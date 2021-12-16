Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer review: a powerful and precise hedge trimmer

I have a large section of brush along the edge of my yard. It’s full of trees, shrubs, hedges, and vines – a chaotic mass of greenery that the previous owner left behind. I like to keep the brush as best trimmed as I can, but with the variety of plants, not every hedge trimmer is beast enough to handle it. But, the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer is.

Black + Decker is a top-name power tool brand, so I was excited to test their hedge trimmer. Outfitted with a 60V battery, it was sure to offer some power, without the noise and pollution of a gas-powered hedge trimmer.

Recently, I was talking to a friend about how long it takes to complete my yard work. I cut, trim, and edge a half an acre property all on my own, and if there is one thing I have learned, it’s that the tools you use matter. Read on and see why the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer is the hedge trimmer that I always want in my hands.

Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer: key specifications

Blade length: 24 inches

24 inches Power source: 60V battery

60V battery Cutting capacity: 1.5 inches

1.5 inches Weight: 8.4 lbs

8.4 lbs Dimensions: 39 x 8 x 7 inches

What is the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer like to use?

The Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer arrived mostly set up and ready to go. I only needed to charge the battery for a few hours before I took it outside and went to work on the brush in my backyard.

Because it’s battery-powered (and lacks a cord), starting up the hedge trimmer was quick and simple. I connected the battery to the charger and with the pull of a lever under the back handle, the machine revved to life.

Whether you are right or left-handed, this hedge trimmer is easy to handle. I'm ambidextrious so I've used it both ways and have found it equally user-friendly no matter which hand holds the front handle and which one wraps around the back handle. I always wear gloves while I do yard work (which is always advised when learning how to use a hedge trimmer), but I like that there's a front handle guard for extra protection.

At 8.4 lbs, this Black + Decker hedge trimmer isn’t the lightest among hedge trimmers, but it’s not the heaviest either. It sits right in the middle. I didn’t have any trouble handling it for about 40 minutes at a time (though I did switch back-and-forth between arms so one wouldn't ache more than the other).

With dual-action blades, I was able to cut limbs on either side of the blade, which made for quicker trimming sessions. The 24-inch blade felt like a great length for cutting my hedges.

The one thing that stood out to me pretty quickly was the power. I own some 20V battery-powered yard tools, and you can immediately tell the difference. With a 60V battery, this hedge trimmer has the kind of ‘oomph’ you get with the gas-powered hedge trimmers. It easily cut through branches that were 1.5 inches in diameter. In fact, it was able to cut some of my nearly 2-inch branches in the brush.

It only got stuck one time as it tried to cut through a thick branch. All I had to do was press the POWERCUT button on the top of the machine and the blade cut through the resistance of the limb until it was completely severed. It’s this particular feature that makes this hedge trimmer a standout among hedge trimmers.

I’ve used the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer a few times, about 30–45 minutes each time, and I haven’t run out of juice just yet. Unless you have a gigantic amount of hedges or brush in your yard, you’ll be completely satisfied with the power and time this battery-powered hedge trimmer offers.

There are only two drawbacks to this hedge trimmer. One – it lacks a safety measure. For instance, some hedge trimmers have a two-button set up so that you have to press both buttons at the same time to start the machine. If you have kids, a safety feature like this can prevent accidents from happening. The only safety feature the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless hedge trimmer has is the front guard.

The other thing to point out is that the hedge trimmer did not come with a sheath for the blade. A sheath would offer the blade some type of protection from the elements and prevent accidents. It’s a small thing that could be easily remedied by Black + Decker.

Standout qualities: the power cut feature

The POWERCUT feature is by far the most exciting built-in tool I've used on a hedge trimmer. Although the hedge trimmer does a great job cutting through 1.5-inch limbs, there may come a time when the blade gets stuck on a branch.

Rather than pull out the blade and possibly damage it, you simply press the button at the top of the machine and the blade saws its way through. It means that trimming a hedge becomes much simpler and quicker.

The battery power of the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer

The hedge trimmer comes with a 60V Max 1.5 Ah battery that can be used on other Black + Decker yard products. If necessary, the charger can charge a 20V battery as well.

After using the hedge trimmer twice for about 30–40 minutes each time, I found that the battery had barely gone down to half a charge. You can see this by pressing a button on the side of the battery. Most people complain that battery-powered tools aren't as long-lasting or effective as gas-powered machines, but this hedge trimmer gives those gas-powered ones a run for their money.

I accidentally dropped this battery before I even used it (I know!), but thankfully, it’s sturdy and didn’t cause any problems. I’ve dropped another brand’s battery before and it completely stopped working. I’m grateful that this high-quality battery is sturdy and didn't break when I dropped it. A quick Google search shows that the battery alone costs $100.

How does the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer compare to similar models?

Earlier this year, I tested the Snapfresh Cordless Hedge Trimmer. Though it’s cheaper, lighter, and has stellar safety features, it doesn’t have the power that the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer has (the Snapfresh runs on a 20V battery). It can only cut through 0.55-inch limbs, whereas the Black + Decker can cut through 1.5 inches!

The Husqvarna 520iHD60 is more comparable to the Black + Decker except that it has a 40V battery, a blade length that's barely over 23 inches, and a cutting capacity that is 1.26 inches. While the head rotates to allow for trimming at odd angles, this yard tool is close to $400 and heavier than the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer.

Both Craftsman and Greenworks Pro have 60V battery-powered hedge trimmers (Greenworks even has an 80V battery-powered hedge trimmer!).

I like the Greenworks Pro HT60B00 for its rotating rear handle, but it can’t hold a candle to the Craftsman which is more similar to the Black + Decker 60V hedge trimmer. Like the Black + Decker, the Craftsman has a 1.5 cutting capacity and a 24-inch blade. However, it’s about $20 more expensive than the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer.

Should you buy the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer?

While I think there is an argument for using certain gas-powered yard tools (like some of the best lawn mowers), the mega battery power of the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer makes it so you don't have to deal with the hassle of gas anymore.

This hedge trimmer is lightweight enough to handle longer jobs and has a stellar cutting capacity. With the POWERCUT feature, you no longer have to worry about jams. The price is a bit steep, but not that bad if you start comparing it to brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman.

Power and precision are what you can expect with the Black + Decker 60V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer in your hands – and isn't that what makes for the best hedge trimmer?

About this review and our reviewer

Alex Temblador is a Dallas-based award-winning author and freelance writer that has covered home, design, architecture, and art in publications like Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Home & Gardens, Dwell, Architectural Digest, Artsy, Neighborhoods.com, Culture Trip, among many others. She recently bought her first home, a green Sears & Roebuck house that's over 100 years old, sits on half an acre of land, and features a stunning wraparound porch, original hardwood floors, pocket doors, and a butler pantry. Alex loves to test products for Gardeningetc, Real Homes, and Homes & Gardens buying guides and reviews which has helped to expand the richness of her first-time homeowner life. The Mixed Latinx writer can usually be found working or relaxing in her outdoor spaces.

As with all our reviews, the Black + Decker 60V Hedge Trimmer Mower was tested first-hand in Alex’s backyard, using it just as you would so you know exactly what you are buying. The products are given to us free of charge and we test them for as long as possible before sending them back to the brand unless we are able to keep them. This means that we can continue to use the product which gives us the opportunity to return to our reviews for updating, so you can keep up-to-date with how it's fared over a period of time.