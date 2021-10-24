Porcelain pumpkins are the prettiest fall decorating trend this year

If you want your fall pumpkin display to be extra-chic this year, then you need to check out the exquisite pink pumpkins known as 'Porcelain Doll' or 'Porcelain Princess.' These pumpkins have the most delicate pink color – and they're good for much more than decorating.

Your outdoor Halloween decor ideas don't have to include the ubiquitous giant orange pumpkins. The beautiful 'porcelain' variety is perfect for exploring a different look.

(Image credit: Alice Musbach / Alamy Stock Photo)

Pastels are one of this year's biggest Halloween decor trends, and they also look great for Thanksgiving or more general fall front porch ideas. In the U.S., the pink variety is known as 'Porcelain Doll'. In the UK, it's also known as 'Porcelain Princess' – and seeds are available to buy from Sarah Raven.

How easy are these pumpkins to grow? The answer is – very easy indeed. If you've ever tried to learn how to grow pumpkins, you'll know that they are thirsty plants and hungry feeders, and these are no exception. But they give back, too. Sarah Raven says that last year, these pink pumpkins produced 'more per plant than all our other varieties.' You can expect two to three pumpkins per plant – and although they're a little smaller than traditional orange pumpkins, they will be heavy, up to 20 pounds each.

'Porcelain Princess' pumpkins, Sarah Raven (Image credit: © Jonathan Buckley)

These are small enough to grow as climbers 'over a frame', or you can grow them in the traditional way on the ground. It is important to wait until they are fully ripe before harvesting if you want the signature pale pink color. Sarah also recommends adding in 'plenty of manure' to make sure they thrive.

What's even more amazing about the 'porcelain' pumpkins is that they are great for eating. Sarah praises their flesh, which 'is rich orange, treacly and delicious'. 'Porcelain Doll' pumpkins are known for being extra-sweet, which makes them especially suitable for making pumpkin pie, although they will also make a delicious soup.

Of course, if you're growing your pumpkins from seed, you'll have to wait until next year for your pink harvest. If you want them for decorating this year, in the US, porcelain pumpkins are often sold at Trader Joe's. In the UK, we'd recommend heading to your local garden center or plant nursery to see if they have any.

Alternatively, our pumpkin painting ideas might get you inspired to give your traditional orange pumpkins a pastel update this year.