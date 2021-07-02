15 best garden benches: wooden and metal outdoor bench seats

On the hunt for the best garden benches for your outside space? Whatever the size of your patio or lawn, an outdoor bench is a year-round essential to encourage you to get outside and enjoy the garden.

The best garden benches are multifunctional, doubling up as useful outdoor seating and creating a decorative focal point to draw your eye down the garden. And some go even further, offering super useful hidden storage to stash the practical - yet not so picturesque - garden essentials.

Whether you're looking for a classic wooden garden bench, a decorative metal bench or a colourful and contemporary outdoor design, for the patio, terrace or balcony, we've rounded up the best of the bunch in this guide.

Want more great outdoor buys? Don't miss our guide to the best garden furniture.

The best garden benches 2021

The best wooden garden benches

A wooden outdoor bench is a garden classic, and with wood's thermal properties meaning it doesn't get too hot in the sun or too cold in the winter, plus its organic materials blending in perfectly in an outside space, it's easy to see why it's one of the most popular options for the best garden benches.

For longevity of design look for hardwearing hardwoods - like teak, eucalyptus or acacia wood - when buying. These woods are tough and have naturally occurring oils which help to repel water and make them weather-resistant.

Woods like teak - an exceptionally slow-growing wood that therefore tends to be both expensive to buy and harder to harvest sustainably in volume - can be left to weather naturally to a silver finish, although it, and faster-growing alternatives like acacia and eucalyptus, will benefit from a little yearly maintenance with a wood preservative to prolong their lifespan.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

1. Garden Trading Chastleton Bench A modern wooden garden bench: hardwearing and durable reclaimed teak Specifications Seats: 3 Size: H90 x W160 x D67cm Material: Reclaimed teak Colour options: Teak Assembly required?: No Reasons to buy + Teak wood is naturally hardwearing and weather-resistant + Reclaimed timber is a more sustainable option + Fully-assembled + Can seat three people + Wood doesn't get too hot or too cold + Fully assembled Reasons to avoid - Some maintenance required to maintain the colour, but can be left to weather naturally - Wood retains moisture after a downpour TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This contemporary garden bench may be an investment, but crafted from reclaimed teak the solid hardwood bench is designed to last a lifetime, with the natural oils present in teak wood offering long-lasting protection from the elements.

It's wide enough to seat three comfortably, and the geometric backrest design gives this garden classic a modern edge, making it the perfect addition to any contemporary outdoor space.

Arriving fully assembled for instant enjoyment, you can allow the teak wood to weather gently over time to a soft silvery colour, or top up with a coat of teak oil at the beginning of each summer season to maintain the rich golden hue.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

2. Barlow Tyrie Lavenham 3-Seat Eucalyptus Wood Garden Bench A timeless wooden garden bench: classic design made from solid eucalyptus wood Specifications Seats: 3 Size: H90 x W158 x D64cm Material: Eucalyptus wood Colour options: Wood Assembly required?: Yes Reasons to buy + Timeless design + Can seat three people + Wood doesn't get too hot or too cold Reasons to avoid - Some maintenance required to maintain - Wood retains moisture after a downpour - Self-assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Designed by Barlow Tyrie, the company responsible for the iconic 'London Bench', a familiar sight in public parks in London, this much-loved style is the shape most of us picture when we conjure up the image of a classic wooden garden bench.

Made from solid eucalyptus wood, a hardwood with naturally occurring weather-resistant oils, this material is a far faster-growing alternative to teak wood, making it generally cheaper and more sustainable to harvest, although slightly less durable. A yearly top-up with a wood preservative should keep this bench in good nick though.

We like the simple, classic and sturdy design, which will work perfectly in any style of garden.

(Image credit: Dakota Fields)

3. Dakota Fields Wooden Bench A wooden storage bench: hide outdoor essentials in this seat with built-in storage box Specifications Seats: 2 Size: H85 x W114.5 x D61.5cm Material: Fir wood Colour options: Wood Assembly required?: Yes Reasons to buy + Useful hidden storage + Affordable + Wood doesn't get too hot or too cold Reasons to avoid - Softwood isn't quite as durable as hardwood outdoors - Some maintenance required to maintain - Wood retains moisture after a downpour - Self-assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you have a smaller garden then this compact multifunctional bench will work hard to earn its keep, offering seating for two plus hidden storage for plant pots and tools in the built-in storage box under the seat.

The affordable price tag is also a winner, although the bench is crafted from fir wood which, despite being fairly durable for a soft wood, probably won't have the longevity of a teak, eucalyptus or acacia hardwood alternative, and it doesn't feel quite as robust. Keeping it topped up with a wood preservative will lengthen its lifespan considerably though.

Top with cushions and you have the perfect place to lounge with a good book or cool drink on a hot summer's day.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

4. John Lewis & Partners Venice 2-Seater Garden Bench An affordable wooden garden bench: a classic outdoor bench at a budget price point Specifications Seats: 2 Size: H85 x W121 x D58cm Material: FSC-certified eucalyptus wood Colour options: Wood Assembly required?: Yes Reasons to buy + Affordable + FSC-certified + Wood doesn't get too hot or too cold Reasons to avoid - Some maintenance required to maintain - Wood retains moisture after a downpour - Self-assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This bargain garden bench is a great buy if you're looking for classic design on a budget.

The build is a little less robust than the more expensive models, but crafted from sustainably managed FSC-certified eucalyptus wood it should still weather well outdoors. Although you will need to do a little DIY to put it together first, as it is delivered flat-packed.

Perfect for two, this affordable option makes a great place to sit back and admire the views of the garden without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: Case)

5. Heal's Tanso Teak Garden Bench A contemporary wooden bench: simple and refined design Specifications Seats: 2 Size: H80.5 x W116 x D55cm Material: Grade A teak Colour options: Wood Assembly required?: No Reasons to buy + Teak wood is naturally hardwearing and weather-resistant + Compact size is useful for smaller spaces + Wood doesn't get too hot or too cold + Fully assembled + Coordinating outdoor furniture available Reasons to avoid - Some maintenance required to maintain - Wood retains moisture after a downpour TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Inspired by the refined simplicity of Japanese furniture, the Tanso outdoor collection fuses robust and weather-resistant grade A teak wood with a level of craftsmanship that makes the furniture range as suitable for use indoor as out.

Ideal for smaller spaces, the simple lines of the benchseat are designed to showcase the beauty of the natural wood grain, and it's certainly a bench we'd be as happy to admire up close in the hallway as in an outdoor courtyard.

Alongside this compact bench, the range offers a selection of coordinating outdoor furniture to create a wider outdoor set, including a relaxed outdoor sofa and armchairs, and design-led outdoor dining table and chairs.

The best metal garden benches

A metal garden bench can bring decorative detail to the garden and provide low-maintenance seating, without requiring the regular upkeep a wooden garden bench may demand.

Look for powder-coated or electro-galvanized options which seal the metal with a waterproof barrier to prevent the material corroding in outdoor moisture, and ensure any paint chips are repainted promptly to maintain the furniture's weather-resistance.

A metal bench also has the bonus of being quick to dry - or wipe down - after a downpour, although it can become very hot in the sun, or cold in cold weather, so cushions might be a must for comfortable seating.

(Image credit: Hay)

1. Hay Palissade Bench A modern metal garden bench: minimalist design for a contemporary outdoor space Specifications Seats: 2-3 Size: H80 x W128 x D70cm Material: Electro-galvanized or powder-coated steel Colour options: Anthacite grey, olive green and galvanized steel Assembly required?: No Reasons to buy + Contemporary design + Ergonomic shape + Wide range of coordinating outdoor furniture available + Water drains off easily + Low maintenance Reasons to avoid - Metal seating can get hot in the sun - Quite deep, so perhaps not for smaller spaces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Designed by French brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Danish brand Hay, the Palissade outdoor furniture range has become something of a modern classic.

Available in powder-coated olive green, black or galvanised steel, this minimal curving bench seat is timeless in its simplicity, weathering both the elements and changes in fashion to remain contemporary in style.

There are fourteen pieces of coordinating outdoor furniture within the range, allowing you to mix and match items to build a garden set perfectly crafted for how you will use your outdoor space, including armchairs, dining chairs, tables and a far-more-comfortable-than-it-looks metal sun lounger.

(Image credit: Perch & Parrow)

2. Perch & Parrow Zen Outdoor Bench An elegant scrolled arm garden bench: timeless seating for two Specifications Seats: 2 Size: H93 x W128 x D44cm Material: Distressed powder-coated metal Colour options: Dark brown and distressed grey Assembly required?: Yes Reasons to buy + Affordable + Compact size is useful for smaller spaces + Water drains off easily + Low maintenance Reasons to avoid - Metal seating can get hot in the sun - Self-assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS £160 at Perch & Parrow

Perfect for a country-style garden or classic courtyard area, we can imagine this pretty garden bench surrounded by trailing roses and looking every inch the romantic English country garden idyll.

Scrolled arms and a scalloped backrest add decorative detail without verging on twee, instead creating an interesting focal point at the end of the lawn or hidden down a garden path.

Available in a distressed grey or powder-coated black, it does require a little self-assembly on arrival. But you'll soon be ready to don your straw hat, pile with cushions, and sit back in style as the garden gets into full bloom.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

3. Garden Trading Richmond bench A timeless metal garden bench: there's room for three on this versatile bench seat Specifications Seats: 3 Size: H81 x W150 x D63cm Material: Powder-coated steel Colour options: Carbon black, foliage green and pomegranate red Assembly required?: Yes Reasons to buy + Timeless design great for wide range of garden styles + Can seat three people + Water drains off easily + Low maintenance Reasons to avoid - Metal seating can get hot in the sun - Self-assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Classic yet contemporary, Garden Trading's Richmond bench is inspired by the iconic metal benches of London's parks and green spaces.

This matt-finish steel bench is available in carbon black or foliage green, which, combined with the minimal slatted framework, means the timeless design blends effortlessly into any garden scheme, from a modern courtyard or country cottage garden to a contemporary urban space.

We love the simplicity and durability of the powder-coated steel design, which ensures this bench can withstand the elements outdoors without needing the maintenance involved in the upkeep of a wooden garden bench.

(Image credit: Perch & Parrow)

4. Perch & Parrow Thyme Outdoor Bench A decorative wrap-around tree bench: create shady summer seating Specifications Seats: 2-3 Size: H132 x W86 x D66cm Material: Distressed powder-coated metal Colour options: Dark brown and distressed white Assembly required?: Yes Reasons to buy + Simple yet stylish + Affordable + Water drains off easily + Low maintenance Reasons to avoid - Metal seating can get hot in the sun - Self-assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS £165 at Perch & Parrow

If you're lucky enough to be blessed with a mature tree in your garden, then this clever circular garden bench is a great way to make the most of its natural shade during the summer.

Designed to wrap around a tree trunk, you can buy one semi-circular bench seat to angle towards the best views of the garden, or add two to create a complete 360-degree circle.

Available in a dark brown or distressed white finish, both options will create a stylish focal point within the garden.

(Image credit: Lily Manor)

5. Lily Manor Iron Bench A decorative metal garden bench: sit pretty on this stylish scrollwork design Specifications Seats: 2 Size: H95 x W133cm x D56cm Material: Powder-coated iron Colour options : White Assembly required?: Yes Reasons to buy + Stylish decorative design + Affordable + Low maintenance Reasons to avoid - Fairly lightweight - Not the most comfortable backrest - Metal seating can get hot in the sun - Self-assembly required TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This super affordable decorative metal bench makes a stylish addition to a patio or lawn.

The curved backrest with elegant scrollwork adds pretty detail - even if it's not the most comfortable to lean back on - and the curved arms create a shapely silhouette, with the white metal creating an eye-catching contrast against a darker backdrop.

The build is fairly lightweight, so this metal bench may not have the longevity of the more robust models on our list, but it does make it easy to move about the garden, and if you can store it undercover over winter it will likely last for longer.

The best modern garden benches

If the idea of a classic garden bench doesn't float your boat, then these colourful and contemporary ideas might make you rethink your options.

Including poly-rattan Acapulco bench seats and vibrant powder-coated metals, these modern benches will add statement style to your outside space.

(Image credit: Homebase)

1. Homebase Acapulco 2 Seater Garden Bench A bright yellow Acapulco bench: fun and affordable design Specifications Seats: 2 Size: H78.5 x W125 x D67.5cm Material: Powder-coated steel frame, synthetic rattan Colour options : Yellow and grey Assembly required?: No Reasons to buy + Affordable + Fun and colourful + Water drains off easily + Fully assembled + Coordinating outdoor furniture available TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Affordable, contemporary and offering a bold shot of sunshine yellow - even if the real thing is in short supply - there isn't much to not like about this modern outdoor bench.

The popular Acapulco design has an angled backrest that makes it comfortable to relax on with or without cushions, and the synthetic rattan structure dries quickly after a downpour, and stays cool on a hot day and warm in the cold.

Also available in a muted grey colourway, the bench seat can be paired with the matching Acapulco armchairs to create a statement outdoor seating area.

(Image credit: Petite Friture)

2. Petite Friture Week-End Bench with backrest A cool and contemporary garden bench: minimalist design in a range of bright colours Specifications Seats: 2 Size: H77 x W121 x D49cm Material: Powder-coated epoxy aluminium Colour options : Blue, yellow, blush pink, burgundy, jade green, bottle green ,white and black Assembly required?: No Reasons to buy + Fun and colourful + Compact size is useful for smaller spaces + Aluminium is solid yet lightweight for easy manoeuvrability + Water drains off easily + Multiple benches can be stacked on top of each other + Fully assembled Reasons to avoid - Metal seating can get hot in the sun TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This contemporary metal garden bench is available in eight colourful shades, from the royal blue pictured, to soft blush pink, bold burgundy and bright yellow, alongside classic black or white.

The compact design is perfect for a small courtyard or balcony space, and as an even more space-saving solution the benches have been crafted to stack one on top of each other if you opt for multiple seats.

Designed by French studio BrichetZiegler which is known for its graphic furniture shapes, the fun, geometric silhouette is made from powder-coated aluminium, which is strong, naturally rust-resistant and lightweight enough to move easily around your outside space.

(Image credit: MADE)

3. Made Yuri Garden Bench Multi Woven Teal & Black A colourful rattan garden bench: make a statement with this two-tone Acapulco seat Specifications Seats: 2 Size: H94 x W156 x D70cm Material: Poly-rattan, steel Colour options : Teal & black and green Assembly required?: No Reasons to buy + Fun and colourful + Fully assembled + Coordinating outdoor furniture available Reasons to avoid - Quite deep, so perhaps not for smaller spaces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

For statement style, the dramatic two-tone colourway of this woven rattan bench certainly delivers.

The teal and black bench design is echoed by matching Acapulco armchairs if you want to create a cohesive seating set, and there's also a coordinating coffee table, plus all of the aforementioned in a green, red, and black colourway.

The angle of the backrest does make this bench seat quite deep, so it's perhaps not the best choice for a smaller space, but if you have the room to play with then this bold bench will create a focal point guaranteed to draw guests outside.

(Image credit: Fatboy)

4. Fatboy Toní Bankski Bench A brightly coloured outdoor bench: bring sunshine to the garden whatever the weather Specifications Seats: 2 Size: H77.5 x W127 x D53.5cm Material: Powder-coated aluminium Colour options : Yellow, fir green, pale green, sand, blue and charcoal grey Assembly required?: No Reasons to buy + Fun and colourful + Aluminium is solid yet lightweight for easy manoeuvrability + Water drains easily off perforated seat + Fully assembled + Coordinating outdoor furniture available Reasons to avoid - Metal seating can get hot in the sun TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you're looking for a bench seat that can form part of a wider outdoor furniture set, then you won't be disappointed by the huge selection of coordinating outdoor seating in Fatboy's Toní range.

The contemporary tubular aluminium collection includes this useful stackable bench seat, alongside stacking armchairs and dining chairs, multiple sizes of outdoor dining table, and even a matching tubular metal candelabra!

All are available in a range of colour options, including our favourite, the sunshine yellow, plus more understated black, white and greens.

(Image credit: IKEA)

5. IKEA Brusen 3-seat sofa A large modern outdoor bench; go bold with this bright red design Specifications Seats: 2-3 Size: H75 x W146 x D64cm Material: Powder-coated steel Colour options : Red Assembly required?: Yes Reasons to buy + Fun and colourful Reasons to avoid - Metal seating can get hot in the sun - Self-assembly required

A curved backrest and spacious seat make this metal bench a comfortable proposition - made even more so with the addition of some brightly coloured outdoor cushions.

The bright red powder-coated steel design adds a welcome pop of colour to a contemporary patio, although there is a little bit of self-assembly to be done before you can put your feet up.

This design is pretty heavy however, so you may not want to be traipsing it too far up the garden or up too many flights of stairs to a balcony, but that does make for a sturdy and robust bench once it's assembled.

Where to buy garden benches in-stock now

This year garden furniture is selling out fast! If our top picks of garden benches aren't in stock right now, and you don't want to wait, use our handy tool below to find outdoor benches that are in-stock today and ready to buy.

Just click on the image of the one you like best and you'll be taken straight to the retailer to shop.

How to buy the best garden benches

Material choice

Hardwearing, attractive and practical – a garden bench is ideally all three. The best wooden garden furniture designs are a classic choice, but you will need to consider that the look and feel of the bench will change over time as it weathers. To keep it looking its best, it's a good idea to apply a suitable wood treatment each year to protect it.

Powder-coated metal designs are hard-wearing and require little or no maintenance.

Woven man-made designs are less durable and will need covering or storing inside during winter.

Choosing the right style

Most garden benches are high backed with arms, so they provide plenty of back support and a place to rest your arms. If your bench will be your main garden seating, it's worth investing in something that will be as comfortable as possible to sit on for prolonged periods, so backless designs aren't the best choice.

If you're short on space or only want a bench for occasional seating, however, backless dining benches are ideal as you can easily tuck them away under the table when not in use. There's more options in our best garden dining sets guide.

Storage

If your bench isn't suitable to be left outside all year, you'll need to consider how you'll store it inside over winter. No suitable storage space? Check out our best outdoor furniture covers to keep it protected instead.

Want more outdoor inspiration? Check out our guide to the best rattan garden furniture for timeless outdoor style, get ready for the sun with the best sun loungers or create some much-needed shade with the best garden parasols.