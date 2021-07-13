Best hammock 2021: garden hammocks for lazy summer days

Looking for the best hammock to make the most of lazy summer days in the sun? A garden hammock makes the perfect spot to kick back and relax, and with many of us looking at a staycation this summer, it’s a must-have addition to your outside space.

We’ve rounded up our pick of the best hammocks on the market right now, taking into account comfort, style, and practicality. So whether you want a muted neutral or vibrant colour, a swing seat or a laidback recliner, you’re sure to find a hammock that works for your backyard.

Before you choose just bear in mind your hammock hanging arrangements. Some hammocks come with freestanding bases included or available to buy separately (although these will be much more expensive), and some just provide the fabric canopy so you'll need two strong trees or hooks in a sturdy wall or pergola to hang the hammock from.

Want a more permanent outdoor seating solution? Don't miss our guide to the best garden furniture for relaxed garden sofas and alfresco-ready dining tables and chairs.

The best hammocks of 2021

(Image credit: Amazonas)

1. Amazonas Rio Hammock Best hammock for luxury style: macrame detail and super spacious lounging Specifications Material: Recycled cotton and polyester Size: W160 x L360cm Load capacity: 200kg Colour options: 2 Reasons to buy + Made using recycled materials + Designed to hold multiple people + Handcrafted macrame detail + Storage bag included Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive - Freestanding base can be purchased separately TODAY'S BEST DEALS £139 View at Cuckooland £159 View at Cuckooland £205 View at Amara UK

Made from recycled cotton and polyester, this Amazonas Rio hammock has eco-credentials, can fit multiple people and looks great to boot.

Handwoven in Brazil from recycled materials, the macrame detail adds a touch of luxury that will have you daydreaming you're in far more tropical climes.

Available in two colours; a natural cream and a patterned red wine colourway aptly called ‘Bordeaux’, this hammock is made using traditional crafting methods and you can rest assured that you’re making a good-for-planet purchase too; the blend of recycled cotton and polyester avoiding the wasteful production of new materials.

The spacious reinforced design also allows multiple people to lounge at once; perfect for a romantic evening stargazing or a chilled afternoon storytime with the kids.

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. Anyoo Outdoor Cotton Hammock Best basic hammock: affordable design in a good range of colour options Specifications Material: Cotton Size: W150 x L270cm Load capacity: 200kg Colours: 13 Reasons to buy + Affordable + Hanging straps and carabiner included + Storage bag included + Good range of colours Reasons to avoid - No stand TODAY'S BEST DEALS £25.99 View at Amazon

If you're just looking for a basic hammock to sling between trees and while away a sunny afternoon then this affordable option more than fits the bill.

It comes in a good range of colour options, from vibrant multicoloured stripes to plain fabrics and this coastal blue and white stripe that's taken our fancy.

It also comes with hanging straps and carabiners clips included which makes for hassle-free set-up, plus there's a useful drawstring storage bag for stashing it away when the clouds loom.

(Image credit: Potenza)

3. Potenza Colombian Hammock & Weatherproof Stand Best freestanding hammock: great for gardens without trees Specifications Material: 100% fairtrade organic cotton Size: H125 x W120cm x L350 Load capacity: 220kgs Colour options: 32 Reasons to buy + Freestanding base included + 100% fairtrade organic cotton + Designed to hold multiple people + Long length stand + Great range of colour options Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive - Frame self-assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS £259.95 View at Amazon

Potenza Columbian's garden hammocks are available to buy with or without the freestanding base, but if your garden isn't blessed with mature trees or suitable outdoor walls to attach a sturdy hook, then we love the versatility of having the base included.

This option is pretty robust, made from powder-coated steel and supporting weights of up to 220kgs, meaning more than one person can share this hammock at once.

The hammock canopies also come in a wide selection of colours, from multicoloured stripes to plain coloured and neutral fabrics. You can also choose from a cocoon style as pictured and a flatter crossbar design - all made from 100% fairtrade organic cotton.

(Image credit: VonHaus)

4. Striped Hanging Garden Chair Best hammock chair: a super affordable hanging chair Specifications Material: Cotton Size: H130cm x W95cm Load capacity: 120kg Colour options: 2 Reasons to buy + Affordable + Space-saving design + Padded cushions make really comfortable Reasons to avoid - You can't lie down TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you don't have the space for a full-length hammock then fear not, all is not lost with this space-saving hammock chair design.

Although you can't recline on this swinging hammock seat, we think it's actually a good deal more comfortable than a regular hammock if you prefer to read or enjoy a drink outdoors rather than snooze.

The padded cushion filling to the base and backrest also adds welcome comfort, and the nautical blue and white stripes will create a calming relaxation zone - although there is also a plain cream option available which is perfect for blending in with any style of outside space.

(Image credit: MADE)

5. MADE Isola Abstract Print Hammock Best hammock for contemporary style: a modern graphic print Specifications Material: Polyester Size: W140 x L198cm Load capacity: Not stated Colour options: 1 Reasons to buy + Contemporary printed pattern + Add some art to the garden TODAY'S BEST DEALS £79 View at Made.com UK Check Amazon

There's no denying that stripes feature heavily in most hammock designs, but if colourful rainbow fabric isn't your thing then MADE has some great contemporary printed hammock options at the moment.

We like this subtle geometric design in black and cream. Designed by illustrator Kit Agar it's inspired by playful shapes, inky charcoal tones and abstract paper collage.

(Image credit: Zipcode Design)

6. Zipcode Design Kaia Double Hammock Best affordable freestanding hammock: hassle-free lounging on a budget Specifications Material: Cotton Size: W150 x D250cm Load capacity: 200kg Colour options: 15 Reasons to buy + Freestanding base included + Designed to hold multiple people + Good range of colour options Reasons to avoid - Frame self-assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS £112.99 View at Wayfair UK Check Amazon

We don't think the angular base of this freestanding hammock looks quite as attractive as the Potenza Columbian options curved design - plus this one is a good 100cm shorter in length - but there is a fair difference in price so if you want a freestanding garden hammock on a budget, then this design is definitely worth considering.

There's still room for two - albeit with less room lengthwise - and the frame requires similar self-assembly.

Praise be; this hammock is also machine washable, so all you have to do is bung it into the washing machine every so often, but you should cover the frame in bad weather to protect it from rusting.

How to buy a hammock

Before you commit to buying a hammock, there are a few things to think about in terms of the technicalities of setting it up. We’ve outlined them below so you can make an informed choice.

Material and maintenance

Most of the hammocks on this list are made from cotton – great for complementing a natural garden scheme, but sometimes tricky to keep clean. You can spot clean when necessary, but you’ll need to bring the hammock in when you’re not using it. It’s not a big deal – hammocks can be rolled up tightly and take up little room – but if you think you’re likely to forget on a regular basis, you might want to opt for a wipe-clean design, like the Made hammock we’ve listed above.

Setup

All of the hammocks on this list can be attached to a tree or wall hook with the right equipment, which you will need to buy separately. B&Q’s Visoke hammock support is resistant against rain and a good choice if you want to secure your hammock around a tree. We’d also recommend the Easy+ wall hook from Cuckooland: it’s subtle enough to be able to attach to a surface without looking out of place. If you don’t fancy screwing anything into a wall, you might prefer a stand-alone frame – we love the bargain GÅRÖ hammock stand from Ikea.

Set the scene

For a relaxed outdoor entertaining space why not complement your garden hammock with some of the best outdoor bean bags and best outdoor rugs for lazy summer afternoons with friends.