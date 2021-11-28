IKEA’s real Christmas tree is the focal point your home needs this festive season

IKEA is synonymous with accessible statements – and Christmas time is no exception. The Swedish powerhouse has just revealed that its real Christmas tree offer will return for its 10th year – and of course, they’re celebrating the staple’s birthday in style.

Despite its rich Nordic aesthetic, the IKEA Christmas tree is only £9, meaning the price of an authentic Christmas tree is a whole lot more accessible. '£9?' We hear you say. Yes, really.

Customers can pick up a real fir tree for £29 before receiving a £20 voucher to use in-store across a wide range of homewares in the year ahead. This is the indoor and outdoor Christmas decor idea you need to know about.

IKEA is increasingly associable with greenery – from their sought-after greenhouses to their affordable potted plants – and this Christmas tree allows you to sign your year off in a similar style. But what types of Christmas tree do they use?

To maximize freshness, IKEA will only source Nordmann fir trees grown in Scotland for their stores located in England and Scotland.

Meanwhile, the IKEA Cardiff store will offer trees grown locally in Wales. The trees come in a variety of sizes, so you can choose one that is sure to stand as a traditional statement in your home and garden.

‘Over the festive season, a beautifully decorated tree can become a focal point of any space,’ says Anna Liakh, Commercial Activities Leader, IKEA UK, and Ireland. ‘We’re really happy to be bringing back IKEA’s real Christmas trees for another year, offering affordable, high-quality trees for customers to enjoy.’

From now to the 23rd December, IKEA will offer a £20 voucher to spend throughout next year – so you can pick up some of the best indoor plants on the market for free. ‘We hope to spread the festive cheer for a few more months to come,’ Anna says.

And, in a nod to sustainability, IKEA adds that customers should recycle their trees after taking down the decorations. If you have the facilities and you know how to compost, your festive purchase now may benefit your garden for months ahead. It’s looking like a merry Christmas and a very happy new year indeed.

You can pick up IKEA's real Christmas tree in-store only.