Lowe’s new decor brand features 2022’s garden must-have

Home improvement store Lowe’s is a go-to when it comes to DIY – but now it’s set to improve your home (and gardens) in more ways than one. The hardware powerhouse has just launched Origin21 – a decor brand that was designed with the trend-seeking millennial in mind.

Aptly named Origin21, the label name pays tribute to 1921 (the year of Lowe’s founding) with a focus on contemporary shapes, hues, and natural materials. The epitome of the collection comes in the shape of their Brennfield egg chair – a wicker statement that will set garden trends this 2022.

Brennfield egg chair |$628 on Lowes

The Brennfield egg chair (above) is described as the best way to unwind – whether that involves listening to your favorite music or garden party planning for the warmer days ahead.

Like all pieces in Origin21, the Brennfield egg chair combines mid-century modern curves with a Scandinavian aesthetic that will reset your patio ideas in time for the sunny season ahead.

Lowe’s praises the chair for its natural-hued wicker and cushions that celebrate some of the most sought-after design trends of the moment. These tones also make it easy to co-ordinate with your best garden furniture and your favorite outdoor furnishings.

‘Origin21 brings fresh modern style, designed to add the finishing touch to any room [or garden],’ says Sarah Dodd, Lowe’s senior vice president of global merchandising.

‘We’re excited to bring Origin21 to our customers, which is just part of our larger goal to offer consumers everything they need to finish their home improvement projects, all at an exceptional value,’ she adds.

While the Brennfield egg chair is set to be a summer staple, there is no reason why it can’t work for your winter garden ideas too. The wicker is designed to weather resistant, while the three-year warranty invites you to bring it into your scheme at the earliest opportunity.

Origin21 products include patio furniture and home décor accents alongside lighting, seasonal, outdoor living, and lawn and garden items. However, the North Carolina-based chain has revealed there are even more product assortment and styles to come. But the best part? The Brennfield egg chair is available now.

If you’re wondering where to shop to update your outdoor seating ideas this season, Lowe’s is a great place to start. We're adding to our cart as we speak.