A DIY-savvy couple has transformed their garden into a calming outdoor retreat with relaxing garden features they made themselves.

Stephanie and Will spent lockdown giving their backyard a modern makeover, complete with inviting outdoor living space ideas including a pergola, fire pit table and homemade water feature.

(Image credit: @thecheshiregreyhome)

Previously, their garden was decent-sized with a flat lawn, a single paved path and some outdoor furniture tucked in the far corner. The fence was looking a little tired and the whole space certainly wasn't being used to its full potential.

Working out how to plan your garden design is a daunting task but the end result has effectively given this couple an additional room in their home. They replaced the fence and put down fresh new paving, and built a pergola which they bought from Amazon.

Pergola ideas were the number-one most popular garden renovation project of 2021 according to Google search data. In this space it creates a focal point, positioned in a lovely sun-kissed spot.

(Image credit: @thecheshiregreyhome)

Stephanie and Will even made their own water feature – see their step by-step-video on Stephanie's IGTV video. Writing on Instagram, Stephanie says, 'When we designed our garden I always knew I wanted a water feature. I love listening to the sound of water and I’m so pleased with how it turned out!'

She says that you can buy water feature kits online but her husband managed to find everything they needed, including using an old iron gate to make the grate. They drilled all the way through three large rocks and dug a hole big enough for a large bucket filled with water.

Next, they threaded a pipe, attached to a pump, through the holes in the rocks.

(Image credit: @thecheshiregreyhome)

Keeping things practical, they decided to kit out their garden with a shed for storing away their best lawn mower and other garden essentials.

Painted in Cuprinol's 'Natural Stone' to match the pergola, it has a barn-style door, a trellis up one side and lavender window boxes. It really goes to show that functional garden storage ideas can be incorporated without compromising on looks if we pay attention to details.

(Image credit: @thecheshiregreyhome)

The comfy cushioned seating in gray and table featuring a gas fire pit create a convivial set-up for outdoor get-togethers. They've also added an on-trend circular mirror from William Wood to make the space feel larger, plus outdoor lighting ideas, candles and blankets for that living room feel.

In completing the project, they have succeeded in bringing the indoors out, and made a space that's convenient and stylish for making the most of summer. But it's not all outdoor cushions and fencing, as the garden is brought to life with plenty of greenery and plants, too.

They opted for stunning flamingo trees, buxus balls and hebe bushes and have maintained a large area of lawn for their family to play in.