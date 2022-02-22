Hot tub gazebo ideas: 10 stylish structures for your outdoor spa

Considering hot tub gazebo ideas for your outdoor spa is well worth doing if you want to elevate the space. These shelters are super practical for keeping off rain or searing sunshine, allowing you to enjoy the ultimate relaxation session whatever the weather (or, with permanent structures, whatever the time of year).

Gazebos can also enhance the overall look of your hot tub ideas. There are plenty of stylish designs that make striking features for a patio or deck. Plus, even the more simple models can be pepped up with the addition of climbing plants, twinkling lights, or a lick of exterior wood paint.

10 hot tub gazebo ideas to get you inspired

'A purpose-built gazebo helps integrate a hot tub into the garden,' says a spokesperson for Lay-Z-Spa. 'With the ability to grow plants on it or match the gazebo structure to nearby fence paneling or color schemes, it helps allow the hot tub to blend into the surroundings.' And, there are temporary designs too, which are perfect if you're looking for a quick and budget-friendly shelter solution.

From traditional timber gazebos and hot tub pergola ideas to pop-up designs, we've rounded up some of our favorite looks for outdoor spas.

1. Dress up your hot tub with festoon lights from above

A stylish scheme from BISHTA members A6 Hot Tubs (Image credit: A6 Hot Tubs/BISHTA)

All gardens benefit from the addition of outdoor lighting ideas, such as string lights. And, not only do they allow spaces to be used comfortably after dark, but plenty of low, glowy festoons are also an easy way to up the ambiance.

This scheme is a case in point. The gazebo itself may be compact, but it's large enough to provide shelter for anyone enjoying the tub, and the cozy bulbs suspended from the roof take the relaxing atmosphere to a whole other level.

Hanging foliage details add extra character and visual appeal, too. Opt for faux designs for zero maintenance, or switch them out for seasonal hanging basket ideas. If you plant them up with scented blooms, the sensory experience will be heightened even further.

2. Add plenty of greenery to your overhead structure

This North Spas tub is the perfect place to unwind (Image credit: North Spas/BISHTA)

When it comes to hot tub shelters, the team at Hydrolife says that there tends to be two main types that people choose from: the traditional wooden cedar look and the more modern aluminum veranda.

'The traditional wooden look seems to be most popular,' they explain, 'with either a fully-enclosed roof or a pergola style which normally has climbing plants encouraged to grow up and over.' We're not surprised that it's a well-loved approach – timber structures effortlessly complement natural surroundings and who doesn't love a good climber or two for creating a beautiful, botanical backdrop?

And along with the best climbing plants, you can also freshen up a hot tub gazebo with some pretty container gardening ideas nearby. Opting for architectural foliage will offer a jungle-like vibe, or try planting ornamental grasses for a natural screen.

3. Opt for a stylish, canvas gazebo

Some canvas gazebos are sturdy enough to be left intact throughout the seasons (Image credit: Panther Media GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Alternative and often cheaper options than timber hot tub gazebo ideas are metal and heavy-duty canvas combos. They can look just as elegant, and you can remove the canvas for winter storage if you wish, to keep it in tip-top condition.

These structures are generally made with sturdy, steel frames, and there are all kinds of shapes and sizes available, so you can find one that suits your hot tub perfectly. Some are more ornate than others, too, upping the element of style to your space as well as practicality.

What's more, lots of designs have tie-backs, meaning you can adjust the level of hot tub privacy easily.

4. Up the privacy with adjustable blinds

Create an indoor-outdoor room for your spa (Image credit: picture that/Alamy Stock Photo)

Speaking of privacy, if you're opting for a more permanent hot tub shelter for the ultimate outdoor living space all year round, then adding roll-down blinds may also be a good approach to consider.

This wooden structure is surrounded by windows which offer protection from the elements while still letting in leafy views and plenty of sunlight. However, if you wanted to up the feeling of exclusivity, then the stylish bamboo blinds make it easy to do so.

Installing a mini fridge nearby is also a nice touch – that way, there can always be a refreshing drink to hand while you're enjoying the bubbles.

5. Make a statement on your patio with a stylish structure

A simple yet stylish setup featuring a hot tub from BISHTA members Concept Spa (Image credit: Concept Spa/BISHTA)

We love the look of this smart build. It makes a real statement on the paved patio and has a totally timeless style with its classic roof tiling and wooden columns.

A setup like this would be ideal for sheltering all sorts of outdoor living spaces – from patio seating areas to chic alfresco bars. But, it's also perfect as a hot tub surround idea, particularly in this case as it matches the timber shell of the tub.

6. Keep covered while admiring the view

Shelter your alfresco entertaining zone, like in this scheme featuring a hot tub from Hydrolife (Image credit: Hydrolife)

Opting for large patio cover ideas, whether that's supersized gazebos or pergolas, is a great way to define an entertaining space for easy indoor-outdoor living come rain or shine.

But, to keep the zone light and airy yet still protected from the elements, consider integrating a transparent cover into your overhead framework. That way, you can lie back and admire the view of the starry night's sky, fluffy clouds, or pattering raindrops as you enjoy your spa's bubbles. Polycarbonate panels are an affordable, durable option that is quick to install. They'll help keep out fallen leaves and other debris, too, making hot tub maintenance easier.

We also like the surrounding railings in this space. They offer smart yet subtle definition for the zone, and complement the decking and rest of the timber structure beautifully.

7. Extend your garden building and create a cozy corner

This spa from Hydrolife fits perfectly into this sheltered space (Image credit: Hydrolife)

Rather than opting for freestanding gazebo ideas, you could consider a garden building with an extended roof.

The team at Hydrolife reveals how they are seeing more people opting for a covered porch area for their hot tub, just like the setup above. This makes 'a great extension to their entertaining space, as well as providing a changing and chill-out area before and after using the hot tub,' they explain.

The result looks super smart, and can be dressed up with wall lights for nighttime use. You could go one step further and add wall-mounted heaters, or even outdoor-suitable speakers too, to transform it into the perfect hub for socializing.

8. Choose a temporary gazebo for summertime fun

Get your garden party-ready with a pop-up shelter (Image credit: Matthew Ashmore/Alamy Stock Photo)

If you're looking for cheap garden ideas for your hot tub gazebo, then a pop-up design could be just the thing for your plot. Although not as sturdy as permanent installations, they'll provide a welcome dose of shade or shelter from light rain for an afternoon or evening relaxing with friends.

Most will need dismantling overnight and won't handle extreme weather conditions, but they're so quick to put up and down that this won't prove a hassle. Add a string of colorful bunting and some outdoor fairy lights and you'll have an inviting setting for your next garden party in no time.

9. Use a duo of hues for your shelter

Contrast natural timber with an on-trend hue for your timber gazebo (Image credit: Elizabeth Whiting & Associates/Alamy Stock Photo)

One of the best things about timber gazebo and pergola ideas is that you can give them a gorgeous new look to tie into your garden theme easily, with the help of some exterior wood paint.

Go for a bold block color – perhaps in an on-trend gray, moody black, or sage green. Or, for something a little more creative, consider a duo of complementary tones that ties in with your existing garden color scheme. Or, how about creating an eye-catching contrast by leaving the columns in their natural shade, and only painting the overhead beams?

10. Define your spa from your pool

This shelter helps to zone the space (Image credit: DigiStu/E+/Getty Images)

Hot tubs are a lovely accompaniment to pool ideas. Integrated designs are popular, with 'spillover' features bringing a sensory sound to the setup. However, if yours is separated from your pool, a gazebo can be a great way to define your tub into its own distinguished chill-out zone.

This pretty design slots into its surroundings well, and we particularly like the ornate details just below the roof for that extra dose of style.