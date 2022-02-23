6 garden tool organizers to get your shed in order

Gardening season is almost upon us, meaning that you need to invest in a garden tool organizer — in order to keep every tool you've got in a convenient place for easy access. Once you've mastered the organization of your tools, gardening this spring will be instantly easier, and you can get down to the real task at hand: organizing your backyard itself!

There are an array of garden tool organizers on offer for your yard, from units for long-and short-handled tools to practical space-saving racks for keeping tools close to hand. Whether you would prefer a freestanding rack or a wall-mounted design, these brilliant picks will give you the freedom to tidy and store the tools exactly as you need.

A garden tool organizer, especially when paired with one of our brilliant garden tool storage ideas, will make refreshing your backyard easier than ever this spring. And it will ensure your things get put away neat and tidy after use, meaning no more hunting around for a spade, rake or secateurs the next time you need to use them in your yard.

6 garden tool organizers to smarten up your shed

1. Rubbermaid Garage Tool Tower Rack $64.99 at Amazon This freestanding tool organizer can hold up to 40 tools with varying handle lengths, meaning that your rake and your snow shovel will be covered, as well as any smaller tools. It has casters to make getting around with it easier, and a clipping system gives extra stability to the whole unit. Being standalone makes this organizer a great pick for those with a little more space, as opposed to a wall rack.

2. StoreYourBoard Tool Storage Rack $74.99 at Amazon The convenience of a tool storage rack is unmatched, and this pick made from heavy duty steel means this particular rack is built to last too, and capable of holding up to 300lbs of gear. This rack is adjustable, meaning you can insert the attachments in a custom set up, to suit the exact tools you have. Perfect for rakes, shovels, ladders, hammers and more, this rack is your one-stop for the tool you need before you step out on your lawn.

3. Pure Garden Folding Stool Garden with 5-Piece Tool Set $42.99 at Bed, Bath and Beyond This stool features an organizing space for all of your smaller tools, making it a versatile addition to your yard. The organizer part of the stool is also detachable, meaning that you can take all those essential tools on the go with you as you step out to prune your backyard. There are five narrow pockets for certain tools and then two larger pockets for other storage elements too.

4. Mythinglogic Garden Tool Organizer $119.99 at Amazon This tool caddy is perfect for holding all sorts of tools and extras, including fertilizers and larger equipment, with an excess of space and a built-in tool rack. There are four movable hooks, and mesh storage bins too, so you'll never struggle to house your gardening essentials. The heavy duty wheels are a must too, to allow you to move your caddy through deep grass if you need to.

5. PLKOW Garden Tool Organizer with Wheels and Storage Hooks $79.99 at Amazon This organizer is great if you have a spare corner to make use of, with a space-saving design that has 31 tool slots to fit in total. With three levels and a row of 13 hooks built-in, this organizer nicely combines many of the great features of other picks, and allows you to lock the wheels too, for both sturdy standing and transportation.

6. Garden Tools Bucket Bag $15.99 at Amazon The easier way to store smaller tools is undoubtedly a garden tool organizer bag. This one is made of a wonderfully thick canvas cloth, and has small pockets on the outside and a cavernous space within for bigger tools. If you want to set this bag down beside you as you garden, then thankfully this pick also has a sturdy design that will prevent your tools from falling over and becoming disorganized.

Browse more garden tool organizers...

Garden tool organizers are essential for keeping your shed ideas in great shape. If you're still searching for the perfect garden storage organizer to make all of your tidying dreams come true, these are the retailers we would recommend looking out for as you browse: