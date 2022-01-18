Angela Scanlon reveals she came to this realization working on Your Garden Made Perfect

Hit garden makeover show Your Garden Made Perfect is coming back on February 4th. Expect more virtual reality headsets and more garden designers tussling to bring their unique garden design ideas to life.

Host Angela Scanlon, who you'll recognize from The One Show and Your Home Made Perfect, has shared a key lesson she's learned from working on the show. The Irish TV presenter reveals that working on the second series has simply left her with a newfound appreciation of her own outdoor space.

(Image credit: BBC)

'Honestly, it’s just made me appreciate it more, being lucky enough to have a little patch,' says Angela. The celebrity host has previously shared snaps of her idyllic London garden on Instagram, which looks like the perfect spot to soak up some rays.

She has horizontal fence panels, luscious grass and some retro metal-framed sun loungers with striped cushions. It seems she's singing from the same hymn book as the rest of us, with stylish yet practical outdoor living space ideas slowly overtaking the nation's backyards.

As for the kind of garden she goes for, Angela admits she's 'low-maintenance when it comes to gardening.' She says she'd much prefer a wild and unruly garden 'with flowers sprouting from God knows where,' over a manicured lawn with perfect borders, and neatly trimmed hedges.

(Image credit: BBC/Remarkable TV/Gary Moyes)

Again, her perspective on gardens chimes with the general mood among gardeners, as we add more wildlife garden ideas into our outdoor spaces. Angela also describes the comforting way gardening makes us aware of the changing of the seasons.

'I love watching the garden as the seasons change, it makes you realize we’re all part of the same gig,' she adds. 'That no matter how out of control things feel, some things happen anyway.

'Things die and bloom and all we can do is stand back and marvel. That’s kind of fabulous.'

(Image credit: BBC)

As it gets lighter and the natural world flexes its muscles, we're excited to observe our gardens filling with spring-flowering blooms. Your Garden Made Perfect, starting February 4th at 8pm on BBC Two is sure to bring some garden inspiration.

Do you have a vision for your outdoor space this year?