These exact colors will complement your houseplants, according to the experts

When it comes to making a statement, you could do far worse than trust the power of a houseplant. In recent seasons, these plants have become the fashion it-crowd must-have – prompting an investigation into the best paint colors to accentuate their greenery.

The colors in question are found in Dulux’s new Greenhouse palette – a collection of shades that ‘provide a deft backdrop that allows the natural beauty of plants to shine through.’ These are the indoor plant ideas that will turn your interior garden into a therapeutic and wholly stylish space.

The paint powerhouse arrived with the Greenhouse palette after observing how over half of UK respondents shared that they have picked up a plant to make their homes more stylish. Meanwhile, 42 per cent revealed how they use the leaves to add a splash of color – and 63 per cent have seen a positive change in mood due to their organic home decor accessory.

(Image credit: Dulux)

The palette, which consists of Dulux’s Color of the Year, Bright Skies (above), and a selection of other raw hues, has been specifically designed to bring the positives of the outside into your home. The tones echo the colors of nature, meaning your houseplants can thrive in an almost natural environment.

Other shades include Moon Cloud, a subtle gray that sets as an unrivaled backdrop, and Rich Earth, a raw brown (below) that complements the natural look of your house plants.

It’s a fresh and tranquil palette which makes the perfect backdrop for furnishings in natural materials such as wood or rattan and lots of greenery,’ explains Dulux’s Creative Director, Marianne Shillingford.

(Image credit: Dulux)

Plant personality Joe Bagley similarly notes that palette makes the perfect indoor garden idea as it allows your leaves to stand out – rather than fade into the scheme’s backdrop.

‘The last thing you want to do is to paint a wall dark green, as all the plants would get lost,’ he says. ‘This palette, with its harmonious mixture of blues and greys, really allows foliage to shine, creating a peaceful and tranquil space.’