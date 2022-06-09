Best bird feeders: 8 stylish buys to attract feathered friends

Bring wild birds into your garden with our pick of the best bird feeders. Whether you’re looking for a compact bird feeder for your small garden, one within budget or perhaps even something that's approved by the RSPB, you’re sure to have beautiful birds flying in, and returning to your garden, with these beautiful bird feeders.

Available in all shapes and sizes, choosing the right bird feeder for your garden will make all the difference when it comes to attracting the most amount of birds to your garden. From window bird feeders to bird feeders for a pole and hanging bird feeders, certain types will appeal to specific birds. And to control who enters your outdoor space, there are anti-squirrel bird feeders to keep critters at bay.

What’s more, you probably want a bird feeder that is not only practical but also stylish. One part of making your garden more appealing, to both the human eye and from a bird’s eye view, is having garden accessories that will complement your lawn, patio or plants. Be it a glass bird feeder or one made from ceramic, there are options to suit all styles.

Thinking of inviting more wildlife into your garden? Take a read of our wildlife garden ideas for ways to turn your outside into a nature-friendly space.

The best bird feeders for your garden



(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Eva Solo Window Bird Feeder Our favourite bird feeder Specifications Type : Suction window bird feeder Material : Glass Size : ‎H14.5 x W14.5 x D5.5 cm Reasons to buy + Great for petite gardens + Perfect for small birds + Barely there design Reasons to avoid - Most expensive on this list

Whether your garden is just a balcony or a micro patio, you can easily feed the birds with this neat design. This feeder goes on your window and is made from glass, rubber and stainless steel, so you’ll get an unimpeded view of your visitors. With space for small birds only so that they feel safe while feeding, all while looking smart in your outdoor space.

The design is barely there, so as well as leaving the focus on your avian snackers, it will complement a contemporary garden design. It is the most expensive on our list, but given it's sleek look, that's also easy to clean, we think it's a worthy investment for your feathery friends.

(Image credit: B&Q)

2. Peckish Secret garden Steel Seed Squirrel proof Bird feeder The best squirrel-proof bird feeder Specifications Type : Hanging bird feeder Material : Steel Size : H34 x W26 x D20 cm Reasons to buy + Great for small birds + Ideal for any size garden + Durable yet stylish lantern design + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Need a tree or pole to hang from.

If the squirrels and the magpies have been getting the lion’s share, then you can protect the smaller birds’ supply with this affordable feeder. Its steel design allows small birds to eat because they can access the inner feeder while big birds and squirrels can’t.

You’ll be able to see when this feeder needs filling thanks to the transparent central section – and the birds will be able to see there’s food for them. Practical but also stylish in a classic lantern design, hang this feeder from a tree or place it in a high spot where the birds won’t be disturbed.

(Image credit: Trouva )

3. Trouva Bird Silo The best bird feeder for small birds Specifications Type : Hanging stilo bird feeder Material : 100% recycled plastic Size : W17.7 x H23 cm Reasons to buy + Sleek, minimalist design + Great for birds who feed vertically Reasons to avoid - More expensive - Need a tree or pole to hang from

This very attractive bird feeder comes in two colourways: terracotta and green. It's impressively made using 100 per cent recycled plastics, and its unique design will attract anything from chickadees to blue tits, titmice, nuthatches, finches and woodpeckers.

Lift the top cone, pour in your seed, and watch this feeder fill from the bottom up. It's certainly unique and could easily become a focal point of a corner of your garden. Guests will be sure to comment.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Window Bird House Feeder by Nature Anywhere The best window bird feeder Specifications Type : Window bird feeder Material : Plastic Size : D11 x W25 x H25 cm Reasons to buy + Best for small birds + Great for any size garden + Clear design to see the birds + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Made from plastic

The ultra-modern yet simple Nature Anywhere Bird Feeder is the best window bird feeder to see birds from just about, well, anywhere. Whether you have a balcony, patio or even a large garden, mount it on your window using the strong suction tabs for clear sight of your feathered visitors. If you have cats, they'll especially love the view. The see-through design also allows you to keep tabs on when you're running low on food.

It's made from plastic (unfortunately), and is shaped like a tiny house with a handy removable feed tray that's easy to replenish and easy to clean. Birds can easily sit in here – or on the side of the feeder. Clever and effective for you and your birds to enjoy.

(Image credit: birdfood.co.uk)

5. Patio Feeding Pole System The best pole bird feeder Specifications Type : Pole bird feeder Material : Metal Size : H203 x W76 cm Reasons to buy + Great for attracting all birds + Best for patio + Pole design for multiple feeding sources Reasons to avoid - Need to purchase additional feeders - More expensive

This best pole bird feeder allows you to put out a variety of foods and feeders at one time, helping you attract more types of birds into your garden. Consisting of three parts including one bath and one feeding tray, this feeder, whilst big is easy to assemble. You're probably wanting to make the most of the pole system though, so you'll need to buy additional feeders to hang on the hooked arms, if so.

No matter your garden style, the metal pole design with a sturdy base will sit comfortably on grass as much as it will on a patio or terrace. It's also lightweight to move around from lawn to concreate, making it a versatile bird feeder choice, in every single way.

(Image credit: National Trust )

6. National Trust Vierno Diner Feeder The best hanging bird feeder Specifications Type : Hanging bird feeder Material : Ceramic Size : W14 x H12 x D12 cm Reasons to buy + Great for a variety of birds + Super inexpensive + Great gift Reasons to avoid - Not frost resistant - Need a tree or pole to hang from.

An elegant bird feeder that's best to hang from a tree, branch or pole will add a decorative touch to your garden. Perfect for providing seed mixes or suet palettes to a variety of birds, it's a stylish way to attract the prettiest of birds too. It's not frost resistant mind, so best to keep it for warmer weather use.

Still, this bird feeder with a difference comes beautifully packaged in National Trust branding, and every purchase from the range contributes to their conservation projects to support wildlife. At a more than affordable price, what better gift for nature lovers than this hanging bird feeder?

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Swing Seat Bird Feeder - Bird Table The best bird table feeder Specifications Type : Bird table feeder Material : Wood Size : D15 x W24 x H18 cm Reasons to buy + Ideal for a variety of gardens + Charming wood bench design + Super inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Not best for larger birds

Featuring a robust bird-size bench with hanging ropes and armrests, let the birds take a rest too on this charming swing seat bird feeder. The swinging nature may be a little awkward for large birds to approach, but several small birds can easily meet and eat at this table style feeder. To make it accessible for larger birds, simply mount the bench to a fence or wall instead.

Made of heavy-duty timber, that's weatherproof, you can keep it outside all year round without fear of rotting, and you could even stain or paint the wood in a colour to match or stand out in your garden.

(Image credit: RSPB )

8. RSPB Ultimate easy-clean® bird seed feeder The best durable bird feeder Specifications Type : Hanging seed bird feeder Material : Polycarbonate Size : H49 cm Reasons to buy + Best for small birds + RSPB approved + Great value for money Reasons to avoid - Not great for larger birds - Need a tree or pole to hang from.

If it’s finches, and other small birds like siskin and redpoll you’d like to see in your garden, tempt them with this RSPB-approved feeder. With four ports in an easy-to-grip design, and big enough to store 1 litre of seed, there's no doubt birds will keep coming back for more.

The base of the design snaps off ready for refilling and the tube is easy to rinse out. The feeder itself is made from plastic that’s UV resistant to avoid cracking or discolouring from the sun, and with made from durable zinc alloy, this bird feeder won't be easily destroyed by squirrels or parakeets. Simple yet classic, just suspend the feeder from its stainless-steel hook and watch the birds fly in.

How to choose a bird feeder?

Wondering how to attract birds into your garden? Birds have preferences when it comes to how they feed and what they feed on, so which feeder you choose will effect the types of birds that come to visit. You may have design preferences too. If you've got a smaller garden, a large standing pole feeder won't do, and if you're wanting a feeder to add a pop of fun to your garden, don't choose one that would blend in.

To nourish small birds like finches, tits and siskins, go for a seed feeder. If it’s the niger seeds loved by goldfinches and others, you’ll need a specially designed feeder such as a stilo that's suited to small seed. Bird feeders that are designed to hold peanuts, like table feeders or hanging feeders tends to attract woodpeckers and nuthatches as well as other smaller birds. If you like the idea of feeding suet – which is energy-dense and particularly vital in winter months for birds – you’ll need a feeder large enough for pellets, balls or blocks.

Material and size

Bird feeders are generally made from metal or plastic, where both are weather-resistant and durable for the winter months. Still, metal stands up better to squirrels who like to pinch bird food, potentially breaking a bird feeder in the process. If this is a problem, it could be worth reading our guide on how to get rid of squirrels.

Also, ensure the size of the bird feeder is suitable for the space you have outside. If you have a petite garden space with little room for a large standing pole feeder, then a simple glass window bird feeder may be best to suction onto your patio doors or windows. This is also a great option if you don't have a tree, brand or pole for the usual hanging bird feeders.

How we chose these bird feeders

These best bird feeders may not have been tested or tried out by the birds in our gardens, but they have been selected based on their top reviews and best-selling qualities.

We've also ensured these are the best of each type and style, so there will be an option for everyone, and every type of bird. Because all of our gardens, outdoor spaces and friends that come to visit differ.

You might be trying to keep your local wildlife from vacating your area, or you may be looking to attract new breeds? A small feeder for your patio, or a large one to bring as many birds as possible? Wanting to invest, or pick up a budget-friendly buy? For whatever reason you're wanting to add bird feeder to your garden, there's one that will meet your criteria.

Where to buy a bird feeder?

If none of the above suited your style and practicality needs, then you can shop for more best bird feeders through the retailers listed below.