This summer looks set to be the summer of the garden bar. Who needs to scramble around for a beer garden booking when you can pick up this stylish rattan Aldi tiki bar instead?

Aldi has quickly made a name for itself as one of the place to pick up the best garden furniture at an even better price. First, they bought us the Aldi egg chair, which has sold out not once but over three times in a matter of seconds. Now they have launched a stylish outdoor bar to take your alfresco dining to the next level.

The Aldi bar is an online exclusive and will be available to pre-order from this weekend before they officially go on sale on the 17th of May. Priced at £199.99 the bar is a steal compared to similar versions.

Drinks Trug, £19.99, Aldi (Image credit: Aldi)

Not only does the bar boast an elegant wicker finish, but it is even kitted out with its own awning. The bar top is made out of black printed tempered glass, Aldi may skimp on price, but never on style.

Behind the bar are shelves for stacking and storing your favourite spirits and a space to hang wine glasses. For more outdoor bar ideas be inspired by our gallery.

To complete your garden bar set up Aldi is also selling a copper drinks trug priced at £19.99. Simply fill the chug with ice and stack it full with your favourite bottles of wine to keep them cool during your next garden soiree.

(Image credit: Aldi)

If you prefer your beer to your wine, Aldi has a handy gadget just for that too. The Philips Perfect Draft promises cold draft beer at home.

The draft would usually set you back an eye-watering £547.99 on Amazon, however, at Aldi you can pick it up for just £199.99. The Draft comes in black with chrome and metal accents, so will look stylish perched atop your bar top.

Philips Perfect Draft, £199.99, Aldi (Image credit: Aldi)

The LED display shows temperature, volume, and freshness. The Phillips Perfect Draft should keep beer for up to 30 days until a fresh key is needed.

If you fancy snapping up the Aldi tiki bar you'll need to act fast as we don't expect it to hang around long. So make a note in your diary and in the meantime why not peruse our outdoor dining ideas for a little more alfresco inspiration.