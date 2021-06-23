The best BBQ cleaner: keep your BBQ in tip-top condition

Looking for the best BBQ cleaner? Good thinking. When the weather heats up and the good times roll, there is nothing quite like a family cookout in the garden. But, if your BBQ is a little worse for wear, this can really kill the vibe. After all, no one wants their veggies or meats tasting of whatever it was you cooked up last year. With one of these BBQ cleaners, you can return your grill to its former glory. And, when BBQ season ends, you can give it some essential TLC before bringing it out next year – you'll thank us later.

Because there are so many options out there to choose from, we've done the honours and picked out some of the best money can buy. Saving you time and effort, we selected a range of options, from spray cleaners and fine mist options to gels. Plus, for the utmost ease, we've outlined some of the key specs, such as whether it uses harsh chemicals, whether it can be used on the whole BBQ or just the grill, whether it's biodegradable, and what job it's best for.

For some of you, a plant-based cleaner might be ideal, especially if you're keen on doing your bit for the environment. Or, alternatively, you might prefer a harsher solution, particularly for stubborn grease and burnt-on leftovers. Bacteria, toxic chemicals or tired arms – whatever the worry or gripe, we've got you covered. Generally speaking, all the options are relatively affordable, so you needn't worry about breaking the bank.

Oh, and while you're at it, why not complete your whole BBQ set-up? We've also drawn up a neat roster of the best BBQs, ideal for cooking alfresco.

The best BBQ cleaners 2021

(Image credit: Weber)

1. Weber Q & Pulse Cleaner Best BBQ cleaner: a great product for brilliant results Specifications Type of cleaner: Fine mist Suitable for the entire BBQ: Yes Biodegradable: Yes Harsh chemicals: No Reasons to buy + Achieve a quality finish + Tackles all aspects of the BBQ Reasons to avoid - One of the more expensive solutions TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $23.42 View at Amazon

Given that it was designed by BBQ experts Weber, it’s no surprise that the Weber Q & Pulse Cleaner is our top-rated BBQ cleaner. Not only is this grill cleaner suitable for polishing up all aspects of your BBQ, but it’s also a non-toxic and biodegradable solution, which is great news if you’re concerned about the environmental impact of your cleaning materials.

Simply spray a fine mist onto your barbecue and use a brush with firm bristles to remove any built-up grease and grime. Job done.

(Image credit: Tesco)

2. HG oven, grill & barbecue cleaner Best heavy-duty BBQ cleaner: makes light work of dirty BBQs Specifications Type of cleaner: Spray cleaner Suitable for the entire BBQ: Yes Biodegradable: No Harsh chemicals: Yes Reasons to buy + Heavy-duty cleaner capable of removing grease and grime Reasons to avoid - Uses harsh chemicals to get the job done TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $71.49 View at Kogan.com AU $84.69 View at Dick Smith Check Amazon

If you’re looking for a heavy-duty BBQ cleaner that promises to cut through grease and grime with minimal effort, the HG oven, grill & barbecue cleaner is the one for you. This is especially useful for the best gas BBQs, which often get grease buildup cooked onto the grates.

Suitable for a variety of styles of BBQ, this hardcore cleaner is capable of removing stuck-on grime, which is great news if you’ve got your BBQ out of the shed, only to discover that you didn’t get round to cleaning it properly before putting it away last BBQ season. We’ve all been there.

(Image credit: Tesco)

3. Jeyes Barbecue Spray Cleaner Best budget BBQ cleaner: clean up without splashing the cash Specifications Type of cleaner: Spray cleaner Suitable for the entire BBQ: Yes Biodegradable: No Harsh chemicals: Yes Reasons to buy + Affordable option + Cuts through grease and grime with ease + Kills bacteria for safer cooking Reasons to avoid - Uses harsh chemicals to get the job done TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Given its super budget-friendly price point, the Jeyes Barbecue Spray Cleaner is an impressively effective BBQ cleaner. Thanks to its easy-to-use spray mechanism, this handy BBQ cleaner makes it quick and easy to keep your grill in top condition.

Whether you’re working with burnt-on food, a thick layer of grease (or both) rest assured that this handy BBQ cleaner is capable of cutting through grease and germs with minimal effort. Plus, it’s effective in killing E.coli, salmonella and other forms of bacteria, which is great news if you’re particularly concerned about food hygiene.

(Image credit: BigGreenSmile.com)

4. Method Stainless Steel Cleaner Best stainless-steel BBQ cleaner: this eco-friendly buy is one to try Specifications Type of cleaner: Spray cleaner Suitable for the entire BBQ: No – grill only Biodegradable: Yes Harsh chemicals: No Reasons to buy + Plant-based cleaner + Can be used for a variety of other tasks Reasons to avoid - Only designed to clean stainless-steel grills TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you’re looking for a BBQ cleaner specifically designed to tackle the grill section of your BBQ, the Method Stainless Steel Cleaner is for you. Much like other products from Method, this stainless-steel cleaner is plant-based and eco-friendly, all while effectively tackling stuck-on grease and grime.

Plus, its gorgeous vanilla orchid, peach nectar and apple blossom scent is a pleasure to work with. A great option if you’re on the hunt for an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chemical cleaners.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Oven Mate Just For Racks Cleaning Gel Kit Best BBQ cleaner for deep cleaning: no elbow grease required with this buy Specifications Type of cleaner: Gel cleaner Suitable for the entire BBQ: No – grill only Biodegradable: No Harsh chemicals: Yes Reasons to buy + Requires minimal elbow grease + Great option for deep-cleaning Reasons to avoid - Only designed to clean stainless-steel grills TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

The Oven Mate Just For Racks Cleaning Gel Kit is our go-to option for deep cleaning the BBQ grills – perhaps before packing it away at the end of the summer. And the best news about it is that it requires next to no elbow grease.

Simply place your grill racks in the cleaning bags, along with the accompanying cleaning solution, and leave it to do its work. Then, take a clean cloth and watch as built-on grease and grime lifts away with minimal effort.

How to buy the best BBQ cleaner

When it comes to buying the best BBQ cleaner, there are a few things people might consider, especially if set on finding the best solution available. Here’s everything you need to know, plus some common questions:

Type of solution

Almost all of the BBQ cleaners we’ve included in this round-up come in easy-to-use spray bottles. However, there is also the option to place your grills in a chemical bag and let the cleaning solution do the work, with minimal elbow grease required. If you find cleaning a challenge, for whatever reason, this is a great alternative to traditional sprays.

Is your BBQ cleaner suitable for the entire BBQ?

Some BBQ cleaners will be best suited to removing baked-on food, as well as hard-to-remove grease and grime from your BBQs stainless-steel grills, while others are capable of returning both the inside and outside of your BBQ to its former glory. The option you choose will likely depend on whether you’re spot-treating your BBQ or are looking to give the entire grill some TLC.

Do you want to use harsh chemicals?

If you’re concerned about the environmental impact of chemicals, you may wish to opt for a plant-based, or non-toxic, BBQ cleaner that will do minimal damage to the planet, all while bringing your BBQ up to scratch. The majority of these options are also biodegradable.

What is the best cleaner for BBQs?

Overall, our favourite is the Weber Q & Pulse Cleaner, which can spray the BBQ from all angles, so you'll never miss a spot. That said, the go-to option for you largely depends on the task at hand. For example, heavy-duty jobs are best handled with this HG Oven, Grill and Barbecue Cleaner, which tackles grease and grime like nothing else.

What is the proper way to clean a BBQ?

When it comes to the cleaning process, it always helps to use a BBQ cleaner product. Often, BBQ cleaners require a bit of elbow grease, however, some options are easier on the arms. As well as this, you might also want to use grill brushes, scraping tools and sponges, which you can learn more about in our how to clean your BBQ advice.

Concerned about hygiene?

Naturally, a lot of people wonder whether you can get sick from not cleaning your grill. And quite right, too. According to research, leaving a grill uncleaned can manifest potentially harmful bacteria. That's why it's always good to keep on top of it. In particular, the Jeyes Barbecue Spray Cleaner does a great job at killing nasties like listeria and salmonella.