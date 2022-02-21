Winter barbecuing trend sees 1 in 10 firing up their grill in October

Garden paint company Cuprinol has noted a winter barbecuing trend sparking in the UK as more of us brave the cold for atmospheric alfresco feasts. As long as you're well prepared with extra fuel, plenty of layers, and perhaps some spicy sauces or warming soups, your best BBQ really doesn't have to hibernate in the garden shed until summer.

Across the pond, Memorial Day is often viewed as the start of barbecue season, but people have been kicking things off earlier on Mother's Day.

Winter barbecuing growing in popularity

'It’s clear Brits are more happy than they have ever been to socialize outdoors,' says Anna Konieczny, Cuprinol Brand Manager. 'It’s a trend kick-started by the pandemic, but one that is set to remain long after it’s gone.'

Winter barbecuing growing in popularity must come down to warmer winters and the trend for outdoor living in general which has been blossoming since 2020. These days, we're better prepared, having kitted out our spaces with fire pits, pergolas, and other outdoor heaters.

Cuprinol's research shows that to ensure our outside spaces are comfortable for all-year dining, we’re also investing more than ever in the best BBQ tools.



The study revealed that lockdowns and restrictions have left us much more willing to spend time outside and return to nature, with half of us now preferring to cook outdoors than in. If you love the idea of hosting out in the yard but aren't sure where to start, there are plenty of inspiring and practical outdoor kitchen ideas to suit your space.

Almost one in ten fired up the BBQ in October, and a hardy two percent used their outdoor grill in February. Plus, a third of us have been making improvements to our outside spaces – spending between £100 and £500.

What's more, 28 percent of people surveyed were even willing to pay up to £1,000 to revamp their outdoor space ready for outdoor get-togethers. The most popular purchases are a new BBQ (16%), followed by a fire pit (14%) and a garden canopy (9%), with seven percent opting for a chiminea, hot tub, or pizza oven.

Will you be embracing the winter barbecue trend? Read our winter grilling tips to help you make the most of it.