaller garden. Just do bear in mind that this fire pit can rust over time, but it is suitable to be kept outdoors all year.

(Image credit: Blomus)

8. Blomus Fuoco Gel Fire Pit Best alternative fuel fire pit: compact design that runs on gel fuel Specifications Material: Stainless steel Size: H10xDia.32.5cm Style: Bowl Fuel: Gel Reasons to buy + No wood to chop or pile of ash at the end + Compact enough to be portable Reasons to avoid - Size means it would better suit smaller spaces or gatherings TODAY'S BEST DEALS £117 View at Amazon

If you want the aesthetic pleasure of an open fire but without all the chopping of logs and fumbling fire-starting, this fire pit runs on gel rather than wood and burns away leaving no residue.

It is in a dish of black, frost-proof pottery with a stainless-steel cover with a hole in the centre that controls the size of the flame. Small enough to be portable, it comes with a long handled extinguisher to put the fire out.

(Image credit: MADE)

9. MADE Ivy Line Outdoor Fire Pit with Rectangular Base Best table fire pit: the rectangular base works for storage and style Specifications Material: Fibre clay, iron Size: 40 x 68 x 68 cm Style: Bowl & table Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Perfect for entertaining + Elevated design + Storage space for logs + Easily assembled Reasons to avoid - Hard to store TODAY'S BEST DEALS £169 View at Made.com UK Check Amazon

The MADE Ivy Line Outdoor Fire Pit with Rectangular Base has a fire bowl design that sits atop a large concrete table. Underneath, you'll find plenty of room for storing fire wood, and there's table room for placing drinks and snacks while you enjoy the warmth of the fire.

Because the bowl is elevated from the floor you'll be able to place this fire bowl in more places around the garden without fear of scorching or burning. The bowl will discolor over time, but it arrives matte black and ready to go.

(Image credit: Notonthehighstreet)

10. Garden Leisure Tripple Steel Firepit Best for travel: Take this fire pit apart for easy assembly on the go Specifications Materials: Steel with bronze paint finish Size: H30xW50xD56cm Style: Square Fuel: Wood briquettes Reasons to buy + Comes in three parts + Has an adaptable grate for cooking + Three size options Reasons to avoid - Assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS £149.99 View at Not On The High Street Check Amazon

This steel firepit comes in three distinct parts that are simply placed together to form a space-age style pit that’s easy to take on the go. It comes in three size options and has an optional cooking grate that can be adjusted in height for campfire grilling and more.

How to use the best fire pits

Caring for your fire pit

When not in use, most large metal fire bowls can be left outside. It is best to stand them on their side, leaning against a wall in a sheltered spot so water and debris doesn't gather in the bottom. Alternatively, buy a special cover for it. The metal may rust naturally over time, producing an oxidised coating that will protect the bowl and enhance its looks. The structural integrity should be unaffected.

Consider the look

The best fire pits can be fantastic focal pieces for entertaining, but knowing how to design your space around them can be daunting. Take a look at some fire pit ideas for inspiration, and have a spot in mind when you buy so you can choose something with the right look and measurements.

Using your fire pit

Place on a level and stable surface. If using on a patio, put on another protective slab of stone or concrete at least 5cm thick, so your terrace won't be damaged by the heat. Always use the recommended fuel, such as wood. Don't throw in plastic which will melt and can cause fumes.

Fire pit safety

Position fire pits and braziers away from the house or combustible materials. Keep children and pets away while it's lit or still hot, and don't leave it unattended or try to move it. Allow the fire to die down and peter out naturally. Don't pour on cold water as this could damage its structure.

Maintaining your fire pit

After use, let your fire put cool before emptying out any ash. Coat the surfaces with cooking oil to maintain it and reapply a suitable heat-retardant paint as needed.

Want to have a go at building your own fire pit from scratch? Head over to our guide on how to build a fire pit for all the advice you'll need to get started.