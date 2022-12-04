24 indoor herb garden ideas to bring your kitchen to life

Looking for indoor herb garden ideas? Growing herbs in your home is a lovely way to brighten up your scheme, either in the kitchen or placed near a sunny window. You don't even need that much space, as evidenced by many of our suggestions here for window boxes, vertical wall planters and pots that can hang from the wall or ceiling.

Best of all, growing herbs for your indoor garden means accessibility and speed when you're cooking: just snip a few sprigs of your chosen garnishes directly from the plant, and add more flavor to your recipes in minutes.

Indoor herb garden ideas that are practical as well as pretty

Try growing the best indoor herbs in one of these stunning arrangements.

1. Use a living wall for indoor herbs to maximize your space

Growing herbs on a living wall saves space and looks beautiful, too (Image credit: VividaPhotoPC / Alamy Stock Photo)

If surface space is in scant supply, Wayfair's (opens in new tab) Resident Style Advisor Nadia McCowan Hill suggests making a real feature of your herbs with a vertical planter. It makes the perfect ‘herb corner’ and is a great alternative to a larger plant.

Many herbs will do well when grown vertically. Why not plant some trailing varieties, like cilantro and parsley, alongside sturdier stems of rosemary?

As living walls require a bit of practice to get a suitable watering schedule established, opt for herbs that don't require a ton of moisture to start with.

2. (opens in new tab) Heidenreich Zinc Wall Planter View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Use this horizontal zinc metal pocket planter to grow a number of different herbs vertically. There are twelve square compartments split into two rows, and a pre-drilled hole on the back allows for easy mounting to the wall. 3. (opens in new tab) Verdigris Hanging Wall Planter View at Plow & Hearth (opens in new tab) Adding planters to the wall acts as a statement piece in any home, and we love these vintage-style geometric metal designs which come in shades of gold and turquoise. There's plenty of room inside for your herbs, which will look lovely spilling over the edge. 4. (opens in new tab) ShopLaLa Wall Planter View at Amazon (opens in new tab) These wooden trellises make a wonderfully easy base for a vertical indoor herb garden. Simply hook your choice of planters (to be purchased separately) onto the slats, and then fill with fragrant herbs.

5. Plant your herbs in pretty pots

Elevate your plant decor with brightly colored pots and planters (Image credit: Andreas von Einsiedel / Alamy Stock Photo)

The colors of your plant pots can really affect the overall aesthetic of your indoor herb garden ideas. Make a show-stopping combination with soft pastel colors, elegant patterns and textures, or even go retro with metallic shades.

Nadia McCowan Hill from Wayfair suggests opting for a staggered mix of pots for a rustically-styled look. These can feature all your flavorful favorites: how about learning how to grow basil in a bold red planter to evoke memories of Italy, or you could grow mint in a mint-green pot to match.

When choosing pots for your herbs, think about their water needs, too. Herbs that prefer moist soil will do best in plastic containers, whereas terracotta pots are preferable for herbs like basil and rosemary that flourish in drier conditions.

6. (opens in new tab) Fontanez 3-Piece Ceramic Set View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) These textured planter pots of three different sizes are a beautiful addition to your home, and adding bright green herbs will complement the vibrant orange, blue and yellow glaze. They each have a drainage hole at the base and are made from sturdy ceramic. 7. (opens in new tab) Mandala Style Ceramic Planters View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Eye-catching patterns are the name of the game with this set of three different multicolored ceramic planters. Each one rests on a circular bamboo tray to catch any excess water from the drainage hole at the base. 8. (opens in new tab) Holton 3-Piece Metal Pot Planter View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) We love these little matching metallic pots that come complete with a herb-labeled tray for them to rest on. While the vibrant green is a gorgeous shade, there are nine other colors to choose from, too.

9. Use hanging planters for a vertical herb garden

Creating a hanging garden for your herbs saves crucial counter space (Image credit: Claire Lloyd Davies / Future)

We love the look of indoor hanging plants. And in the kitchen, a hanging garden for herbs is a brilliant space saver and will create a botanically-inspired look. Dobbies (opens in new tab)' Senior Houseplant Buyer, Claire Bishop, suggests letting the herbs shine and pairing them with minimal accessories in muted tones for a put-together effect.

Hanging planters also add a wonderful sense of height to your space. And, they can help keep the herbs away from curious kids and pets.

10. (opens in new tab) Triflora 3-Piece Hanging Planter View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Why not make a statement with your herbs with this hanging planter trio? The metal drapery rod is mounted to either the ceiling or wall, and the three planters are suspended with ropes of adjustable length. Perfect for placing above a kitchen counter. 11. (opens in new tab) Wooden Wall Plant Hanger View at The Sill (opens in new tab) Hanging your plants is a cinch thanks to these hangers from The Sill, which are made from solid oak and come with screws and anchors to be mounted to the wall. These hangers don't include the planters pictured, but they're still versatile enough to accommodate the majority of planter sizes and shapes. 12. (opens in new tab) Painted Metal Hanging Planters View at Plow & Hearth (opens in new tab) This set of three painted planters features a lovely botanical pattern and is hung with lengths of sturdy jute rope. The planters themselves are made from metal that's fade-resistant so you'll be able to enjoy them for a long time to come.

13. Plant your herbs in an indoor window box

Windowsill herb gardens are space saving, and the plants will love the light (Image credit: David Giles Photography / Future)

When bringing your indoor herb garden ideas to life, you need to consider the location.

The homeware experts at Matalan (opens in new tab) say you're ideally looking for a bright spot, but you should avoid areas that receive too much sunlight, depending on the needs of each plant.

You’ll also want to place your indoor herb grower in an area where the air can easily circulate, so you can experience the benefit of the natural scents.

In summer, you can move your herby window box ideas to the outer windowsill, so they can make the very most of the sun.

14. (opens in new tab) Self Watering Herb Planter View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A self-watering planter is a great option for those who forget to keep to a watering schedule for their herbs. An inner pot lifts up the plants so the soil is not in contact with the water below. Absorbent strips deliver water when it's needed. 15. (opens in new tab) Planter Box & Watering Can View at The Sill (opens in new tab) For a sleek, modern aesthetic, why not add your kitchen herbs to this white planter box? The slender size takes up minimal space so it can easily fit on a windowsill, and it also comes with a 3-liter watering can made from brushed stainless steel. 16. (opens in new tab) Stackable Herb Planter View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A perfect pick for generous windowsills. This stackable planter has five tiers and can grow 15 plants at once, and it's made from a durable and lightweight plastic. Also included are soil separators between each tier, and a bottom tray to catch overspills.

17. Use different levels to show off your indoor herb garden

Create a staggered effect with plenty of levels to allow your potted herbs to shine (Image credit: Future)

If you're not keen on tucking your potted herbs on a window ledge, why not make them the star of the show instead? Creating a focal point with shelves, elevated stands, plant ladders and standing troughs is a wonderful way to draw the eye.

The homeware experts at Matalan also mention that it's worth thinking about how your indoor herb grower fits with your wider aesthetic to ensure it doesn’t look out of place. You could opt for simple, yet stylish modernist planters or a more rustic, traditional alternative.

This look isn't just for herbs – try it with the best indoor plants in your living room to make a contemporary statement.

18. (opens in new tab) Dekker Metal Elevated Planter View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Using an elevated planter means your indoor herbs create more of an impact. This sleek metal rectangular planter is minimalist yet still striking, and can be easily moved when needed. It comes in three sizes so you can create even more levels if desired. 19. (opens in new tab) Vertical Plant Ladder View at The Sill (opens in new tab) This multi-tiered plant ladder is a neat option for elegant kitchen designs. Made from western red cedar and pine, it has drainage holes in each section and can easily be moved from place to place if needs be. 20. (opens in new tab) Raised Metal Planter Box View at Amazon (opens in new tab) If bending down to pick your herbs is a struggle, this raised planter is perfect for large kitchens. It is made from metal, and the wheeled design means you can move it around your kitchen and out to the patio in summer. There's a handy shelf for storage.

21. Upcycle cans and containers for your kitchen herbs

Reuse and recycle your favorite tins and containers to house your herbs (Image credit: David Giles Photography / Future)

Upcycling old ceramics, cans and tins is a fantastic alternative to pots and planters if you’re creating an indoor herb garden.

Paul McFadyen, metals specialist and Chief Executive at metals4U (opens in new tab), explains that tin is a practical material to use for housing herbs, as it doesn’t rust easily. 'They have a very rustic appearance if left as they are, or they can be painted for a more put-together look which fits the color scheme of your kitchen,' Paul says.

If you choose to paint them, there's a bit of preparation you can do to ensure their longevity:

Start by sanding the can down to roughen the surface. Paul also recommends coating the can in primer before painting. To make sure your upcycled planter drains properly, carefully make a few holes into the bottom and add a layer of pebbles at the base. To finish off, you can also tie handwritten labels with twine to help you identify the herb.

When creating a herb garden, remember not to pack the soil too tightly and to give them lots of space. And, once the herb outgrows its home, think about splitting the plant and repotting the sections into more of your upcycled aluminum cans.

22. (opens in new tab) Ceramic Floral Tea Pot Planter View at Plow & Hearth (opens in new tab) If upcycling your own crockery feels like too much effort, these tea pot planters take the hard work out of the equation. The planter has drainage holes and the provided saucer will catch any water that overflows. 23. (opens in new tab) Waterproof Chalkboard Labels View at Amazon (opens in new tab) These chalkboard-effect labels are a great way to keep track of what herbs you're growing. Simply peel off a label from the roll and attach it to your planter, and write the herb's name with the provided chalk pen. 24. (opens in new tab) Kraft Wrapping Paper Roll View at Amazon (opens in new tab) For a speedy decorating hack, use this gorgeous plant-themed paper to wrap around your tin cans or planters. The paper's quality is thick and heavy duty, and the monstera leaf design is perfect for presenting your herbs.

Do indoor herbs need direct sunlight? It's best for herbs to get plenty of indirect sunlight, as direct sun can scorch their leaves. Most herbs need a minimum of six hours of sun every day to grow sufficiently. South facing windows are the best option, followed by east and west facing windows which receive around four hours of sun in either the morning or afternoon.