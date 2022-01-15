I’ve always wanted a yard full of trees and that’s exactly what I got when I bought my first home. I have 15 trees, all of which require pruning and trimming on occasion. I’m lucky in that my dad has helped me with my yard maintenance for the last two years, but there are times when he’s not available. I want to be able to do it all by myself.

To manage my trees, I needed another yard tool in my arsenal – a pole saw. I have one of the best hedge trimmers, but this can only tackle shrubs and anything within reach, so trees were becoming a nightmare to prune. Thank goodness I had a chance to try the Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw. Pole saws are essentially chain saws on the end of a pole, which can be used to prune and trim trees, tall bushes, or any other greenery out of reach.

It might have taken me some time to figure out how to use the Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw, but with a bit of help, I’m well on my way to becoming a pole saw pro. Read on to see exactly how I fared using the Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw on my yard full of trees.

Troy-Bilt TB25PS pole saw: key specifications

Power: Gas

Gas Kickback bar: 8-inch low

8-inch low Gas tank: 25 cc

25 cc Pole length: 7 feet (with 26-inch removable extender section)

7 feet (with 26-inch removable extender section) Max reach: 12 feet

12 feet Weight: 8 inches

8 inches Warranty: 13.8 lbs

13.8 lbs Bar oiler: Automatic

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

Setting up the Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw

The Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw arrived in a long box. After connecting the three pieces of the pole together and attaching the strap, I adjusted the handle to a position I liked.

I mixed the included 2-cycle engine oil with a gallon of gas and put it in the gas tank. The pole saw came with a bottle of premium chain, bar, and sprocket oil, which I poured into the chain oil reservoir. Troy-Bilt included a small tool to loosen and tighten a screw at the top of the saw which releases oil onto the chain. I loosened it slightly counterclockwise to allow oil to automatically flow.

According to the instructions, I needed to adjust the chain before using it for the first time. To do that, I had to loosen two bolts on the bar cover and use a screwdriver to loosen the chain tensioning screw. After loosening it, I tightened it until the chain was firm, but not too tight, on the guide bar. I hoped this would be good enough. The instructions noted that the new chain would need to be readjusted the first five times I used the pole saw. This is normal as the chain breaks in.

Setting up the Troy-Bilt TB25PS took longer than I would have liked. This was probably because of my lack of confidence and practice with using a pole saw. If you know what you’re doing with a pole saw, I see no reason why the setup process wouldn’t take between 10–15 minutes to complete.

For a manual pruning solution, see the best hand saw

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

What is the Troy-Bilt TB25PS pole saw like to use?

Starting the Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw is a multi-step process. First, I put the strap over my shoulder and then I pressed the primer bulb 10 times. Yes – 10 times! Then I flipped the choke lever clockwise (or to the left) and pulled on the starter rope until it started. Sometimes it took up to 12 pulls to get the Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw to start; other times, it took 8 pulls. This might have been because I tested the pole saw in November and December (in Texas, mind you) when the weather at night dipped to the 50s and 60s and the daytime weather was in the 60s and high 70s. I’d be curious to see how easy it starts in the summer.

Once the machine roared to life, I let the engine idle for 30 seconds before I picked up the pole saw and walked to the tree I needed to trim.

The first time I used the pole saw, I included the extension section so that the entire pole saw was 7-foot in length. I wanted to see just how high I could cut. When I found a dead 1-inch branch that I wanted to cut, I gripped the throttle and the chain spun on the guide bar, cutting through the branch quickly and efficiently.

As I moved up to two- and three-inch branches, I’ll admit that the 7-foot pole saw wasn’t easy to handle. I had to maneuver the pole saw upwards and keep it steady as I cut, all the while, the engine vibrated. Handling the pole saw was difficult for me, and my arms and shoulders got tired very quickly.

I hadn’t cut but four branches when I noticed that the chain had come off the guide bar. I put the pole saw down and pressed the on/off button above the throttle. The machine turned off and I let it rest for a little while.

When the pole saw had cooled down, I went to work trying to fix the chain on the guide bar, but no matter what I did, I couldn’t seem to get it tight enough. The bottom part of the chain drooped. I felt out of my element and couldn’t figure out how to fix it, so I waited until my dad could help me.

I’m glad I sought help from someone who knows how to use a pole saw. The Troy-Bilt instructions are pretty thorough, but my dad quickly surmised that the chain had come off the guide bar. I wasn’t able to see that had happened until we took off the bar cover. He guided me on how to put it back on the guide bar and then gave me some tips on tightening the chain and doing maintenance on the pole saw in the future.

After my dad helped me to put the chain back on, I removed the pole extender and went back into the yard to cut some dead branches. Without the pole extender, the pole saw was a little over 5 feet in length, which allowed me to handle the pole saw much better. Of course, I couldn’t reach branches higher than 10 feet, but that was just fine as I was more focused on getting a feel for how to use the pole saw properly.

With the Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw, I’ve been able to cut through some pretty thick branches. I think the thickest branch I’ve cut through was about five-inches in diameter. This is not to say that I couldn’t cut through thicker branches. I think I could, but it takes some patience and finesse. I don’t want to ruin the chain trying to cut through something that should be cut with a large chain saw, rather than a pole saw. Overall, I’m impressed with the pole saw and feel much more capable now that I’ve learned how to use it.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

Notable features of the Troy-Bilt TB25PS pole saw

There are a few important features to the Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw. It’s equipped with an auto oiler to keep your chain well oiled at all times. The 8-inch low kickback bar helps to cut through limbs and prevents the tip of the saw from touching the branches. If it touched the branches, the pole saw could ‘kickback’ creating a safety risk. The kickback bar prevents that from happening.

Beyond a two-year limited warranty, the only other notable thing about the pole saw is that it accepts TrimmerPlus attachments. What does this mean? It means that you can exchange the pole saw with other Troy-Bilt attachments such as a brushcutter, edger, cultivator, line cutting head, high-performance blower, and hedge trimmer. This means you can adapt it to do things like pruning shrubs or cutting back overgrowth.

You’d have to buy these attachments separately. They cost between $79–$110, but once they arrive at your house, all you do is click them into place on the pole. Rather than have a cluttered garage or shed with seven different yard tools, you have one pole, seven attachments, and a lot more space.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

How does the Troy-Bilt TB25PS pole saw rate online?

The Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw has 17 reviews on the Troy-Bilt website that result in a 4.8-star rating (out of five). On Home Depot’s website, 53 people have reviewed the pole saw which has resulted in 91 percent of customers recommending it.

Like me, some reviewers noted that it can take some time to start the pole saw – even during warmer months. I also noticed that other women had difficulty using the pole saw with the extender. They noted the length added some weight to the pole saw – which makes sense. Most women are less than six feet in height, and with the extender, the pole saw is seven feet long which can be difficult to handle.

How does the Troy-Bilt TB25PS pole saw compare to similar models?

I haven’t tested other pole saws, but there plenty with comparable features. The ECHO PPF-225 is similar in most respects though it has a 10-inch bar (rather than the Troy-Bilt 8-inch) and a fixed shaft that’s 7.8 feet long with a 3-foot extender if you need it. With the extender, you’d be able to reach three more feet with the ECHO than with the Troy-Bilt. Remember, this will make it heavier to use so keep that in mind before you buy. The biggest drawback of the ECHO pole saw is that it’s $200 more expensive than the Troy-Bilt.

What sets the Troy-Bilt pole saw apart from the rest of the pole saws on the market is the attachment capabilities. Milwaukee offers something similar with their M18 FUEL Pole Saw Kit. In addition to the 10-inch Oregon bar and chain with an automatic oiler, the pole saw comes with a 20-inch hedge trimmer blade that can cut through 1-inch branches. It’s also compatible with an edger and string trimmer attachment, though those aren’t included in the package.

If you bought the Troy-Bilt hedge trimmer attachment in addition to the pole saw, it would cost you about $330. The Milwaukee combo package is $559. That’s pretty expensive, though this may be because the Milwaukee is battery-powered (whereas the Troy-Bilt is gas powered) and has an articulating head that offers 270-degree blade rotation and 13 different operating positions.

(Image credit: Alex Temblador)

Should you buy the Troy-Bilt TB25PS pole saw?

The Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw is a smart buy, especially since it’s much cheaper than other gas-powered pole saws on the market. Depending on your height, you can reach branches that are 12 feet high with the extender in place. Once you get the hang of how to tighten the chain and do the multi-step startup process, it’s not a very complicated machine (no matter how intimidating it seemed to me at the beginning). I was happy to see that the saw cuts through thick branches evenly and swiftly.

Tack on the fact that you can buy additional attachments from Troy-Bilt, like a hedge trimmer or a leaf blower, and this is a great, versatile product to have on hand.

About this review, and our reviewer

Alex Temblador is a Dallas-based award-winning author and freelance writer that has covered home, design, architecture, and art in publications like Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Home & Gardens, Dwell, Architectural Digest, Artsy, Neighborhoods.com, Culture Trip, among many others. She recently bought her first home, a green Sears & Roebuck house that's over 100 years old, sits on half an acre of land and features a stunning wraparound porch, original hardwood floors, pocket doors, and a butler pantry. Alex loves to test products for Gardeningetc, Real Homes, and Homes & Gardens buying guides and reviews which has helped to expand the richness of her first-time homeowner life. The Mixed Latinx writer can usually be found working or relaxing in her outdoor spaces.

As with all our reviews, the Troy-Bilt TB25PS Pole Saw was tested first-hand in Alex’s backyard, using it just as you would so you know exactly what you are buying. The products are given to us free of charge and we test them for as long as possible before sending them back to the brand unless we are able to keep it. This means that we can continue to use the product which gives us the opportunity to return to our reviews for updating, so you can keep up-to-date with how it's fared over a period of time.