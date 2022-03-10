Best jungle gyms: 5 brilliant buys for backyard fun
The best jungle gyms are a fun way to get the whole family spending more time in your outdoor space
The best jungle gyms are your way of bringing outdoor entertainment and play to the forefront of your home, creating endless opportunities to get your kids active. Great for filling an open space and with more advanced playsets often featuring swings and slides, you can watch your kids adventure from the safety of your patio whenever they want to play, rather than having to venture out to the park.
When it comes to installing a jungle gym, space is obviously a key consideration, as well as the suitability of the materials and the age range that each of the features is suited to. Just like picking out one of the best trampolines, installation is another factor worth keeping at the forefront of your mind, as well as how you can find the top-rated gym for your budget. Keep scrolling to see a real range of jungle gyms to deliver an all-important element of fun to your backyard.
5 of the best jungle gyms for boundless play at home
1. Backyard Discovery Buckley Hill Residential Wood Playset
The best jungle gym around
This affordable yet versatile jungle gym has so much to offer your children, including a rock wall ladder, a slide and a swing set combined into one unit. There's also the added bonus of easy assembly, with the process supported by step-by-step instructions on an app. You can ensure your little one's safety with rope chains on the swing set too, to avoid the nastiness of pinched fingers.
2. Lifetime Geometric Dome Climber Play Center
The best jungle gym for climbing
This low-maintenance, affordable frame allows you to integrate play into your backyard without having a lasting effect on the surroundings.
With a freestanding design that can be taken down with ease, this fun frame allows children to develop their skills with coordination and let loose, providing hours of entertainment.
3. TP Toys Explorer 2 Climbing Set Jungle Gym
The best jungle gym with a tent
Create a den for your children to play in with this innovative jungle gym with a tent to top it off. Ideal for those children who love to climb and play, there will be all sorts of worlds and games invented with this set, which is suitable for children aged three and above.
4. Eezy Peezy Monkey Bars Climbing Tower
The best jungle gym with a tower
With interlocking tubes and connectors, this jungle gym will offer a real challenge for children who love to climb and explore. Made from high-quality plastic that can withstand UV rays, this lightweight frame is easy to assemble and sure to make playtime outside much more enjoyable.
5. SLIDEWHIZZER Kids Dome Climber Play Structure
The best jungle gym with a slide
This jungle gym has the added element that every child wants: a slide. With the opportunity for climbing and playing in a safe environment, this jungle gym is an investment into your child's ability for social play with others too. You'll also benefit from the included step-by-step instructions and assembly video. This frame is recommended for children aged three and above.
How to choose the best jungle gym for your garden
Age range
The first thing to consider when it comes to picking jungle gym is the age suitability of your children when it comes to the design. Always check the listing of whichever frame you like, and it will be able to tell you the age range that it's right for.
Assembly
Depending on how handy you consider yourself to be, the assembly factor of your frame will be crucial. Listings will usually state how many people are needed to put each frame together, as well as the level of expert you should be. Look out for models that have videos or apps to help the process, as well as those that can come and install the frame for you for an extra added price, if you don't feel ready for the task.
Features
Obviously, you want a frame that will last you well into the future, so consider the features that will make your purchase worthwhile. That might be a slide, a set of monkey bars, or a climbing wall element, so that play will reign in your backyard for a long time yet.
How we chose the best jungle gyms
Though we haven't tested these jungle gyms just yet, we researched the kind of gyms that parents everywhere are searching for in order to find exactly what you need for your garden play area. From there, we searched for top-rated gyms that have excellent reviews from those who have used them, and looked carefully at their suitability.
Browse more of the best jungle gyms...
There are so many jungle gyms out there with different features, as well as age ranges, so it's understandable if you're still searching for the perfect fit for your backyard ideas. These are the retailers we would highly recommend as you search for your jungle gym:
