The best mini greenhouse will do the exact same job as a regular greenhouse, just in a much smaller footprint, making them a perfect choice for small patios or balconies. Whether you're looking for a simple way to protect your plants from frost or want to grow seedlings before planting them out in the garden, a mini greenhouse could be just what you need to up your garden game.
There are many different types available, from inexpensive metal shelves with plastic zipped covers, to smart wooden designs and even cold frames which sit on the ground. Whatever your space, style or budget, there's a mini greenhouse for you.
So don't let the size of your plot hold you back. Read on for our edit of the best mini greenhouses, then check out our best sheds buying guide if you're after more storage space for all your garden essentials.
Best mini greenhouse
1. Timber Grozone Coldframe
Best overall style: a stylish mini greenhouse for small plants and seedlings
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Want a mini greenhouse to protect your most delicate plants when they need it most, without impacting your garden's appearance? Here's why we love this design:
Stylish looks
If you're looking for a mini greenhouse to protect your seedings and smallest plants, this coldframe is one of the most stylish options around. Its grey timber frame is subtle enough to suit any garden scheme.
Robust and practical frame
The timber panels make it robust, while the shatter-resistant fluted plastic panes will protect your plants. The lid allows you to quickly check on your plants – keep it closed throughout winter, or open it up in the warmer months for added ventilation.
Buy the Timber Grozone Coldframe
2. Forest Garden mini greenhouse
Best wooden design: this classic timber greenhouse has plenty of storage space
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're in need of a solid base to house your plants for years to come, this sturdy wooden design is the one for you.
Strong design
If you're looking for a solid piece of furniture to house many larger plants, this design ticks all the right boxes. With two independently opening lids, two doors for easy access and two shelves which are perfectly designed to fit in grow bags, this mini greenhouse is a real winner.
Sturdy in bad weather
The sturdy wooden frame is sure to stand up to windy days, keeping your plants safe throughout the winter months.
Buy the Forest Garden mini greenhouse
3. McGregor 2 Tier Mini Greenhouse
Best value option: choose an inexpensive plastic cover for a budget buy
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're a newbie gardener learning the ropes, try out a less expensive option first and discover your green-fingered potential.
Great value
If you're testing out gardening as a new hobby and you don't want to spend a small fortune upfront, this mini greenhouse is a great place to start. Big enough to house plenty of good sized plants, its zipped door will protect them over winter.
Added protection from windy conditions
If you're concerned about your mini greenhouse blowing over in the wind, this model comes with ground fixing pegs, which you can attach to the ground to keep it firmly in place when there are strong winds.
McGregor 2 Tier Mini Greenhouse
4. Sol 72 Outdoor Greenhouse
Best portable design: use this lightweight greenhouse wherever you need it most in your garden
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you've got bedding plants that need extra protection to protect them from unexpected frosts, choose a mini greenhouse that allows for that.
Portable design
If you're after a portable mini greenhouse that you can easily transport to different areas in your garden, this simple design is just the ticket. Perfect for placing over a flowerbed like this to protect specific flowers at certain times of the year.
Easy access
Its zipped side door means it's easy for you to access your plants, and this can easily be tied back to allow your plants extra ventilation during daylight hours when temperatures increase.
Buy the Sol 72 Outdoor Greenhouse
5. McGregor Walk-in Greenhouse
Best walk-in design: choose a full-height mini greenhouse for easy access to your plants
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're thinking you couldn't possibly fit all the plants you want into one of the smaller greenhouses in our selection, go for a full-height design like this one instead to maximise your plant storage space.
Walk-in design
Mini greenhouses can be tall too, and the height of this model allows for much more storage space inside.
Protected from the elements
This comes complete with ground-fixing pegs to keep your greenhouse in place. If you're concerned about space, this can easily be taken down and packed away when not in use.
Buy the McGregor Walk-in Greenhouse
Choosing the best mini greenhouse
How much space do you have?
While investing in a mini greenhouse will make gardening easier and more enjoyable, you'll want to make sure that it doesn't take up all of your available space. Growing lots of plants is all well and good, but when the sun comes out you'll still want to have enough room on your patio to soak up the rays and invite your friends over too. If space is really at a premium, consider a portable mini greenhouse that you can move around your garden to where it's needed most.
How windy is your outside space?
While cheaper plastic mini greenhouses are a great budget buy, they're not the most stable in windy conditions, so may need securing properly if they're on an exposed balcony.
When will you use your greenhouse?
Is your mini greenhouse solely to keep your plants protected throughout the winter months, or will you use it all year round for cultivating seedlings too? If your greenhouse will be in use all all year, a more solid wooden design will be worth the investment.
