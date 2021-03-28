7 outdoor storage boxes to keep your garden clutter at bay

Every garden could do with one or two outdoor storage boxes to keep all of the inevitable clutter out of sight. From gardening tools and outdoor cushions, to an avalanche of welly boots and kids' toys, cleverly implemented garden storage ideas, like introducing a handy bike store or a bench with hidden storage can get your garden back in order, as well as keeping the contents safe from the elements.

Obviously, you could opt for one of the best sheds on the market, but what if you don't have the space? Or – worse still – you already have a shed that's packed to the rafters? Outdoor storage boxes are a great solution – not only are they less bulky than a standard shed, they're also less visually distracting, too – perfect if you need storage but don't want a shed dominating your outdoor space.

As they're available in all shapes and sizes, outdoor storage boxes are a really practical choice, with the option to invest in several to spread out your storage needs. Try placing a smart box by your front porch, add another hidden away at the end of your back yard, and so on. If your needs change, you can easily move them from one spot to another, unlike a shed.

We've chosen our a selection of our favourites, in all shapes and sizes and materials, so scroll down for instant shopping inspiration – just think, you're only a few clicks away from a neater, tidier garden...

7 outdoor storage boxes – must-haves for organising your outdoor space

These outdoor storage boxes will keep your garden, patio or plot clear of clutter so you can sit back, relax and enjoy the sunshine.

1. The neat 'stash everything' box

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

Aldsworth Outdoor Storage Box | £250 at Garden Trading

Also available in a more compact size for £180, this elegant storage box looks just as good beside your front porch as by the back door. Made from spruce, with a galvanised sheet metal lid, it's the perfect spot to store kids' toys, wellies and garden tools.View Deal

2. The roomy box for bikes and more

(Image credit: Garden Street)

Rowlinson Shiplap Wallstore | £259.99 at Garden Street

This large, lockable storage box is big enough to store an adult sized bike, with plenty more space for a variety of outdoor clutter. Alternatively, you could use it to store your best lawn mower and other bulky garden machinery. The double door opening makes it easy to get at the contents, too.View Deal

3. The super smart outdoor cabinet

(Image credit: Ikea)

Kolbjörn indoor/outdoor cabinet | £65 at Ikea

More cabinet than box, this stylish unit is part of a wider range of outdoor storage from Ikea. Also available in a rich forest green shade, the powder-coated galvanised steel frame will keep the contents dry, whatever the weather.View Deal

4. The multi-purpose movable storage box

(Image credit: La Redoute)

Chesnut Outside Storage Chest | £210 at La Redoute

The lid on this handy two-tone acacia wooden chest lifts up to reveal a wealth of handy storage space inside. Use it as a stool or a side table to compliment your best wooden garden furniture. What's more, it's on casters, so you can move it around your patio quickly and easily. View Deal

5. The compact tool shed

(Image credit: Cuckooland.com)

Forest Garden Shiplap Pent Garden Store | £180.95 at Cuckooland.com

Need somewhere to store your garden tools but don't want a full sized shed? This mini tool shed is just the spot for stashing your best strimmer, favourite gardening tools, wellies, even the kids' scooters, leaving your garden clear of unnecessary clutter.View Deal

6. The comfy bench with hidden storage

(Image credit: Robert Dyas)

Keter Iceni 265L Storage Bench | £169.99 at Robert Dyas

Hide your garden clutter well out of sight, yet close enough for when you need it with this handy multi-purpose bench. Water resistant, so you can store outdoor cushions in it too, it's a great option if you're short on space. Check out our guide to the best garden furniture and best garden benches to find more multifunctional outdoor seating.View Deal

7. The elegant super-sized storage box

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)