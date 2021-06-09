Best outdoor bean bags: 6 ways to chill out in style and comfort

Outdoor bean bags are the ultimate buy if you want to add laid-back vibes to your outside space, or just create some versatile garden seating.

Lightweight, easy to manoeuvre wherever the sun is, and quick to pick up and bring indoors should dark clouds appear on the horizon, they're a really useful (and cheap) alternative to the best garden furniture, especially considering that's proving very hard to come by this year!

A bean bag is perfect for lounging in the sun with a good book, great as extra seating for friends and family at garden get-togethers, and ideal for creating comfortable slouchy cinema chairs for garden movie nights alongside the best outdoor projectors.

In short, an outdoor bean bag is a super versatile addition to any space, and we’ve rounded up the best designs to give your garden a stylish update this summer.

The best outdoor bean bags 2021

1. Brayden Studio Floor Bean Bag Lounger Best outdoor bean bag overall: good value, slouchy design, lightweight and practical Specifications Dimensions: H30 x W140 x D110cm Weight: 2.2kg Material: Polyester Filling included: Yes Colours available: Teal, Black, Blue, Purple, Red Reasons to buy + Good value + Versatile pillow shape lets you sit or recline + Lightweight and easy to carry + Great range of colours + 100% waterproof

If you’ve never had an outdoor bean bag before then we suggest you start with the Brayden Studio Floor Bean Bag Lounger.

This good value oversized bean bag will bring a fun and relaxed feel to your garden, plus there are a whole host of colour options choose from.

Simply prop it up against a wall or tree to create a comfortable chair shape that’s perfect for reading and socialising, or lie it flat on the ground as a relaxed lounger.

The cover is waterproof so it will withstand some damp grass, and the outer fabric can be spot-cleaned to keep it looking fresh.

2. Made.com Layla Indoor/Outdoor Striped Cocoon Bean Bag Most stylish outdoor bean bag: a multicoloured stripe adds a subtle design element Specifications Dimensions: H45 x W80 x D80 Weight: 5kg Material: PET yarn Filling included: Yes Colours available: Multicolour stripe Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Substantial Reasons to avoid - No option to recline - Fairly expensive

We love the rust, teal and sky blue stripes of the Layla Indoor/Outdoor Bean Bag from Made.com.

Crafted from braided PET yarn, the striped pouffe makes a great alternative to an outdoor lounge chair or garden sofa, and has the bonus of being easier to move about the garden (or indoors) as the whim takes you.

The design isn't as versatile as a more slouchy bean bag style - you'll be sitting rather than leaning or reclining with this option - but we like the slightly more formal feel which makes a good compromise between traditional outdoor furniture and an archetypal floor cushion.

3. Extreme Lounging Mighty B Outdoor Bean Bag Best outdoor beanbag with a backrest: great for comfort Specifications Dimensions: H94 x W99 x D80cm Weight: 5kg Material: Polyester Filling included: Yes Colours available: Pink, Red, Orange, Yellow, Lime, Aqua Blue, Royal Blue, Brown, Black Reasons to buy + Supportive backrest + Versatile shape + Rubber carry handle + Fade-resistant

The raised backrest on Extreme Lounging's Mighty B Outdoor Bean Bag makes for a more comfortable lounging experience than a regular bean bag, although you will pay a bit more for this ergonomically shaped design.

Available in eleven different shades - including a classic black - there are a good selection of fade-resistant colours on offer, although we would have liked to see a few more neutral options for those of us not into vibrant primary hues.

A handy rubber carry handle and durable double-stitched seams finish off the slouchy design.

4. Bean Bag Bazaar Giant Bean Bag Chair Best giant outdoor bean bag: a super spacious floor cushion Specifications Dimensions: H30 x W180 x D140cm Weight: 4.4kg Material: Polyester Filling included: Yes Colours available: Aqua, Black, Blue, Coral, Light Grey, Lime Green, Mulberry, Navy, Orange, Peppermint, Purple, Slate Grey, teal Reasons to buy + Huge! + Great range of colours + 100% waterproof fabric Reasons to avoid - Could it be too big?...

You can sit, lounge or lay on the super large Bazaar Giant Bean Bag and there will be no shortage of beans to make your seat comfortable.

The biggest outdoor bean bag in our round-up - as well as the biggest we've come across overall - this floor cushion is ideal for sprawling, whether indoors or out.

The waterproof cover means it will survive the odd bit of drizzle outdoors, and over twelve colour options makes for plenty of style choice.

5. Extreme Lounging B Bed Outdoor Bean Bag Best outdoor bean bag for reclining: lounge to your heart's content with this laid-back number Specifications Dimensions: H65 x W120 x D80 Weight: 8kg Material: Polyester Filling included: Yes Colours available: Green, Orange Reasons to buy + Supportive backrest + Longer length for putting your feet up + Great for sunbathing and reading Reasons to avoid - Not the best selection of colours

If spending the day curled up in bed is your idea of heaven, then Extreme Lounging's B Bed Outdoor Bean Bag could be the one for you.

The longer lounger shape with a raised backrest is super comfortable for reclining, although be warned - napping is highly likely!

It will also make a great indoor reading chair throughout the winter months, or extra seating for family movie nights.

6. Cox & Cox Indoor Outdoor Double Beanbag Best outdoor bean bag for two: great for couples or just for extra lounging room Specifications Dimensions: H62 x W130 x D95cm Material: 90% olefin, 10% polyethylene Filling included: Yes Colours available: Soft Grey, Soft Blush Reasons to buy + Double bean bag + Supportive backrest Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive

If you want the ultimate in outdoor slouching then it doesn't get much more decadent than Cox & Cox's Indoor Outdoor Double Beanbag.

Designed for two, this outdoor cushion is perfect for alfresco movie nights or some romantic stargazing on a balmy summer's evening - and it's a great spacious place to sprawl for one!

Available in stylish soft grey or blush pink, you'll be as happy using this Scandivanian-inspired seating indoors as out.

How to buy the best outdoor bean bag

Colour choice

While your interior may well be the reserve of more muted shades, the garden is the place where you can branch out and go bold with more vibrant citrus and neon colours, particularly if it's the kids that will mostly be using the outdoor bean bags.

Durable materials

The best outdoor bean bags are waterproof and UV resistant to protect them from rain and sun damage. However, we'd always advise that you store your outdoor beans inside (or in a garden shed or garage) when not in use to keep them looking good for as long as possible. Most outdoor bean bags can simply be wiped down with a wet cloth if they get dirty – inevitable if there are kids involved!

Fillings

Most beanbags have a poly bead filling, which will naturally compress over time so you may need to refill them in the future to boost the firmness of the support.

Handy features

Larger outdoor bean bags can be surprisingly heavy and bulky, so you might want to choose a design with handles to make it easier to move it around.

Multi-functional

The best outdoor beanbags are the ones you can use inside too during the colder months. They make great extra seating in kids' bedrooms or comfy gaming chairs for kids big and small.