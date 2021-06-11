Gardening expert shares the best flowers to grow in the cracks in stone walls

If you're tired of looking at the same old garden walls, you could consider planting some flowers within the cracks and crevices. Gardening expert David Domoney has recently shared the best flowers to plant in cracks or gaps in a garden wall.

Along with David's tips, we also asked some other gardeners for their recommendations, to help us bring some joyful color to our uninspiring garden wall ideas.

Lewisia cotyledon will survive in sunny and shady conditions (Image credit: Alamy)

Celebrity gardener and horticulturalist David Domoney says that Lewisia cotyledon, pictured above, is perfect for planting in between cracks in a wall. Luckily, they can survive in sunny and shady conditions, so are also a good option for north-facing gardens.

Writing on his blog, he says that they will grow 'in full sun or light shade and produce masses of flowers over the summer with colors ranging from purplish pink to orange, yellow and white.'

As long as they have good drainage, David says that they are a low-maintenance plant.

Celebrity gardener David Domoney (Image credit: Alamy)

According to the RHS website, Lewisia cotyledon requires no pruning, so you can leave them be all year round. As for pests, they may be attacked by aphids (find out how to get rid of aphids in our guide), slugs and snails - much like the majority of our gardens.

They can, of course, be grown in pots instead if you love the pink blooms but don't have anywhere to plant them into a wall. See our full guide to container gardening ideas for more inspiration to make a stunning display.

Another option would be purple Campanula, which we absolutely love. The lilac color and delicate flowers sprout up in unexpected places and give the impression of having been there forever.

Campanula would make a pretty addition to your garden walls (Image credit: Alamy)

Keith Julier, director at landscaping company Ecological Landscape, suggests the daisy-like Erigeron karvinskianus (Mexican fleablane.) Native to Mexico and parts of Central America, it flowers throughout the summer, is drought tolerant, and naturally grows in walls.

Seeds supplier Suttons recommends Aubrietas, which have rich, purple tones.

If you have a small garden, a living wall is a brilliant way to add vibrant color to your outdoor area and make the most of vertical space.

We love the wild and natural feel you can create with some delicate flowers growing out of an old stone wall.