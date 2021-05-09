An outdoor kitchen is a highly coveted garden feature that makes alfresco dining a breeze. Adding a small kitchen space to your garden is certainly no mean feat, but one DIY enthusiast has made it look easy.

There are loads of outdoor kitchen ideas out there to suit your space, and the good news is some of it can be made with some supplies from your local DIY store. Georgina and her husband have transformed a dead space in their garden into a stylish kitchen with a barbecue, plenty of worktop space and wood strip panelling.

Before

(Image credit: Georgina Brassington)

Fed up with a small BBQ looking lost and simply leaning up against the wall, Georgina and her husband got to work making their own outdoor kitchen. 'I have a huge love for interior design and found some inspiring photos on Instagram that I wanted to re-create, but in my own style,' Georgina tells us.

'To save money, my husband ordered some breeze blocks from B&Q to create the base himself, ensuring the BBQ (which was originally built on a stand from Asda) would fit in the middle.'

(Image credit: Georgina Brassington)

The pair then had the breeze blocks rendered, and the cupboards built out of cedarwood by local carpenter FK Carpentry. 'I wanted a sturdy worktop, so contacted a local stonemason Duncan Nuttell to create the gorgeous concrete worktop finish.'

They added their best BBQ and filled underneath with wood blocks to create a beautiful rustic finish. Overall the project cost around £1,500 (around $2,000).

(Image credit: Georgina Brassington)

It's a real luxury to have a kitchen outdoors for the warmer months, providing a space to welcome friends and entertain. There are plenty of outdoor heating ideas to keep you toasty as the temperature drops come evening too.

Such a functional outdoor area totally changes how you use your home, drawing you out into the garden and freeing up space inside. Plus, it's surprising how little space it really takes up.

After

(Image credit: Georgina Brassington)

Outdoor kitchens have long been popular in Australia and the US, and as the outdoor living trend gathers pace, we expect to see a lot more outdoor kitchens appearing across the UK too. This compact and no-frills example ticks all our boxes.

Want to take your outdoor kitchen to the next level and team it with a bar for the ultimate outdoor entertaining space? There's plenty of inspiration in our outdoor bar ideas.

