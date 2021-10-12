Fancy some new Halloween door decoration ideas for the spooky season? If the thought of greeting trick-or-treaters with a fabulously themed entranceway appeals, you've come to the right place.

We've got plenty of looks that will give your home instant curb appeal in time for the holidays. And not all of them are scary, if that isn't really your style. Sure, a giant creepy-crawly fixed to your front door is bound to cause a stir, as will a duo of dancing skeletons. But, if you're after something a little more low-key for your outdoor Halloween decor, there are many alternative approaches.

So, whether you're planning on creating an all-out haunted house scene or just want a touch of autumnal cheer with elegant pumpkins and colorful leaves, we've got you covered. You'll find lots of inspiration in this mix.

10 Halloween door decoration ideas to make a striking first impression

From eerie to elegant, scary to chic, you're bound to find something that suits from our edit of Halloween door decoration ideas.

1. Line your steps with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes

If you're blessed with steps leading up to your front door, make the most of them by lining the borders with pumpkins. Whether you go all out and put faces on them or not, it's an easy, fuss-free route to an elegant Halloween welcome.

Maybe you've even learnt how to grow pumpkins this year – in which case this is the perfect way to show them off. And those strangely shaped veggies left in the shops at the bottom of the pile? Invite them along too for a more rustic, natural look.

Finish the scene with a leafy wreath on your door – a great way to add to that seasonal feel.

2. Channel gothic-chic with gloss black paint

If your front door is looking a little worse for wear, why not embrace the opportunity to give it a fresh lick of paint? A glossy black tone is gorgeously gothic for the Halloween season, but will continue to look smart all year round.

Extend the theme by opting for inky-toned lanterns, and why not paint a pumpkin or two black and position either side for a modern look? Bring in white and orange shades for balance – this opulent wreath positively pops against its backdrop.

Looking for more striking garden color schemes? You'll find plenty for all seasons in our guide.

3. Surround your door with an autumnal garland

If an autumnal wreath hasn't got the impact you're after, go a step further and bring a garland to the scene. The fiery tones of this style add an instantly cozy appeal, and complement the red brickwork too. Squashes and pumpkins artfully arranged below provide the perfect finishing touch.

If you want something scarier for your Halloween door decoration ideas – perhaps to welcome guests to a party – a themed balloon garland might be a better approach. They can 'take things to the next level,' says party decoration expert Jess Martin, of Ginger Ray. 'Complete with ghost balloons, confetti bat balloons, dangling spiders and spiderwebs, a balloon garland is the maximalist choice for creating a spooky entrance to your home.'

4. Glow up the scene with inviting lights

Outdoor lighting ideas are a must for any front yard whatever time of year. But for your Halloween door set-up, they can play a crucial role.

For a chic and understated look, opt for large lanterns filled with pillar candles (go for outdoor LED ones if you plan to leave them unattended). Alternatively, you could opt for themed string lights – think mini jack-o'-lanterns weaved around the door frame, or sparkling stars draped over nearby potted trees. Of course, traditional carved pumpkins are also a winning option – you can learn how to carve a pumpkin in our guide.

Don't forget about the rest of your yard, too. 'As well as Halloween-themed LED string lights in the trees and bushes in your garden, invest in projector lights or light-up decorations to capture attention,' says the team at All Round Fun. 'Project the silhouette of witches, ghosts or vampires in order to spook your guests. They're sure to scream with delight!'

5. Create a freaky focal point

'Choose a large decoration that can be the focal point of the area,' says All Round Fun. Take this giant spider for instance, it's sure to give passers-by a scare. Faux cobwebs on nearby railings and cute pumpkin planters add a fun finishing touch.

Not a fan of creepy-crawlies? There are plenty of other options that can be positioned on or next to your door to make a striking first impression. 'Light-up Halloween decorations or decorations with moving parts are particularly effective: you want to make people jump!' adds All Round Fun. 'But, if you want to keep things simple, a tall inflatable decoration is ideal.'

You can find plenty more garden decor ideas for celebrations across the seasons in our guide.

6. Lead the way with a trail of pumpkins and planters

Give your front garden path a seasonal makeover by introducing pumpkins and potted plants. Stick to a minimal color palette, ideally one that complements the exterior of your home, for extra style points.

If space allows, avoid spreading out your decor in a uniform line. Instead, 'guarantee an impactful display by arranging your decorations in groups,' suggests the team at All Round Fun. 'Arrange your larger decorations alongside smaller ones in groups of three or more to ensure that your display is bountiful,' – that goes for your Halloween porch decor, too.

7. Opt for a light-up wreath

Keep your Halloween door decoration ideas subtle and sophisticated with a colorful light-up wreath.

'The Autumn Lights LED string wreath in autumnal colors – think russet, burnt orange and ochre – will create atmosphere and help to make your door picture-perfect to set the scene for your Halloween celebrations,' says Annabel of Annabel James. We think it looks particularly lovely contrasting against a pale blue backdrop.

You can even scatter more of the lights indoors and around pumpkins to create more drama for the occasion, she adds. And why bring it down when Halloween is over? It'll add a beautifully autumnal touch to your front garden, right up until it's time to switch in something Christmassy.

8. Get creative with stick-on decor

Jess Martin, party decorations expert at Ginger Ray says, 'First impressions are everything, and when it comes to Halloween decor, the porch is the perfect place to make an impact and spook the trick-or-treaters!'

So don't be afraid to go a little OTT when it comes to your Halloween door decoration ideas – the more the merrier as they say. Pumpkins aplenty, creepy ornaments and hanging banners are all great options.

Consider stick-on decorations, too. This spooky face on the door can be recreated on a low budget with cut-out card and tape (just remember to test a small bit out first to check it doesn't damage your paintwork).

You can also apply some fun bat window stickers as a quick and easy way to add a creepy touch, suggests Jess – 'they’re sure to give everyone passing by a scare this Halloween!' Look for re-usable designs – as Ginger Ray's are – so they can be brought out to decorate your home year after year.

9. Frame your door with a spooky duo

Transform a pair of planters into a petrifying display and pop them on either side of your doorway for a dramatic impact. These urns are perfect for offering a dose of gothic charm.

Try using bundles of branches dressed up with faux leaves, outdoor string lights, pretend cobwebs, and black or orange ribbons – it's your chance to really get creative. Don't forget a skeleton or two to up the fun factor further.

10. Go for eerie elegance

Speaking of gothic charm, this wreath is a spooktacular alternative to a leafier version.

The base of twigs in shades of silvery gray feels understated yet suitably eerie, especially with the addition of faux cobwebs. Black and white roses and a lonely crow add even more character. For a haunted house vibe, this is a great starting point.

If you're a fan of crafting – and cheap garden ideas – you could make your own wreath instead. A wicker base can be bought for an affordable price, which can then be decorated with ribbons, faux flowers, and small-but-spooky decorations. Why not invite some friends round, serve up some on-theme snacks and make a fun occasion of it?

How can you decorate a door for Halloween on a budget?

You don't have to splurge all your savings for a show-stopping door this season. There are plenty of budget-friendly ways to give it an on-theme boost. Here are some of our ideas:

Stick lengths of white yarn to the front of your door in a spider-web pattern for a creepy look. Add to the fun with a spider cut out from card, or for a 3D effect, use black balloons for the body.

Cover your door in layers of white paper streamers to 'mummify' it. Fake blood stains optional!

Faux spiderwebs can be bought from places like Amazon for a cheap price and will instantly bring the fear factor to your door.

You can use colored card to make lots of fun Halloween shapes, then stick them straight onto your door. From bats to giant eyes or a witches' cauldron – the possibilities are endless.

Pumpkins are one of the cheapest Halloween decorations and there are all sorts of sizes and colors available. Leave them as they are for a pared-down, natural look, or get carving for added character. You can find lots of pumpkin carving ideas in our feature.

More top tips for Halloween door decorating

To ensure your door is the best on the block, try these tips: