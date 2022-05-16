The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022: what to expect from this year's event

The world-famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show is set to return to its regular spring slot for 2022 after last year's event was held in autumn due to Covid-19. Designers are currently making their final preparations for the highly anticipated show, which will take place from 24 – 28 May 2022.

The event will showcase all the usual cutting-edge garden design ideas and fabulous floral displays, as well as the best gardening-related shopping around. As is traditional, the show takes place on the spectacular grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

The RHS promises that this year's event will have the 'most naturalistic feel in recent years' with hedgerows, woodlands, and wildflower meadows taking centre stage in many of the gardens on display.

'We can't wait to see the return of a spring RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2022 and welcome our visitors back after a two-year wait,' says Helena Pettit, RHS Director of Gardens & Shows. 'The show is jam-packed with stunning gardens and inspirational displays and with an abundance of wildlife-friendly planting, we won't be the only ones buzzing!'

We've rounded up all the info you need to know about the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 below – from what you can expect to see to how to buy tickets. It's time to put this must-visit event in your diary!

Finding Our Way: An NHS Tribute Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021 (Image credit: Jacky Hobbs/Future)

When is the Chelsea Flower Show 2022?

The Chelsea Flower Show takes place from 24 – 28 May 2022.

24 – 25 May, RHS members only, 8am – 8pm

26 – 27 May, RHS members and non-members, 8am – 8pm

28 May, RHS members and non-members, 8am – 5.30pm

A display of alliums in the Great Pavilion at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Image credit: RHS/Suzanne Plunkett)

Where is the Chelsea Flower Show located?

The Royal Hospital Chelsea in London is home to the iconic Chelsea Pensioners and, for one week only in May, is also home to the world-famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The full address is:

London Gate

Royal Hospital Road

Royal Hospital Chelsea

London

SW3 4SR

Guangzhou China: Guangzhou Garden, winner of Best Show Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show 2021 (Image credit: RHS/Neil Hepworth)

How do you buy tickets for the Chelsea Flower Show 2022?

Whether you’re after modern garden ideas or cottage garden ideas, you can find all the inspiration you need and more at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online via the RHS website.

Chelsea Flower Show 2022: what to expect

If you're on the lookout for inspiration for your outdoor space, whether that's for new landscaping ideas or planting suggestions, the Chelsea Flower Show 2022 promises to deliver, encouraging you to look beyond the beautiful gardens and plants on display and make more considered plant choices in your own plot.

In terms of top trends, we expect to see lots of laid-back planting schemes that celebrate the concept of rewilding. By using a variety of native species that haven't been seen previously at Chelsea, the aim of many designers will be to illustrate how any green space can easily be transformed into a wildlife-friendly haven.

'Hawthorn will feature prominently alongside other woodland trees and shrubs including hazel, crab apple, weeping willow, and hornbeam,' says the RHS. 'Visitors can expect to see swathes of green speckled with whites, creams, and pinks throughout the show. Wild plants such as nettles, cow parsley, poppies, and nectar-rich buttercups will add to the pastel colour palette and continue the wildlife-friendly, naturalistic theme.'

The RHS adds that other themes you can expect to see at the 2022 event include sustainable gardens, climate change, and the mental, physical and social benefits of gardens, as well as a celebration of institutions such as the RNLI and the RAF.

Steps in the Bodmin Jail: 60° East garden, designed by Ekaterina Zasukhina with Carly Kershaw at Chelsea Flower show 2021 (Image credit: Jacky Hobbs/Future)

Confirmed Show Gardens for the Chelsea Flower Show 2022

The main Show Gardens are always a highlight of any Chelsea Flower Show and the confirmed line-up for 2022 promises to deliver an abundance of ideas.

'The Meta Garden: Growing the Future', designed by Joe Perkins, will feature almost 3,000 plants and trees. Exploring the garden is intended to be an immersive experience, with an emphasis on the strong connection between plants and fungi in our woodland ecosystems. The space will include a complex pavilion structure inspired by the interaction between the mycorrhizal network and its host tree's roots.



Meanwhile, Howard and Hugh Miller will be designing a space with Alder Hey Children's Charity. Their chosen colour scheme of white, pink, and cream is inspired by the stunning spring tones of apple blossom, and the garden aims to encapsulate the magic of discovery inherent to foraging. It will include herbs, species-rich hedgerows, and orchard-meadow planting.

In light of the increasing awareness of gardening for mental health and the benefits it can offer, we are also excited to see Andy Sturgeon's 'The Mind Garden'. This plot will feature contemporary, sculptural walls, drifts of planting, and tranquil water features.

And for those who are a fan of William Morris' work – an influential designer of the Victorian era – the 'Morris & Co.' garden is sure to be a highlight. Designed by Ruth Willmott, it reimagines two of Morris' iconic patterns throughout the landscaping. Expect to see lots of cottage garden planting and a predominant colour scheme of earthy reds, apricots, and blues.

There will be plenty more to see, too. The full list of Show Gardens is as follows:

Alder Hey Urban Foraging Station, designed by Howard Miller and Hugh Miller

MEDITE SMARTPLY Building the Future, designed by Sarah Eberle

St Mungo's Putting Down Roots Garden, designed by Cityscapes (Darryl Moore & Adolfo Harrison)

Brewin Dolphin Garden, designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes

The RNLI Garden, designed by Chris Beardshaw

Morris & Co., designed by Ruth Willmott

'The Meta Garden: Growing the Future', designed by Joe Perkins

The Perennial Garden 'With Love', designed by Richard Miers

The New Blue Peter Garden – Discover Soil, by designer Juliet Sargeant

The RAF Benevolent Fund Garden, designed by John Everiss

A Rewilding Britain Landscape, by Lulu Urquhart and Adam Hunt

The Mind Garden, designed by Andy Sturgeon

Hands Off Mangrove by Grow2Know, designed by Tayshan Hayden-Smith and Danny Clarke

'The M&G Garden', designed by Harris Bugg Studio, featured a sculpture made from repurposed metal pipes (RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021) (Image credit: RHS/Neil Hepworth)

Confirmed Sanctuary Gardens for the Chelsea Flower Show 2022

The smaller Sanctuary Gardens are also set to impress at this year's show.

'A Garden Sanctuary by Hamptons', designed by Tony Woods, will feature plenty of plants for pollinators and pine and birch trees. At its heart will be a sculptural, carbon-neutral garden cabin, built with charred timber and inspired by Japanese design.

We are also looking forward to visiting the 'Circle of Life' garden, designed by Yoshihiro Tamura. It aims to depict our journeys through life, with different coloured planting used to represent different emotions and a Japanese water wheel symbolising the passing of time.

As well as these, John Warland's 'The Plantman's Ice Garden' is sure to spark conversation. Featuring a giant, melting, monolithic ice cube, it aims to remind us of the perils of global warming our planet currently faces.

And there will be lots more to explore – here are the confirmed Sanctuary Gardens you'll find in this exciting area:

The SSAFA Garden, supported by CCLA and designed by Amanda Waring

A Swiss Sanctuary, by Lilly Gomm

The Place2Be Securing Tomorrow Garden, designed by Jamie Butterworth

ZEN Garden, designed by Ishihara Kazuyuki

Circle of Life, by Yoshihiro Tamura

The Body Shop Garden, designed by Jennifer Hirsch

A Garden Sanctuary by Hamptons, designed by Tony Woods

Out of the Shadows, designed by Kate Gould

The Boodles Travel Garden, designed by Tom Hoblyn

Kingston Maurward The Space Within Garden, by Michelle Brown

The Stitcher's Garden, designed by Frederic Whyte

The Plantman's Ice Garden, designed by John Warland

The Boodles Secret Garden designed by Thomas Hoblyn at Chelsea Flower Show 2021 (Image credit: RHS/Sarah Cuttle)

Confirmed Balcony and Container Gardens for the Chelsea Flower Show 2022

Following their popularity last year, Balcony and Container Gardens will be back for the 2022 show. These gardens aim to demonstrate that any space, no matter how small, can be turned into a garden paradise, as explains the RHS. Perfect if you're on the lookout for small garden ideas.

The following Balcony Gardens have been confirmed:

The Blue Garden, designed by Tom Wilkes-Rios

The Cirrus Garden, designed by Jason Williams

The Potting Balcony Garden, sponsored by Viking, designed by William Murray

Jay Day, designed by Flock Party (Alison Orellana Malouf, Su-Yeon Angela Choi)

'Sky Sanctuary' designed by Michael Coley, at Chelsea Flower Show 2021 (Image credit: RHS/Sarah Cuttle)

And if you're after inspiration for new container gardening ideas, you'll find plenty in the Container Gardens.

We love the sound of Ann Treneman's 'Wild Kitchen Garden', which will champion growing vegetables in pots within small urban settings. Meanwhile, 'The Still Garden', intended to evoke an immersive, secluded, and still atmosphere, is inspired by Scotland with plenty of plants that thrive across the Highlands and Islands.

Here's the full list of what to expect:

Wild Kitchen Garden, designed by Ann Treneman

The Enchanted Rain Garden, designed by Bea Tann

The Still Garden, designed by Jane Porter

Mandala, Meditation and Mindfulness Garden, designed by Nikki Hollier

A Mediterranean Reflection, designed by Tanya K Wilson and Johanna Norlin

The 'Pop Street Garden' by John McPherson – a container garden at Chelsea Flower Show 2021 (Image credit: Jacky Hobbs/Future)

Learn something new with workshops, talks, demonstrations, garden advice from the experts, and more

There's more to the Chelsea Flower Show than just the gardens. There are also live demonstrations, workshops, talks, and plenty of opportunities for shopping.

As always, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show's Great Pavilion will be awash with colour and scent. This year, it will host over 80 exhibits and will include the launch of 27 new plant varieties. Some of the world's finest growers and nurseries are returning to the event, including David Austin Roses with their Jubilee-themed display, alongside many first-time exhibitors. Expect plenty of stunning displays, plants for sale, and expert advice.

You can also marvel at science in The Discovery Zone, which champions the latest exciting innovations and research from the world of horticulture. Explore interactive displays and exhibits in this dedicated space in the Great Pavilion.

The RHS Gardening Advice team of experts will be located in the centre of the Great Pavilion. They suggest you bring photographs of your plant problems rather than live plant material if you are looking for specific answers to growing concerns.

And, if you're looking for new indoor garden ideas, then the Houseplant Studios are a must-visit, promising lots of beautiful, sensory displays to inspire. There will also be a daily plant clinic to help you give the best indoor plants the best care.

The Pavilion at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show will be full of plant stands and flower displays (Image credit: RHS/Georgi Mabee)

Refuel with delicious food and drink

A wide array of refreshments is an important factor for every great day out, and at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022, there promises to be something for everyone.

There will be a range of bookable catering facilities at the show, including three-course meals, seafood platters, and afternoon tea.

There will also be a selection of hot and cold food and drink outlets around the showground. Cafes, food courts, and picnic areas are perfect for a quick bite to eat.

Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options will be available at the pre-bookable restaurants and also from the outlets.

There will be plenty on offer for hungry visitors at Chelsea Flower Show (Image credit: RHS/Georgi Mabee)

Shop beautiful plants, garden accessories, gifts and more

Both in the Great Pavilion and dotted all around the showground, you'll find a range of exhibitors selling plants and innovative horticultural-themed products.

Each exhibitor at the show is hand-picked and together, will offer a fabulous shopping experience. From garden tools, buildings, and seating to jewellery, textiles, and new plant varieties for your own flower bed ideas, there will be something to tempt everyone.

Shopping at the Chelsea Flower Show (Image credit: RHS/Georgi Mabee)

How to travel to the Chelsea Flower Show 2022

Most visitors travel to the show by tube, bus or train. However, you may prefer to travel via coach, or car (you can pre-book parking with your tickets).

You are advised to check Government guidance on transport closer to the date of your visit.



Travel by bus

Bus numbers 11, 137, 211, 360, 170, 44 and 452 stop closest to the showground, while bus numbers 19, 22, 319 and C1 stop at Sloane Square.

Please note that the 360 bus will not be stopping at bus stop 'CH' at the Bull Ring Gate, Chelsea Embankment. This bus stop is suspended during RHS Chelsea Flower Show week.

Travel by tube

Sloane Square tube station (on the District and Circle Lines) is a 10-minute walk from the showground.

Travel by train

London Victoria is the closest train station to the show. For information on rail services, visit the National Rail website.

For more information on how to get to the showground by public transport, go to the Transport for London Journey Planner.

Cycling

Cycle racks are available at Burton's Court Car Park, opposite the London Gate entrance (postcode SW3 4SR).

Parking

Public parking is available in Battersea Park and must be pre-booked with your tickets. Battersea Park is located outside the Transport for London congestion zone and is approximately a 20-minute walk from the show.

Alternatively, a park & ride service is available, the cost of which is included in the parking charge; buses, including a mobility bus, operate at frequent intervals between Battersea Park and the showground’s Bull Ring Gate entrance.

Sat nav

If you're parking at Battersea Park and using a sat nav, please use the postcode SW11 4BY. This will take you straight to the Rosary Gate entrance.

River services

You can arrive by river with Uber Boat by Thames Clippers to Cadogan Pier or Battersea Power Station. The RB6 route serves both piers but weekdays only during morning and afternoon peak times. Battersea Power Station can be reached seven days a week with the RB1, RB2 or RB6.

The pier is approximately a 15-minute walk from the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Coach parking

Coach parking is available at Battersea Park:

Battersea Park

London

SW11 4NJ



A permit is required to drop off coach passengers. Please email Chelsea Coaches to arrange this.