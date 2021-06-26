Prior to this year, I had never used an inflatable hot tub, so I was excited to try out the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii Hot Tub. This is the second inflatable hot tub I've tested for Gardeningetc, having reviewed the Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki inflatable hot tub in spring. The Helsinki hot tub surprised me in many ways and thoroughly convinced me that inflatable spas can offer a relaxing experience to melt away the stress of the day.

So you can imagine that I jumped at the chance to try another of the best hot tubs from the Bestway inflatable spa line. In the last few weeks, I’ve had a chance to set up and use the the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub on a regular basis and I’m beyond impressed with the construction and features. It just goes to show you that Bestway knows what it's doing when it comes to inflatable hot tubs.

In this review, I’ll break down my experience with setting up the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub, and why it offers more bang for your buck than some other inflatable hot tubs. For more hot tub options, make sure to check out our guide to the best hot tub deals.

Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub: key specifications

Type: inflatable hot tub

inflatable hot tub Size: 71 x 71 x 28 in

71 x 71 x 28 in Weight: 162 lbs

162 lbs Heat range: 40–104ºF

40–104ºF Water capacity: 222 gallons

222 gallons Material: PVC

PVC Volts: 120

120 Fits: 4 people

4 people Number of jets: 60

Setting up the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii Hot Tub

My Bestway Saluspa Hawaii hot tub took six days to arrive to my home after placing the order. It was really heavy to move from my porch to inside my house. (When I received the Helsinki spa, the delivery person had the forethought to leave it on my back porch, so I didn’t have to move the box anywhere).

My parents were in town visiting so they helped me set it up. With a few extra hands, the set up was incredibly easy and quick. The box was quite heavy, and even though it had handles built-in, one of the handles broke and we struggled to move it through my house and onto the back porch. (I should really invest in a dolly…)

Delivery of the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii Hot Tub (Image credit: Alex Temblador)

Before opening the package, we cut a thick tarp to match the hot tub dimensions and laid it out on the concrete of my back patio. Although the hot tub material is quite durable, Bestway suggests placing a tarp down on your patio ideas to protect the underside of the inflatable hot tub.

The first thing I noticed when opening the box is that the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii pump is much bigger than the pump of the Helsinki spa. This may seem counterintuitive because the Hawaii spa is smaller than the Helsinki spa, but I’m guessing it’s because the Hawaii pump has back massager jets and the Helsinki spa does not.

Unboxing of the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii Hot Tub (Image credit: Alex Temblador)

I used the pump and an included tube to air up the spa and the cover. It took about 10 minutes in total. From there, I connected the pump to the hot tub and plugged it into an outdoor outlet. The Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub is a ‘plug n’ play’ spa which means all you have to do is plug it into a 120-volt outlet (inside or outside), fill up the spa with water, and it’s ready to go.

When I filled up the spa with water to the minimum line, the pump said that the temperature was about 76˚F. After placing the cover on top and buckling it down on all sides, I set the temperature to 104˚F. It was about 8:30 pm when we finished setting everything up. By 10:15 am the next morning, the hot tub was at 102˚F. I was too excited to wait to experience the Hawaii spa, so I jumped in before it reached 102˚F.

Filling the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii Hot Tub with water (Image credit: Alex Temblador)

What is the Bestway Saluspa Hawaii hot tub like to use?

Once aired up, I found the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub to be very structurally sound. The outer walls are thick, and I can sit on them without too much give (I’m about 160 lbs). The cover insert was flimsier than I expected, but I really liked that it’s lightweight because it’s easier to remove and place back on. The Hawaii spa lacks any structural seating, but it’s padded on the bottom, so sitting down for 20-30 minutes is comfortable.

The first few times I used the hot tub, I would set it on 104˚F and return eight hours later, only to discover that it was only at 102˚F. I couldn’t figure out why this was happening, but it seemed the third time was the charm, because it heated to 104˚F, and I haven’t had this issue since.

The hot tub advertises that it can fit 4-6 people, but I highly doubt you could fit six average-sized people comfortably in this hot tub. Four or five people is a much sounder option, as long as you’re okay with maneuvering your legs around each other. This doesn’t bother me, but it’s something to think about. I felt extremely comfortable with three people in the hot tub.

Equipped with a massage system and a hydrojet system, the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub offers two different relaxation experiences. The massage system button pushes air through the airjet system, a series of holes that run along the edge of the inside of the hot tub to create an intense number of bubbles. Despite the name, it’s not really a massage but rather a nice ‘bubbly’ feature.

On the other hand, I’m a big fan of the hydrojet system. Once you hit this button, it starts the two jets that are placed in each corner of the hot tub. This offers an actual water massage on your back. Everyone who has joined me in the hot tub loves these jets as much as I do. It’s very soothing to a sore back and makes the inflatable hot tub feel like a luxurious soak.

Enjoying the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii Hot Tub (Image credit: Alex Temblador)

Additional features of the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub

There are a few features of the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub that I think are notable to point out. Because the pump is quite big, you can easily set multiple drinks or even a platter of snacks on top of it to really max out your enjoyment of your hot tub ideas. There are two cup holders, but these seem to be on the small side for some of my cups.

This spa came with two filters. I alternate between the two filters and try to clean the one I’m not using with a water hose every other day. As far as chemicals go, they are necessary to maintaining a clean and healthy spa. I place one Bromine tablet in the chemical dispenser and utilize chemicals that have been suggested to me by a local pool and spa store.

The Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub has a power-saving timer LED that lets you avoid wasting power by setting a time and duration for a heating cycle. Effectively, I can choose when I want the hot tub to start heating and for how long I want it to be heated.

I’ve tried this a few times. The first time, I found it to be a bit confusing. However, I’ve since managed to figure it out. Unfortunately, each time you use this feature, you must reset it again. It’s not too much of a hassle, just something I have to remember each time I get into the hot tub. The effort will be worth it to save on my energy bill.

For instance, the Helsinki Spa added about $60 per month to my electric bill. Although I can swing that, I prefer my electricity bill to not be so high. At this moment, I’m unable to see how the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub will affect my electricity bill.

The power-saving LED comes in very handy! (Image credit: Alex Temblador)

I think my favorite thing about the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub is the fact that it is outfitted with Freeze Shield technology. Most inflatable hot tubs can’t be used in the cold weather (or 42.8˚F and below) because the material will become brittle and eventually break down. Thanks to the Freeze Shield technology, the Hawaii spa can be used mostly year-round. If the temperature dips below 42.8˚F, the spa heater must always remain on, and you’ll need to check the spa occasionally to make sure all is well.

Bestway suggests that users shouldn’t use the spa if the outside temperature dips to 14˚F. And despite having the Freeze Shield technology, the company notes in the instructions that if the spa is used when the weather is below 42.8˚F, it’s best to disassemble and store it as any damage caused by the weather is the responsibility of the owner of the spa.

Since I live in Texas and it doesn’t usually get too cold in the winters here, I think I should be able to use this hot tub year-round.

How does it compare to similar models?

As mentioned, I’ve tested the Bestway Saluspa Helsinki airjet inflatable hot tub spa. Even though the Helsinki is cheaper, larger, and I liked the wood print exterior, I would choose the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub spa in a heartbeat. The Freeze Shield technology and the back massaging jets are a game changer. I didn’t think I’d find the thick walls of the Hawaii spa (the Helsinki has thinner walls) aesthetically pleasing, but they’re growing on me. They feel more structurally sound and don’t seem to require as much airing up as the Helsinki did.

If you want to take your inflatable spa game to the next level, go for the Bestway Maldives Hydrojet Pro. It fits 5-7 people and has extra features like LED lights, built-in seats, and a foot massage system. Although I haven’t tested an inflatable hot tub with seats, I think it would be pretty comfortable.

Thick walls make the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub a sturdier choice (Image credit: Alex Temblador)

Is the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub worth the money?

The Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub doesn’t come cheap. It’s definitely on the high end of the inflatable hot tub market. That said, it does offer a hot tub experience that is more typical of a permanent hot tub – at a better price.

If you specifically want something that’s portable – because you want to take it on vacation or move it between the homes of friends – I would suggest investing in this spa. The Freeze Shield Technology means you can use it much longer than other inflatable spas on the market, which is reason enough to invest in it.

About this review and our reviewer

Alex Temblador is a Dallas-based award-winning author and freelance writer that has covered home, design, architecture, and art in publications like Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Home & Gardens, Dwell, Architectural Digest, Artsy, Neighborhoods.com, Culture Trip, among many others. She recently bought her first home, a green Sears & Roebuck house that's over 100 years old, sits on half an acre of land and features a stunning wraparound porch, original hardwood floors, pocket doors, and a butler pantry. Alex loves to test products for Gardeningetc, Real Homes, and Homes & Gardens buying guides and reviews which has helped to expand the richness of her first-time homeowner life. The Mixed Latinx writer can usually be found working or relaxing in her outdoor spaces.

As with all our reviews, the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii hot tub was tested first-hand in Alex’s backyard, using it just as you would so you know exactly what you are buying. The products are given to us free of charge and we test them for as long as possible before sending them back to the brand unless we are able to keep it as we are with this hot tub. This means that we can continue to use the product which gives us the opportunity to return to our reviews for updating, so you can keep up-to-date with how it's fared over a period of time.

