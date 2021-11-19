How to make a succulent wreath in 5 simple steps

This idea for how to make a succulent wreath will give your home decor a unique touch. This beautiful living wreath is very simple to make and there's a bonus in that it will look good long after Christmas is over too.

This succulent wreath is a beautiful and versatile alternative to a traditional wreath, and it’s so easy to do. As well as hanging it up on your door or wall this wreath will also look fabulous laid flat as a centerpiece on your festive table. It makes a stunning party piece.

In the same way there are lots of types of Christmas tree to choose from to suit your home and decor, there's a huge range of succulents available too for your festive wreath. The trend for succulents is still big news, so look for a combination that is pleasing in terms of shapes, colors and textures. A good place to start is by checking out common succulent varieties that are widely available like echeveria, sedum, sempervivum and aeonium.

Learn how to make a succulent wreath for a modern festive touch

This modern take on Christmas wreath ideas is a beautiful way to give your festive decor a more contemporary look. What's more, it's easier than you might think to learn how to make a succulent wreath thanks to our easy step-by-step guide.

With special thanks to CICO Books for sharing this plant project from The Winter Garden by Emma Hardy, available at Amazon.

You will need:

Moss (available from florist)

Wire wreath base, 35cm in diameter (available at Amazon)

Potting compost

Copper wire

Selection of small succulent plants

Stiff floristry wire

Wire cutters

(Image credit: Debbie Patterson/CICO Books)

1. Get the moss ready

(Image credit: Debbie Patterson/CICO Books)

It’s easier to work with moss that is a little damp so if yours is on the dry side give it a light mist with a water spray.

Tear the moss into pieces and lay them in a ring shape slightly larger than the wire wreath base, root side up, on the table. Lay the wire wreath base on top of the moss.

2. Wire things in place

(Image credit: Debbie Patterson/CICO Books)

Place handfuls of potting compost on the wire wreath base. Gather up the moss to cover the base and potting compost completely, wrapping copper wire around it to hold it in place.

3. Make a hanger

(Image credit: Debbie Patterson/CICO Books)

Using a sharp pair of florist’s scissors or secateurs, cut a length of copper wire about 50cm long and fold it in half.

Wrap it around what will be the top of the wreath, twisting it around itself to form a loop to act as a hanger.

4. Start adding plants

(Image credit: Debbie Patterson/CICO Books)

Gently pull florets and sections of the succulents from their main plants, keeping the roots intact.

Cut the floristry wire into lengths of about 4 inches (10cm) and bend them in half to form a 'U' shape.

Dig a small hole in the moss with your finger and lay the plant in it, securing it in place by pushing a bent wire around the base of it. This will be easier with some succulents than others, but judge each one individually, adding an additional wire if you need to.

5. Build up your design

(Image credit: Debbie Patterson/CICO Books)

Work around the wreath, adding more plants and varying the shapes and colors to form an attractive arrangement for your Christmas porch decor. Leave little gaps between plants so they will have room to grow and fill the space.

Check that all the plants, the potting compost, and the moss are securely held in place by the wire. Wind the wire around itself a few times to fasten it and snip with wire cutters to finish.

Your finished succulent wreath can be hung on a door or wall, or alternatively used as a contemporary looking centerpiece for the table (Image credit: Debbie Patterson/CICO Books)

Once you've finished, there are lots of other ways to create DIY Christmas decorations and twig decorations that look just as professional as this succulent wreath.

You could also learn how to make a Christmas wreath using foliage for an alternative look elsewhere in your home.

What are the best succulents to use in a wreath?

If you've already learned how to grow succulents, you'll know that they are tough and durable plants that also cope well when divided, rooting easily when replanted. Our step-by-step guide on how to make a succulent wreath uses a varied selection of plants, but if you wish to keep the cost down, simply break off sections from succulents you already have.

Try to vary the colors to include a good mix of greens and whites, reds and mauves. Most of the plants will be stocked at your local garden center, florist or nursery, although with such a great selection now available online as well sourcing a good range of plants is easy.

The following selection of small plants will work best for a striking succulent wreath that will take pride of place in your outdoor Christmas decor ideas.

Jovibarba hirta neilreichii

Jovibarba heuffelii

Sedum acre ‘Golden Queen’

Sedum ‘Alba’

Sedum ‘Sakhalin’

Saxifraga ‘Southside Seedling’

Delosperma congestum ‘Golden Nugget’

Lewisia tweedyi

Sempervivum ‘Fuego’

Rhodiola pachyclados

Chiastophyllum oppositifolium

Androsace sempervivoides

Add a range of shape, colors and textures for a standout succulent wreath (Image credit: Debbie Patterson/CICO Books)

How to look after your succulent wreath

Ideally, your succulent wreath should be left lying horizontally for at least a couple of weeks to give the plants a chance to root themselves, but if you're making it at the last minute to decorate a party, ensuring that the plants are tightly held in place should be enough to keep it looking good when it's hanging up.

When it comes to how to care for succulents, remember that they can survive quite dry conditions, so make sure that the wreath does not become waterlogged. In very dry weather, simply moisten the moss and potting compost by misting it a little with a water spray to keep the wreath hydrated.