Roost episode 10: win a £1,000 voucher for Astro at Dusk Lighting

(Image credit: Samsung)

So what exactly is in the episode?

First up, we share our tips for choosing a new freezer.

As the way we cook and shop has changed, so has the household freezer. Where once most could make do with a small in-fridge ice box for the odd pack of peas or fish fingers, many of us enjoy keeping a good range of frozen food in stock, or freezing our leftovers meaning a small freezer compartment just won’t do.

Choosing the best kitchen appliances can be tricky and the idea of an overflow chest freezer in the garage isn’t so appealing in the modern home. So if you are looking to improve your freezer space in the kitchen, we take you through a few things to think about before you buy.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Next up, adding cushions is one of the easiest ways to transform your sofa or bed, whether it’s to complement your existing decor, add a pop of color, or just to get super comfy. And with the right pairings and styling, you’ll help give a room a more polished look.

You could go bold with colors and prints to make a style statement, or opt for different finishes to add a touch of luxury. Basically, you can’t go wrong with adding a cushion or two to tie a color scheme together.

We run you through tips on tying a room together with cushions.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, if you’re interested in adding some new container gardening ideas to your plot, our gardening expert, Teresa Conway, shows us how to arrange a herb planter for the best results.

From choosing the right size pot and the right type of soil to the planting process, we take you through the step-by-step to nailing this small garden idea.

So, put your feet up and get ready to be inspired by Roost episode 10:

(Image credit: Astro at Dusk Lighting)

