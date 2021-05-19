5 plants for long summer color: add these to your flowerbeds

Plants that flower throughout the summer are a joy to behold, ensuring there's plenty of vibrant color to enjoy for months on end. Finding varieties that will keep blooming for at least three months is ideal if you want to be sure your flowerbed ideas will look good throughout the warmer months.

Another good idea is to look for varieties that can also be used as cut flowers. It means you'll get to enjoy the stunning blooms in the garden and inside your home too. Perfect!

Take a look at our five suggestions for adding plenty of summer color to your garden.

1. Zinnia

For beautiful vibrant color from July until the end of September, you can't beat eye-catching zinnias. A favorite with butterflies due to their pin-cushion like blooms, this mixed variety is special and the stems strong making them perfect for cutting.

You can sow inside or direct sow (zinnias do well direct sown) from March onwards. The earlier you start them the earlier you’ll get the vibrant color in your garden.

2. Erigeron

If you want to fill your borders with a single bloom then this variety of daisy-like flowers is a perfect choice. It loves to spread so will fill your garden borders with color from May to September.

This variety has a two-toned color that changes from white to rose-pink. Plant with other pink varieties for a cohesive display. They also look great in containers as part of your patio gardening ideas.

3. Cosmos

Cosmos is the gift that keeps on giving during the summer months. Not only is the color a joy, but the more you cut them, the more they grow, making them a great choice if you're searching for the best cutting garden flowers.

This variety is a blend between traditional cosmos and the new ‘cupcakes’ and the result is a unique flower shape like no other. The colors range from pure white to various shades of pink and this mix includes cosmos ‘Cupcakes White’ which was voted RHS garden visitors’ favorite.

4. Geranium

Geranium is a relatively early plant to flower and will start from June to early September. This colorful mix is compact and busy which makes it ideal in decorative patio containers, plus it also works really well for window box ideas.

They are easy to grow and one of the most popular perennials due to their hardiness and reliability. When planted in borders they act as a weed-suppressant due to their spreading nature.

5. Sweet pea

If you've read our guide on how to grow sweet peas, you'll know they are the epitome of country garden style and it’s easy to see why. Oh-so-pretty shades that grow from the base to tips, this heavenly scented flower will be the highlight of your summer garden.

They will flower from June until the end of August and can be used for cutting too. You can grow them alongside a wall or fence, or in pots. They are climbers, so make sure you team them with our climbing plant support ideas to help them grow.