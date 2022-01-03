Expert shares genius way to dispose of an old Christmas tree easily every year

Garden experts have revealed a savvy use for your old Christmas tree trunk that can will make disposing of your tree incredibly easy for years to come - a dead hedge.

A dead hedge might sound a little morbid, but it is one of the best and easiest solutions for what to do with a Christmas tree after Christmas when all the decorations have come down.

‘If you’re looking for ways that your leftover Christmas tree can be used in your garden following the festive season, a "dead hedge" is a great option,’ Evie Lane, gardening expert at Primrose told Gardeningetc.com.

(Image credit: Linda Kennedy / Alamy Stock Photo)

What is a dead hedge?

Dead hedges are simply packed prunings held in place with posts. To create one all you need to do is put in two rows of fence posts, then fill the gaps with pruned branches, bits of wood, or even perennial stumps.

In addition to being a cost-effective alternative to traditional garden fence ideas, dead hedges not only shelter young plants but are a great wildlife garden idea too.

‘They form a sheltered area and food source for wildlife, while also being an eco-friendly alternative to use up extra cuttings rather than sending your tree to landfill,’ says Evie.

(Image credit: Linda Kennedy / Alamy Stock Photo)

The initial work of putting a dead hedge together will be the tricky part. However, the best part about a hedge like this is after you build it all you have to do is throw next years tree on it - easy.

You will need to bulk your dead hedge up with a few other bits and pieces in addition to a Christmas tree. However, Evie points out that your tree is actually one of the best things to include.

‘Christmas tree trunks make for a good ‘dead hedge’ filler due to their large and tough nature,’ she explains. ‘The woody branches rot very slowly, giving you longevity out of your windbreak shelter.’

‘Any small spare branches that aren’t used for your dead hedge can be used as climbing plant support ideas for broad beans and other small plants,’ she adds.

(Image credit: Squires Garden Centres)

Speaking in a Gardener’s World video on Twitter earlier this year, gardening expert Jane Measures revealed that she had used the trunk of her Christmas tree in a dead hedge she had built.

‘There’s a Christmas tree trunk in here,’ she explains. ‘I had cut all the branches off and put them through my shredder and used it as a mulch but this was too much for my shredder so that is in here.’

That’s your easy Christmas tree disposal sorted for years to come.