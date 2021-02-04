Finding the best patio cleaner can make a tedious outdoor job as easy as spraying and walking away. Plus there's nothing more satisfying than seeing the transformative effects of a good patio cleaner; you’ll suddenly be able to see the original colour of slabs and paving that have become hidden under grime and moss.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with letting nature do its thing in the garden, encouraging biodiversity and creating a safe haven for wildlife is a hugely important and rewarding part of having an outdoor space. But if heavily used areas - especially shady or damp surfaces - become slippy with algae or moss, you may want to get stuck in and start cleaning.

We've found seven patio cleaners that'll have your patio looking like new in no time. With some of our top buys, you can just spray the cleaner on and walk away, however, always follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe use.

Other cleaners may require a stiff brush and a bit more elbow grease, so for the best results, you might want to combine your patio cleaner with the best pressure washer to make your efforts even more effective.

The best patio cleaner for 2021

1. Pro-Kleen Simply Spray Patio Cleaner Best patio cleaner for great cleaning with minimal effort Specifications Size : 5 litres Bleach: No Acid: No Application: Spray, walk away, let it dry Reasons to buy + Minimal effort required to use it Reasons to avoid - May need reapplication for stubborn greenery

Clean your patio while you do something less boring instead. This product does what it says on the pack. You simply spray it on and walk away while it gets to work removing the green mould and algae.

It’ll revive patio, decking, fencing, outdoor furniture and even windows. The 5 litre concentrate makes up to 25 litres, so a little goes a long way.

2. Wet & Forget Moss Mould Lichen & Algae Remover Best patio cleaner for easy use and great coverage Specifications Size : 2 litres Bleach: No Acid: No Application: Spray and walk away : Reasons to buy + It works on its own with no scrubbing required + Excellent coverage of up to 120 square metres Reasons to avoid - More expensive than similar cleaners

An easy to use, non-caustic cleaner that offers reward for very little effort. Mix one part Wet & Forget with five parts water, spray it on then walk away and get on with other things while it works. No scrubbing or blasting with water required.

Long lasting and bleach free, it is biodegradable with PH8 (water is PH7). One bottle should cover 40-120 square metres depending on porosity of surface.

3. Jeyes Outdoor Disinfectant Cleaner Best patio cleaner for germ killing as well as cleaning Specifications Size: 5 litres Contains Propan-2-ol (isopropanol): Yes Application: Dilute, apply, leave, scrub and rinse Reasons to buy + Multipurpose cleaner + Kills 99.9 per cent of germs Reasons to avoid - More labour intensive than other cleaners - Doesn't kill and remove moss

An oldie but a goodie, Jeyes has been around for 145 years, not only cleaning but disinfecting – something that’s become increasingly important to us after the last few months.

Jeyes was actually used to fight the great flu pandemic of 1918. This cleaner kills 99.9 per cent of germs and can be used on patios, paths and driveways, as well as deodorising and cleaning drains.

4. Ultima-Plus XP Ultimate Patio Cleaner Best patio cleaner for big areas Specifications Size : 5 litres Acid: No Bleach: No Application: Dilute, spray on, leave to work Reasons to buy + It's concentration means it can go a long way + Biodegradable with pH8 Reasons to avoid - May need a couple of applications for tougher algae or lichen

A super-concentrated patio cleaner, this can cover an entire terraced garden. One five litre bottle of this patio cleaner makes a minimum of 50 litres of solution which can covering an area of 400 square metres.

Suitable for all hard outdoor surfaces, you can also clean your patio windows, shed or greenhouse with it. It'll work within two or three days and prevents regrowth for up to six months.

5. Patio Magic Mould And Algae Treatment Best patio cleaner for good coverage at an affordable price Specifications Size: 2.5 litres Bleach: No Acid : No Application: Dilute, apply and leave Reasons to buy + It also kills black mould and weeds Reasons to avoid - Toxic to aquatic life so avoid using near ponds

No need for scrubbing or high pressure jet sprays with this product, a handy hard surface cleaner that kills and controls green mould and algae. Simply dilute, apply and leave to dry. It should work for days and carry on working for months.

Suitable for patios, fencing, driveways and all outdoor hard surfaces. The two and a half litres can cover 85 square metres.

6. Algon Organic Path and Patio Cleaner Concentrate A good price for cleaning hard outdoor surfaces Specifications Size: 2.5 litres Acid: No Bleach: No Application: Dilute, apply and leave Reasons to buy + Claims to be kinder to plant and wildlife + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Don't use on marble, unfinished zinc, iron, steel or galvanised surfaces

The one to pick if you want a greener cleaner to rid you of unwanted dirt and grime. It's environmentally friendly and safe to use around children, pets and other garden wildlife.

It is concentrated, so the two and a half litres can be used to cover an area of around 60 square metres when applied with a garden sprayer or soft brush. There is no need to rinse – just leave it to dry. Results should show in days and last up to a year.

7. Bostik Cementone Brick & Patio Cleaner Best for removing stubborn marks and stains Specifications Size : 5 litres Contains Hydrochloric acid : Yes Application: Dilute, spray or brush on, scrub, rinse off Reasons to buy + Cleans algae dirt and grime from patio slabs, cement, concrete, brick and tiles + Also removes mortar and limescale Reasons to avoid - It is acidic so you'll need protective clothing - More labour intensive to use

Made by Bostik, this will unstick your algae and grime from your concrete, brick or stone. The Cementone Brick & Patio Cleaner will also remove stains and limescale from concrete and paving.

You apply it with a brush or a spray, scrub and rinse off, so some elbow grease is needed. It is also acid-based, meaning you need to read the instructions for proper use and take precautions to avoid splashes. The concentrated solution should cover around four square metres per litre.

How to choose the best patio cleaner

Some patio cleaners require more effort than others and need to be scrubbed into the patio and then rinsed off. Others are spray and walk away. These can be applied and left to work on grime, mould and algae as it dries, leaving a protective coating that continues to keep the surface clean for months.

Check the ingredients

Some patio cleaners are not suitable for use on materials like marble, or if they come into contact with some metals. Dilute as directed.

If the cleaner contains acid, it may not be possible to purchase it if you are under 18. Dilute as instructed. Test on a small area if you are unsure how it will affect the patio material.

Safety issues

Always follow the manufacturer guidelines for use and wear protective clothing and goggles when using patio cleaners as they contain harsh chemicals and acids. Take care in case of splashes and dispose of waste thoroughly after use to avoid harm to humans or the environment.

Check the manufacturer's instructions carefully to find out whether your patio cleaner is safe for children and animals to play and walk on after use. Most patio cleaners are toxic to aquatic life; look for the warning on the back and avoid using near ponds.

Choose the best weather for cleaning

If it looks like rain soon after you've finished, it may wash away your cleaner before it has dried. If the weather is scorching, it could evaporate too quickly.